U.S. markets open in 3 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,331.00
    -37.00 (-0.85%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,585.00
    -255.00 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,093.25
    -134.75 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,024.90
    -19.60 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.48
    +2.76 (+2.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,924.30
    +23.60 (+1.24%)
     

  • Silver

    24.67
    +0.31 (+1.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1181
    -0.0041 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.83
    +4.24 (+15.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3398
    -0.0023 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8730
    -0.1170 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,278.67
    +4,913.48 (+12.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    973.90
    +110.16 (+12.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,396.38
    -61.87 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

Correction: Hilbert Group Publishes Year-End Report for Q4 and 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • 999.F

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999)

Summarizing bullet points and MAR-stamp added

The fourth quarter

  • Revenues amounted to kSEK 5,687 (148)

  • Operating profit/loss (EBIT) totaled kSEK -3,316 (-328)

  • EBIT was affected by non-recurring expenses related to preparations for the IPO on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in October 2021 amounting to approximately kSEK 900

  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to kSEK 212 (1,908)

  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.04 (-0.33)

Full year - January - December

  • Revenues amounted to kSEK 9,180 (148)

  • Operating profit/loss (EBIT) totaled kSEK -4,229 (-788)

  • EBIT was affected by non-recurring expenses related to preparations for the IPO on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in October 2021 amounting to approximately kSEK 2 600

  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to kSEK -2,006 (1,358)

  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.14 (-0.79)

Highlights from the CEO's address

During Q4, Hilbert Group continued building the foundation needed to become a world-class digital asset investment firm. Our focus has been on expanding the Asset Management vertical and the Data & Analysis vertical. As you will see, this work is already showing results.

Listing on Nasdaq First North

The most crucial action taken during 2021 was the listing of Hilbert Group on Nasdaq First North on October 27. Becoming a publicly listed company increases transparency, which appeals to institutional and private investors alike. Solely based on the increased number of inbound requests and questions about our offerings/products, we can already see that the listing has given the Company significantly higher visibility and exposure to a broader base of shareholders and fund investors. This facilitates the marketing of the Company as well as its products and services.

Strengthening of Hilbert fund offering

At the end of December 2021, we launched the Hilbert Syrius Bit+ Fund (HSBF) as a joint venture with the strategic advisory firm Oracle Strategies Limited under the newly formed Cayman-based investment manager named Hilbert Syrius Asset Management Ltd. The objective of HSBF is to outperform Bitcoin on a long-term, risk-adjusted basis while at the same time providing downside protection.

COIN360

For Q4 2021, COIN360 reported an increase in monthly visits by almost 35 % to 5.1 million. The average monthly visit acquisition in Q4 was 300,000. The visit growth has been particularly strong in the US and Germany which are key markets for us. The near-term emphasis is on developing/scaling the website for higher traffic and more content rather than revenue, but it is still satisfactory to note that COIN360 has been profitable from day one.

HAYVN Investment

  • In November, Hilbert Group acquired a 2.7% stake in HAYVN, a global investment bank specializing in digital assets.

  • In December, HAYVN was granted a full regulatory license from the Abu Dhabi Global Markets (ADGM). This means that HAYVN is now authorized to arrange investment deals, provide regulated OTC-trading and custody for digital assets.

  • During the first quarter of 2022, HAYVN aims to anchor a series B funding round that would value the company at $400 million - a 13-fold increase in valuation compared to when Hilbert Group acquired its stake in HAYVN.

The year-end report is attached and can also be found here .

For further information, please contact:
Niclas Sandström
CEO Hilbert Group AB
+46 (0)8 502 353 00
ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert Group AB is an investment firm with sole focus on digital assets, primarily cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies. The business model is diversified into four verticals - asset management, proprietary trading, equity investments and data & analytics.

Hilbert Group's vision is to be a world class digital asset investment firm with the ambition to provide first class services to its clients and shareholders, to help accelerate the technological revolution that is digital assets, and to expand people's knowledge of this emerging asset class.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Eminova Fondkommission (phone +46 8 684 211 10 | adviser@eminova.se ) as Certified Adviser.

This information is information that Hilbert Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2022-03-01 10:53 CET.

Attachments

Hilbert Group AB Year End Report Q4 2021

SOURCE: Hilbert Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/690854/Correction-Hilbert-Group-Publishes-Year-End-Report-for-Q4-and-2021

Recommended Stories

  • Lucid Motors misses on earnings, cuts production forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian details the Q4 earnings miss from Lucid Motors as the EV manufacturer forecasts expected supply chain pressures.

  • Why EPAM Systems Is Crashing Today

    The software outfit relies heavily on workers located in the areas most impacted by recent military conflict.

