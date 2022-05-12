Correction: Inbank Unaudited Financial Results for Q1 2022

Inbank

Corrections have been made to the consolidated statement of financial position.

In Q1 2022 Inbank earned a net profit of 2.9 million euros. The quarterly profit grew by 15% compared to a year ago and return on equity was 14.8%.

Inbank’s loan portfolio increased by 48% compared to Q1 2021 reaching 640 million euros.

The deposit portfolio grew by 50% and reached 677 million euros by the end of Q1.

Total sales for Q1 was 125 million euros increasing 29% year-on-year.

In terms of product segments, sales finance grew 22% year-on-year to 86 million euros, amounting to 68% of total sales. Personal loans increased by 70% to 15 million euros, while car financing increased in sales volume by 38% to 23 million euros.

By the end of Q1, Inbank had 804,000 active contracts and over 4,700 active merchant partners.

Priit Põldoja, Chairman of the Management Board, comments on the results:

‘While the first quarter of the year started strongly for Inbank, the situation changed overnight when Russia launched the war against Ukraine on 24 February.

In the first weeks of the war, consumer behaviour changed drastically, and this had an impact on Inbank’s first-quarter sales results. By the end of March, the situation stabilised and total sales for the quarter amounted to 125 million euros, which is 29% more than a year ago.

All in all, the first quarter of 2022 was once again full of challenges, which the external environment has presented to us since the beginning of the health crisis. However, with our flexible structure and focus on partners and customers, Inbank has been able to respond promptly to all changes. As the war in Ukraine continues, it is expected that higher inflation will change the interest rate environment, to which the bank must respond. Although the payment behaviour of customers has remained sound, the effects of the war are expected to affect credit quality in the second half of the year, which is why we increased our provisions for credit risk in the first quarter. Inbank’s focus in the coming quarters will be on providing high-quality services to our partners, maintaining profitability and successfully entering the Czech market.’

Key financial indicators 31.03.2022

Total assets EUR 846 million

Loan portfolio EUR 640 million

Deposit portfolio EUR 677 million

Total equity EUR 82.1 million

Net profit EUR 2.94 million

Return on equity 14.8%

Consolidated income statement (in thousands of euros) Q1 2022 Q1 2021 3 months 2022 3 months 2021 Interest income based on EIR 13 821 11 116 13 821 11 116 Interest expense -2 947 -2 143 -2 947 -2 143 Net interest income 10 874 8 973 10 874 8 973 Fee income 705 449 705 449 Fee expense -802 -789 -802 -789 Net fee and commission income -97 -340 -97 -340 Net gains from financial assets measured at fair value -184 0 -184 0 Foreign exchange rate gains/losses -27 60 -27 60 Net gains/losses from financial items -211 60 -211 60 Other operating income 5 659 3 522 5 659 3 522 Other operating expense -3 794 -2 721 -3 794 -2 721 Total net interest, fee and other income 12 431 9 494 12 431 9 494 Personnel expenses -3 289 -2 751 -3 289 -2 751 Marketing expenses -563 -543 -563 -543 Administrative expenses -1 851 -1 114 -1 851 -1 114 Depreciations, amortisation -1 009 -740 -1 009 -740 Total operating expenses -6 712 -5 148 -6 712 -5 148 Profit before profit from associates and impairment losses on loans 5 719 4 346 5 719 4 346 Share of profit from subsidiaries and associates -58 336 -58 336 Impairment losses on loans and advances -2 573 -1 805 -2 573 -1 805 Profit before income tax 3 088 2 877 3 088 2 877 Income tax -147 -331 -147 -331 Profit for the period 2 941 2 546 2 941 2 546 Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Currency translation differences 96 -126 96 -126 Total comprehensive income for the period 3 037 2 420 3 037 2 420





Consolidated statement of financial position (in thousands of euros) 31.03.2022 31.12.2021 31.03.2021 Assets Due from central banks 89 709 77 453 50 349 Due from credit institutions 17 565 17 870 19 185 Investments in debt securities 8 425 7 684 15 205 Loans and advances 639 653 604 848 432 672 Investments in associates 716 774 4 238 Tangible assets 25 982 19 147 7 837 Right of use asset 25 943 25 231 29 809 Intangible assets 23 224 22 423 17 247 Other financial assets 3 207 2 151 1 231 Other assets 4 653 2 769 2 334 Deferred tax asset 2 601 2 401 2 250 Assets held for sale 4 203 4 203 0 Total assets 845 881 786 954 582 357 Liabilities Customer deposits 676 918 617 857 452 592 Financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss 184 0 0 Other financial liabilities 46 203 49 188 40 816 Current tax liability 167 284 1 096 Deferred tax liability 89 125 0 Other liabilities 3 173 3 296 3 343 Subordinated debt securities 37 041 37 187 17 573 Total liabilities 763 775 707 937 515 420 Equity Share capital 997 997 961 Share premium 30 436 30 436 23 865 Statutory reserve capital 100 96 96 Other reserves 1 773 1 625 1 364 Retained earnings 48 800 45 863 37 252 Non-controlling interest 0 0 3 399 Total equity 82 106 79 017 66 937 Total liabilities and equity 845 881 786 954 582 357





Inbank is a consumer finance focused digital bank active in the Baltics, Poland, and Czechia with additional deposits accepted in Germany, Austria, the Netherlands and Finland. Inbank has over 4,700 active partners and 804,000 active contracts. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Stock Exchange.



Additional information:

Merit Arva

Inbank AS

Head of Communications

merit.arva@inbank.ee

+372 553 3550









