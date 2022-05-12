U.S. markets open in 7 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,923.50
    -6.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,681.00
    -62.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,945.25
    -24.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,714.40
    -1.30 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.92
    -1.79 (-1.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,847.60
    -6.10 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    21.29
    -0.28 (-1.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0514
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.56
    -0.43 (-1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2207
    -0.0043 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.6770
    -0.2710 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    27,108.05
    -4,423.63 (-14.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    602.34
    -124.35 (-17.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,347.66
    +104.44 (+1.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,752.39
    -461.25 (-1.76%)
     

Correction: Inbank Unaudited Financial Results for Q1 2022

Inbank
·5 min read
Inbank
Inbank

Corrections have been made to the consolidated statement of financial position.

In Q1 2022 Inbank earned a net profit of 2.9 million euros. The quarterly profit grew by 15% compared to a year ago and return on equity was 14.8%.

  • Inbank’s loan portfolio increased by 48% compared to Q1 2021 reaching 640 million euros.

  • The deposit portfolio grew by 50% and reached 677 million euros by the end of Q1.

  • Total sales for Q1 was 125 million euros increasing 29% year-on-year.

  • In terms of product segments, sales finance grew 22% year-on-year to 86 million euros, amounting to 68% of total sales. Personal loans increased by 70% to 15 million euros, while car financing increased in sales volume by 38% to 23 million euros.

  • By the end of Q1, Inbank had 804,000 active contracts and over 4,700 active merchant partners.

Priit Põldoja, Chairman of the Management Board, comments on the results:

‘While the first quarter of the year started strongly for Inbank, the situation changed overnight when Russia launched the war against Ukraine on 24 February.

In the first weeks of the war, consumer behaviour changed drastically, and this had an impact on Inbank’s first-quarter sales results. By the end of March, the situation stabilised and total sales for the quarter amounted to 125 million euros, which is 29% more than a year ago.

All in all, the first quarter of 2022 was once again full of challenges, which the external environment has presented to us since the beginning of the health crisis. However, with our flexible structure and focus on partners and customers, Inbank has been able to respond promptly to all changes. As the war in Ukraine continues, it is expected that higher inflation will change the interest rate environment, to which the bank must respond. Although the payment behaviour of customers has remained sound, the effects of the war are expected to affect credit quality in the second half of the year, which is why we increased our provisions for credit risk in the first quarter. Inbank’s focus in the coming quarters will be on providing high-quality services to our partners, maintaining profitability and successfully entering the Czech market.’

Key financial indicators 31.03.2022

Total assets EUR 846 million
Loan portfolio EUR 640 million
Deposit portfolio EUR 677 million
Total equity EUR 82.1 million
Net profit EUR 2.94 million
Return on equity 14.8%

Consolidated income statement (in thousands of euros)

Q1 2022

Q1 2021

3 months 2022

3 months 2021

Interest income based on EIR

13 821

11 116

13 821

11 116

Interest expense

-2 947

-2 143

-2 947

-2 143

Net interest income

10 874

8 973

10 874

8 973

Fee income

705

449

705

449

Fee expense

-802

-789

-802

-789

Net fee and commission income

-97

-340

-97

-340

Net gains from financial assets measured at fair value

-184

0

-184

0

Foreign exchange rate gains/losses

-27

60

-27

60

Net gains/losses from financial items

-211

60

-211

60

Other operating income

5 659

3 522

5 659

3 522

Other operating expense

-3 794

-2 721

-3 794

-2 721

Total net interest, fee and other income

12 431

9 494

12 431

9 494

Personnel expenses

-3 289

-2 751

-3 289

-2 751

Marketing expenses

-563

-543

-563

-543

Administrative expenses

-1 851

-1 114

-1 851

-1 114

Depreciations, amortisation

-1 009

-740

-1 009

-740

Total operating expenses

-6 712

-5 148

-6 712

-5 148

Profit before profit from associates and impairment losses on loans

5 719

4 346

5 719

4 346

Share of profit from subsidiaries and associates

-58

336

-58

336

Impairment losses on loans and advances

-2 573

-1 805

-2 573

-1 805

Profit before income tax

3 088

2 877

3 088

2 877

Income tax

-147

-331

-147

-331

Profit for the period

2 941

2 546

2 941

2 546

Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Currency translation differences