  • Why Nordic American Tankers Stock Jumped 26% Today

    Shares of oil tanker owner Nordic American Tankers (NYSE: NAT) jumped by as much as 27.6% in trading on Monday after it was announced that an insider was buying shares. The big news was that on Monday, board of directors member Alexander Hansson -- son of founder and CEO Herbjorn Hansson -- bought 250,000 shares of Nordic American stock for $2.05 per share. Alexander Hansson's purchase came on the heels of the delivery of the company's fourth-quarter earnings report Friday.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding 8%

    Oil is up, the Russian ruble is down, and financial markets are showing increased levels of volatility. The rolling boil in the markets comes as Russia’s Vladimir Putin has launched the largest ground war in Europe since the Second World War. It’s no wonder that investors are starting to seek out defensive positions. The classic defensive position, of course, is the dividend stock. Plenty of companies send out a dividend but only a select group attract the attention of serious dividend investors

  • Lucid Stock Sinks As Tesla Rival Slashes 2022 Production Outlook

    Lucid Motors significantly missed earnings estimates for its fourth quarter late Monday and slashed 2022 production outlook. Earlier, Lordstown Motors joined Nikola in reporting smaller-than-feared losses. Lucid stock fell hard in afterhours trade.

  • What Does AMD’s Buyback Mean for Its Stock

    Investors love a bit of share buyback action, and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has been partaking in plenty of it recently. Last week, the chip giant disclosed it had authorized a new $8 billion share repurchase program which comes hot on the heels of last May’s $4 billion authorization – for which the company has already purchased $3 billion worth of shares over the last 4 quarters. “Overall,” said Deutsche Bank’s Ross Seymore, “We believe the expansion of AMD's share repurchase program reflect

  • Baidu’s Sales Beat After Cloud Arm Offsets China Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Baidu Inc.’s revenue beat estimates after efforts to monetize artificial intelligence technology helped offset losses in ad sales triggered by China’s economic slowdown.Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsThe List of Foreign Companies Pulling Out o

  • Russian Markets Start to Look Uninvestable as Sanctions Bite

    (Bloomberg) -- Billions of dollars in cash is at risk of being trapped, stock funds have plunged, and capital controls are choking off money flows. Russia has all the hallmarks of an uninvestable market for global investors.Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsThe

  • Zoom stock falls despite Q4 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down fourth-quarter earnings for Zoom.

  • Warren Buffett’s Preferred Equity Allocation Is 100%. Why the Berkshire CEO Hates Bonds.

    Warren Buffett’s preferred equity allocation is 100%, and he has adopted that strategy both personally and at Berkshire Hathaway in a way that is radically different from other companies in the insurance business. Buffett dislikes bonds, and that is apparent in the tiny fixed-income weighting in the company’s insurance investment portfolio. The Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK.A, BRK.B) CEO wrote in his annual shareholder letter that his penchant for stocks goes back a long way.

  • Upstart Holdings Stock Popped Today -- Is It a Buy?

    Investors are optimistic about the loan approval platform company again, and there are more than a few reasons why.

  • Plug Power Skyrocketed Today -- Is It a Buy?

    The market is high on this hydrogen stock today. Does that mean that fuel-cell investors should stay away?

  • Dow Jones Falls As Ukraine Fighting Rages On; 3 Defense Stocks Pass Buy Points; Tesla Surges After This

    The Dow Jones fell as fighting raged in Ukraine despite peace talks. A trio of defense stocks passed buy points. Tesla stock surged.

  • Kimberly-Clark buys majority stake in reusable period underwear company

    It's a step into the sustainability market for the maker of feminine care brands including Kotex.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were jumping 8.2% as of 12:04 p.m. ET on Monday. The gain reflected continued momentum for the stock after the company announced its fourth-quarter and 2021 full-year results on Friday.

  • Zoom Reports Slowing Growth, but This Stock Is Monday's Real After-Hours Winner

    The stock market was mixed on Monday as investors tried to reconcile everything happening around the world.

  • AMC Entertainment Reports Earnings Tuesday. Investors Mostly Know What to Expect.

    The movie theater chain released preliminary results at the beginning of February. Therefore, the company's earnings conference call will be worth a listen.

  • Why Maxar Technologies Stock Popped Today

    There was no obvious news to explain the move -- no analyst upgrades or price target hikes, nor any press releases from the defense and aerospace company. Over the past week, digital images of Russian troop movements, and digital analyses of the destruction wreaked by Russian artillery bombardments and missile strikes have proliferated across Twitter. It's clear that as war spreads across a country where civilian aircraft no longer fly, Maxar's satellites are proving an invaluable tool for seeing in real time what is happening on the ground.

  • Why Rivian Automotive Stock Popped 6.5% Monday

    The EV stock's investors are waiting for a financial update after the bell today, but not from Rivian.

  • Europe Is Pivoting Away from Russian Gas. Why Cheniere Stock Could Be a Winner.

    Europe is a leading importer of natural gas, and counts on Russia for some 40% of its supply. Maybe not for long.