Correction: Hilbert Group Publishes Year-End Report for Q4 and 2021

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999)

The fourth quarter

Revenues amounted to kSEK 5,687 (148)

Operating profit/loss (EBIT) totaled kSEK -3,316 (-328)

EBIT was affected by non-recurring expenses related to preparations for the IPO on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in October 2021 amounting to approximately kSEK 900

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to kSEK 212 (1,908)

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.04 (-0.33)

Full year - January - December

Revenues amounted to kSEK 9,180 (148)

Operating profit/loss (EBIT) totaled kSEK -4,229 (-788)

EBIT was affected by non-recurring expenses related to preparations for the IPO on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in October 2021 amounting to approximately kSEK 2 600

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to kSEK -2,006 (1,358)

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.14 (-0.79)

Highlights from the CEO's address

During Q4, Hilbert Group continued building the foundation needed to become a world-class digital asset investment firm. Our focus has been on expanding the Asset Management vertical and the Data & Analysis vertical. As you will see, this work is already showing results.

Listing on Nasdaq First North

The most crucial action taken during 2021 was the listing of Hilbert Group on Nasdaq First North on October 27. Becoming a publicly listed company increases transparency, which appeals to institutional and private investors alike. Solely based on the increased number of inbound requests and questions about our offerings/products, we can already see that the listing has given the Company significantly higher visibility and exposure to a broader base of shareholders and fund investors. This facilitates the marketing of the Company as well as its products and services.

Strengthening of Hilbert fund offering

At the end of December 2021, we launched the Hilbert Syrius Bit+ Fund (HSBF) as a joint venture with the strategic advisory firm Oracle Strategies Limited under the newly formed Cayman-based investment manager named Hilbert Syrius Asset Management Ltd. The objective of HSBF is to outperform Bitcoin on a long-term, risk-adjusted basis while at the same time providing downside protection.

COIN360

For Q4 2021, COIN360 reported an increase in monthly visits by almost 35 % to 5.1 million. The average monthly visit acquisition in Q4 was 300,000. The visit growth has been particularly strong in the US and Germany which are key markets for us. The near-term emphasis is on developing/scaling the website for higher traffic and more content rather than revenue, but it is still satisfactory to note that COIN360 has been profitable from day one.

HAYVN Investment

In November, Hilbert Group acquired a 2.7% stake in HAYVN, a global investment bank specializing in digital assets.

In December, HAYVN was granted a full regulatory license from the Abu Dhabi Global Markets (ADGM). This means that HAYVN is now authorized to arrange investment deals, provide regulated OTC-trading and custody for digital assets.

During the first quarter of 2022, HAYVN aims to anchor a series B funding round that would value the company at $400 million - a 13-fold increase in valuation compared to when Hilbert Group acquired its stake in HAYVN.

The year-end report is attached and can also be found here .

For further information, please contact:

Niclas Sandström

CEO Hilbert Group AB

+46 (0)8 502 353 00

ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert Group AB is an investment firm with sole focus on digital assets, primarily cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies. The business model is diversified into four verticals - asset management, proprietary trading, equity investments and data & analytics.

Hilbert Group's vision is to be a world class digital asset investment firm with the ambition to provide first class services to its clients and shareholders, to help accelerate the technological revolution that is digital assets, and to expand people's knowledge of this emerging asset class.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Eminova Fondkommission (phone +46 8 684 211 10 | adviser@eminova.se ) as Certified Adviser.

This information is information that Hilbert Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2022-03-01 10:53 CET.

