Correction: Inbank Unaudited Financial Results for Q1 2022
Corrections have been made to the consolidated statement of financial position.
In Q1 2022 Inbank earned a net profit of 2.9 million euros. The quarterly profit grew by 15% compared to a year ago and return on equity was 14.8%.
Inbank’s loan portfolio increased by 48% compared to Q1 2021 reaching 640 million euros.
The deposit portfolio grew by 50% and reached 677 million euros by the end of Q1.
Total sales for Q1 was 125 million euros increasing 29% year-on-year.
In terms of product segments, sales finance grew 22% year-on-year to 86 million euros, amounting to 68% of total sales. Personal loans increased by 70% to 15 million euros, while car financing increased in sales volume by 38% to 23 million euros.
By the end of Q1, Inbank had 804,000 active contracts and over 4,700 active merchant partners.
Priit Põldoja, Chairman of the Management Board, comments on the results:
‘While the first quarter of the year started strongly for Inbank, the situation changed overnight when Russia launched the war against Ukraine on 24 February.
In the first weeks of the war, consumer behaviour changed drastically, and this had an impact on Inbank’s first-quarter sales results. By the end of March, the situation stabilised and total sales for the quarter amounted to 125 million euros, which is 29% more than a year ago.
All in all, the first quarter of 2022 was once again full of challenges, which the external environment has presented to us since the beginning of the health crisis. However, with our flexible structure and focus on partners and customers, Inbank has been able to respond promptly to all changes. As the war in Ukraine continues, it is expected that higher inflation will change the interest rate environment, to which the bank must respond. Although the payment behaviour of customers has remained sound, the effects of the war are expected to affect credit quality in the second half of the year, which is why we increased our provisions for credit risk in the first quarter. Inbank’s focus in the coming quarters will be on providing high-quality services to our partners, maintaining profitability and successfully entering the Czech market.’
Key financial indicators 31.03.2022
Total assets EUR 846 million
Loan portfolio EUR 640 million
Deposit portfolio EUR 677 million
Total equity EUR 82.1 million
Net profit EUR 2.94 million
Return on equity 14.8%
Consolidated income statement (in thousands of euros)
Q1 2022
Q1 2021
3 months 2022
3 months 2021
Interest income based on EIR
13 821
11 116
13 821
11 116
Interest expense
-2 947
-2 143
-2 947
-2 143
Net interest income
10 874
8 973
10 874
8 973
Fee income
705
449
705
449
Fee expense
-802
-789
-802
-789
Net fee and commission income
-97
-340
-97
-340
Net gains from financial assets measured at fair value
-184
0
-184
0
Foreign exchange rate gains/losses
-27
60
-27
60
Net gains/losses from financial items
-211
60
-211
60
Other operating income
5 659
3 522
5 659
3 522
Other operating expense
-3 794
-2 721
-3 794
-2 721
Total net interest, fee and other income
12 431
9 494
12 431
9 494
Personnel expenses
-3 289
-2 751
-3 289
-2 751
Marketing expenses
-563
-543
-563
-543
Administrative expenses
-1 851
-1 114
-1 851
-1 114
Depreciations, amortisation
-1 009
-740
-1 009
-740
Total operating expenses
-6 712
-5 148
-6 712
-5 148
Profit before profit from associates and impairment losses on loans
5 719
4 346
5 719
4 346
Share of profit from subsidiaries and associates
-58
336
-58
336
Impairment losses on loans and advances
-2 573
-1 805
-2 573
-1 805
Profit before income tax
3 088
2 877
3 088
2 877
Income tax
-147
-331
-147
-331
Profit for the period
2 941
2 546
2 941
2 546
Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Currency translation differences
96
-126
96
-126
Total comprehensive income for the period
3 037
2 420
3 037
2 420
Consolidated statement of financial position (in thousands of euros)
31.03.2022
31.12.2021
31.03.2021
Assets
Due from central banks
89 709
77 453
50 349
Due from credit institutions
17 565
17 870
19 185
Investments in debt securities
8 425
7 684
15 205
Loans and advances
639 653
604 848
432 672
Investments in associates
716
774
4 238
Tangible assets
25 982
19 147
7 837
Right of use asset
25 943
25 231
29 809
Intangible assets
23 224
22 423
17 247
Other financial assets
3 207
2 151
1 231
Other assets
4 653
2 769
2 334
Deferred tax asset
2 601
2 401
2 250
Assets held for sale
4 203
4 203
0
Total assets
845 881
786 954
582 357
Liabilities
Customer deposits
676 918
617 857
452 592
Financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss
184
0
0
Other financial liabilities
46 203
49 188
40 816
Current tax liability
167
284
1 096
Deferred tax liability
89
125
0
Other liabilities
3 173
3 296
3 343
Subordinated debt securities
37 041
37 187
17 573
Total liabilities
763 775
707 937
515 420
Equity
Share capital
997
997
961
Share premium
30 436
30 436
23 865
Statutory reserve capital
100
96
96
Other reserves
1 773
1 625
1 364
Retained earnings
48 800
45 863
37 252
Non-controlling interest
0
0
3 399
Total equity
82 106
79 017
66 937
Total liabilities and equity
845 881
786 954
582 357
Inbank is a consumer finance focused digital bank active in the Baltics, Poland, and Czechia with additional deposits accepted in Germany, Austria, the Netherlands and Finland. Inbank has over 4,700 active partners and 804,000 active contracts. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Stock Exchange.
Additional information:
Merit Arva
Inbank AS
Head of Communications
merit.arva@inbank.ee
+372 553 3550