96

-126

96

-126

Total comprehensive income for the period

3 037

2 420

3 037

2 420


Consolidated statement of financial position (in thousands of euros)

31.03.2022

31.12.2021

31.03.2021

Assets

Due from central banks

89 709

77 453

50 349

Due from credit institutions

17 565

17 870

19 185

Investments in debt securities

8 425

7 684

15 205

Loans and advances

639 653

604 848

432 672

Investments in associates

716

774

4 238

Tangible assets

25 982

19 147

7 837

Right of use asset

25 943

25 231

29 809

Intangible assets

23 224

22 423

17 247

Other financial assets

3 207

2 151

1 231

Other assets

4 653

2 769

2 334

Deferred tax asset

2 601

2 401

2 250

Assets held for sale

4 203

4 203

0

Total assets

845 881

786 954

582 357

Liabilities

Customer deposits

676 918

617 857

452 592

Financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss

184

0

0

Other financial liabilities

46 203

49 188

40 816

Current tax liability

167

284

1 096

Deferred tax liability

89

125

0

Other liabilities

3 173

3 296

3 343

Subordinated debt securities

37 041

37 187

17 573

Total liabilities

763 775

707 937

515 420

Equity

Share capital

997

997

961

Share premium

30 436

30 436

23 865

Statutory reserve capital

100

96

96

Other reserves

1 773

1 625

1 364

Retained earnings

48 800

45 863

37 252

Non-controlling interest

0

0

3 399

Total equity

82 106

79 017

66 937

Total liabilities and equity

845 881

786 954

582 357


Inbank is a consumer finance focused digital bank active in the Baltics, Poland, and Czechia with additional deposits accepted in Germany, Austria, the Netherlands and Finland. Inbank has over 4,700 active partners and 804,000 active contracts. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Stock Exchange.

Additional information:

Merit Arva
Inbank AS
Head of Communications
merit.arva@inbank.ee
+372 553 3550



Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says It’s Time to Buy the Dip in Profitable Tech Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Markets have well and truly changed direction from last year’s bullish trends. The downward shift has brought us a major selloff, and declines of 27% and more in the tech-heavy NASDAQ index. For investors, it’s a situation that requires a close watch on the markets, and clear eye for the opportunities that will pop out as conditions change. It’s also a situation in which investors can use expert advice. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, tells investors that when the

  • Jim Cramer says 'leaving the market is a mistake' ⁠— here's what he's most bullish on right now

    Mr. Mad Money remains optimistic.

  • Rivian earnings provide a ‘small victory if you’re long’: Analyst

    CFRA Vice President and Equity Analyst Garrett Nelson joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Rivian's Q1 earnings report, the EV manufacturer's production forecasts for 2022, its revenue miss, and Ford selling a portion of its shares.

  • When is it safe to start buying stocks again? We’re not there yet, but these are the six signs to look for

    Big stock market drawdowns like the current one often end with a selling frenzy, called capitulation. “It’s a basket of things, but when they start to pile up, it gives me more confidence,” says Larry McDonald of the Bear Traps Report. While several investor sentiment opinion polls suggest extreme negativity, you don’t see the same signal when you look at what they are actually doing with their money, says Michael Hartnett, Bank of America’s chief of investment strategy.

