Correction: NNIT A/S: 03/2022 Notice convening NNIT Annual General Meeting

Correction of date of Annual General Meeting.

Company announcement no. 03/2022

Notice convening NNIT Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of NNIT A/S will be held on:

Thursday March 10, 2022 at 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm (CET)

as an electronic event without any possibility of attendance in person.

The notice for the Annual General Meeting, including Appendix A: Candidates for (re-) election to the Board of Directors is attached.

Board of Directors - Election of members to the Board of Directors, including Chairman and Deputy Chairman

The Board of Directors proposes to re-elect Anne Broeng, Carsten Dilling, Christian Kanstrup, Eivind Kolding and Caroline Serfass to the Board of Directors.

It is proposed to elect Nigel Govett as a new member of the Board of Directors.

Further, it is proposed that Carsten Dilling is re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors and that Eiving Kolding is elected as Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Contact for further information



Pernille Fabricius

EVP & CFO

Tel: +45 3077 9500

pnfa@nnit.com

Media relations:

Tina Joanne Hindsbo

Media Relations Manager

Tel: +45 3077 9578

tnjh@nnit.com

The NNIT Group provides a wide range of IT and consulting services internationally.

In Denmark, where the Group HQ is based, we are one of the leading IT companies, servicing both private and public sector customers across all industries. In the rest of Europe, Asia and USA, we are solely focused on companies within life sciences.

Supporting the entire supply chain, we help optimize internal company processes, production, sales and customer experiences:

We advise, build, operate and support, enabling digital transformation and customers to reap the full potential of their organizations. Our role is to foster innovation and make the mark our customers and we aspire to.

The NNIT Group consists of group company NNIT A/S and subsidiaries Valiance, SCALES Excellis Health Solutions and SL Controls. Together, these companies employ over 3,100 people in Europe, Asia and USA. Read more at www.nnit.com.

