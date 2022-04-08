U.S. markets closed

CORRECTION: Miles Financial Group Opens New Corporate Office in the Inland Empire

·4 min read

ONTARIO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2022 / It's extremely rare in our current climate for companies to open new offices. The economic climate caused by the pandemic has often done the exact opposite, closing down physical spaces as organizations struggle to maintain the rents they once paid. When a company does open a new office, it's a strong signal that something is going right, and that is definitely the case with the MILES Financial Group.

The group is a family business through and through, a collaboration between three brothers, Billie C. Miles III, Licensed Financial Professional, Patrick B. Miles Sr., MBA, Investment Advisor Representative, and Brian C. Miles Sr., Esq. Having witnessed first-hand the devastating impact the 2000 and 2008 market meltdown had on family members and friends, the brothers set out to reinvent traditional retirement planning and build a financial firm that genuinely cared about the people they worked with.

Their mission from the very start was to focus on educating and informing families about how to protect their wealth from market volatility, unnecessary fees, and high taxes. Their proprietary, Stress-Free Retirement Planning Process (SFRP) includes everything from helping clients convert their IRA's and 401k's into personal pension plans to providing lifetime income, investment planning, Social Security maximization, tax reduction strategies, and the creation of Wills and Living Trusts as part of a holistic estate planning process. This is a fresh perspective compared to many retirement advisors who chase growth at all costs to try and maximize the performance fees that they can charge. This sort of irresponsible advice is something that the Miles brothers have always pushed against. With strong values and ethics at the foundation of everything they do, they have built a tremendously successful organization that walks the journey with families, keeping their interests at heart throughout the process.

When they work with clients, the number one priority is to protect their wealth from losing money due to market risk and ensure a sustainable and dependable monthly income for the rest of a client's life. And this philosophy has catalyzed tremendous growth within the organization, necessitating brand new offices in the heart of Ontario.

A building with palm trees in front of itDescription automatically generated with medium confidence
A building with palm trees in front of itDescription automatically generated with medium confidence

The brand-new offices are located inside the prestigious City National Bank building just across from the Ontario airport and the newly opened Topgolf sports and entertainment venue. One of the tallest buildings in the Inland Empire, its prestige shows how seriously the MILES Financial group takes its mission. Along with partner offices in Orange County and Rancho Cucamonga, the new 2600 sq ft. corporate office will enable a closer connection to clients with its in-house recording studio for the highly successful Miles Financial Show.

For many of these people, no one has ever helped them plan a detailed vision of their financial future - so this work is quite literally changing lives. If you speak to Billie Miles, he'll tell you: "We are most proud of the hundreds of clients we have helped retire earlier than they expected and with more confidence than they thought possible."

LogoDescription automatically generated
LogoDescription automatically generated

You can hear more about their financial planning philosophies on the Miles Financial Show, hosted by Billie Miles. The radio program has aired on AM 590 THEANSWER for the past six years and on Talk 960 since March of 2021. Widely regarded as one of the top retirement planning shows in Southern California, it's a great window into how the organization thinks about money and the related social implications that come with it.

If you're in the Ontario area and need sound retirement planning you can trust, be sure to visit the brand-new offices and get started on your journey towards peace of mind for the Miles ahead.

About Miles Financial Group

The MILES Financial Group is a leading financial services firm specializing in tax-free asset growth, wealth preservation, guaranteed lifetime income, premium financing, and estate planning. They are committed to helping clients secure their financial future by developing savings and retirement solutions that meet or exceed their financial goals. To find out more, visit their website at https://www.milesfinancialgroup.com/.

Contact
Miles Financial Group
800-250-4992
info@milesfinancialgroup.com
https://www.milesfinancialgroup.com/

DISCLAIMER: "Miles Financial Group is an independent financial services firm that creates retirement strategies using various investment and insurance products. Miles Financial Group is not affiliated with the US government or any governmental agency. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of principal. No investment strategy can guarantee a profit or protect against loss in periods of declining values. Any references to protection benefits or lifetime income generally refer to fixed insurance products, never securities or investment products. Insurance and annuity product guarantees are backed by the issuing insurance company's financial strength and claims-paying ability. Financial Planning and other investment advisory services are offered through LifePro Asset Management, LLC, a registered investment adviser. Miles Financial Group and LifePro Asset Management, LLC are unaffiliated entities. Investments involve risk and are not guaranteed."

SOURCE: Miles Financial Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/696771/CORRECTION-Miles-Financial-Group-Opens-New-Corporate-Office-in-the-Inland-Empire