  • Scrutiny of Elon Musk’s Twitter Moves Intensifies in Washington

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s bid to buy Twitter Inc. is facing more scrutiny in Washington following a report that the US Securities and Exchange Commission is probing whether he broke rules last month when disclosing a large stake in the social media platform.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its ResidentsKim Orders Lockdown A

  • Crypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been a long few weeks since the crypto crowd was partying in Miami.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its ResidentsKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseUkraine Latest: Germany Can Withstand Gas Halt; US Eyes DronesCoinbase Global Inc. founder Brian Armstrong had a personal fortune o

  • Unity Software stock crashes, cites Apple advertising identifier changes as Q1 drag

    Video game company Unity Software's shares fell more than 35% after disappointing earnings, citing Apple advertising changes as a big driver.

  • Bitcoin whale Michael Saylor tries to defuse fears over MicroStrategy margin call

    The Bitcoin evangelist says there's plenty more collateral it can still pledge to meet its loan covenants, without having to resort to a fire sale of crypto.

  • Morgan Stanley’s done better than most forecasting markets during this turbulent year. Here’s what it says is coming next.

    Here's what Morgan Stanley is now forecasting, after being the most bearish major Wall Street firm heading into 2022.

  • Investors haven’t begun to price in recession: Here’s how far the S&P 500 could fall

    The battered S&P 500 index is not pricing in a recession, according to DataTrek Research. “At 4,000, the recession odds imbedded in S&P are close to zero,” said DataTrek co-founder Nicholas Colas in a note emailed Tuesday. The S&P 500 (SPX) a stock benchmark measuring the performance of large U.S. companies, has dropped more than 16% this year after closing Monday at 3,991.24.

  • Dutch Bros. stock spills 37% lower after forecast cut due to inflation

    After just its third quarterly earnings report since going public, coffee chain Dutch Bros. Inc. shares were slaughtered in late trading Wednesday after executives revised their annual outlook to predict less profit this year amid record inflation.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    There’s really no use denying the headwinds that are pushing the markets around these days. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. At

  • Moderna fires new CFO after one day

    Moderna Inc.'s new chief financial officer is gone after about a day on the job, following a disclosure by his previous employer involving an internal financial investigation.

  • Unity Software loses $5 billion in market cap after Apple’s changes lead to ‘self-inflicted wound’

    Unity Software Inc. shares shed more than a third of their value Wednesday and headed toward their worst day ever after the gaming-engine company revealed what more than one analyst termed a "self-inflicted wound" concerning its ad-targeting tools.

  • More Bad Times Ahead for These 6 Big Tech Stocks

    They are underperforming the market by a widening margin. There is no reason to consider buying this group of stocks anytime soon.

  • Boeing Shares Rise as CFO Points to Signs of Turnaround

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. would consider selling stock to repair its balance sheet if its battered shares recover and the company hits milestones like finally restarting 787 Dreamliner deliveries, Chief Financial Officer Brian West said.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its ResidentsKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Repor

  • As Ark’s flagship fund plunges 76% from its peak, Cathie Wood still views her stocks as residing in ‘deep value territory’

    The wheels have really come off the wagon of the stock market, but ARK Invest's Cathie Wood still sees deep value in beaten-down names.

  • Why the U.S. stock market is tumbling in 2022

    The U.S. stock market is off to brutal start in 2022. The S&P 500, which is widely considered to be the main benchmark for U.S. stock market performance, declined 13.3% through April, the steepest four-month drop to start any year since 1939. The index continues to fall in May and was down 16% year-to-date as of Tuesday's close, approaching the 20% threshold that some investors consider confirmation of a bear market.

  • 11 Best Vanguard Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best Vanguard stocks to buy now. If you want to see the top 5 Vanguard holdings, click 5 Best Vanguard Stocks to Buy Now. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF invests in the S&P 500 Index, which consists of the largest 500 American companies. The fund aims to replicate the […]

  • Famed short-seller betting Elon Musk tanks Twitter stock by slashing his takeover bid

    Hindenburg Research, which blew the whistle on Nikola fraud, believes investors underestimate the mounting risk that the Tesla CEO will lower his $44 billion offer.