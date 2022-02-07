U.S. markets close in 5 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,511.98
    +11.45 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,101.63
    +11.89 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,206.17
    +108.16 (+0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,017.34
    +14.98 (+0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.06
    -1.25 (-1.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.30
    +7.50 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    22.90
    +0.42 (+1.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1440
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9230
    -0.0070 (-0.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3528
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0540
    -0.1460 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,360.66
    +2,107.88 (+5.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,009.68
    +12.92 (+1.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,565.69
    +49.29 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,248.87
    -191.12 (-0.70%)
     

Correction: NNIT A/S: 03/2022 Notice convening NNIT Annual General Meeting

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NNIT A/S
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NNIT.CO

Correction of date of Annual General Meeting.

Company announcement no. 03/2022

Notice convening NNIT Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of NNIT A/S will be held on:
Thursday March 10, 2022 at 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm (CET)
as an electronic event without any possibility of attendance in person.

The notice for the Annual General Meeting, including Appendix A: Candidates for (re-) election to the Board of Directors is attached.

Board of Directors - Election of members to the Board of Directors, including Chairman and Deputy Chairman
The Board of Directors proposes to re-elect Anne Broeng, Carsten Dilling, Christian Kanstrup, Eivind Kolding and Caroline Serfass to the Board of Directors.

It is proposed to elect Nigel Govett as a new member of the Board of Directors.

Further, it is proposed that Carsten Dilling is re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors and that Eiving Kolding is elected as Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Contact for further information

Pernille Fabricius
EVP & CFO
Tel: +45 3077 9500
pnfa@nnit.com

Media relations:
Tina Joanne Hindsbo
Media Relations Manager
Tel: +45 3077 9578
tnjh@nnit.com

The NNIT Group provides a wide range of IT and consulting services internationally.

In Denmark, where the Group HQ is based, we are one of the leading IT companies, servicing both private and public sector customers across all industries. In the rest of Europe, Asia and USA, we are solely focused on companies within life sciences.

Supporting the entire supply chain, we help optimize internal company processes, production, sales and customer experiences:

We advise, build, operate and support, enabling digital transformation and customers to reap the full potential of their organizations. Our role is to foster innovation and make the mark our customers and we aspire to.

The NNIT Group consists of group company NNIT A/S and subsidiaries Valiance, SCALES Excellis Health Solutions and SL Controls. Together, these companies employ over 3,100 people in Europe, Asia and USA. Read more at www.nnit.com.


Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Buy Your Winners: For Me That's Shopify, Novavax, and Sea

    When the stock market crashes and your favorite stocks are getting killed, it's a good idea to add to your long-term winners.

  • 'Dip Buyers' Get Badly Burned Scooping Up 8 Falling Stocks

    It might be tempting to be a hero and buy crashing S&P 500 stocks. But it's a risky move that might leave you holding the bag.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    Wall Street's been pretty wild, and that's the kind of bucking bronco that makes this weekly diss piece all the more interesting. This week, I see ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN), and Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) as stocks that you may want to consider steering clear from. The hottest stocks this young year are energy companies, dominating the list of stocks that are up by 20% or better in 2022.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket Again

    What started as a mild sell-off on omicron variant concerns after Thanksgiving turned into a full-fledged correction in January, when the Federal Reserve hinted it was serious about raising interest rates this year (likely starting in March). Three Fool.com contributors think shares of beaten-down Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), Sea (NYSE: SE), and Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED) are a buy right now as a result. Nicholas Rossolillo (Meta Platforms): By now you probably know all about the market's negative reaction to Facebook's (that is to say, Meta Platforms') ugly conclusion to Q4 2021.

  • Peloton Stock Soars as Takeover Reports Heat Up. How Much It Might Be Worth.

    Peloton Interactive stock was soaring on reports that multiple companies, including Nike and Amazon.com were looking at acquiring the beleaguered stationary-bike maker. Peloton stock (ticker: PTON) was up 32% to $32.40 amid reports that it had become a takeover target. The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that Amazon was among the potential bidders for Peloton, while the Financial Times reported that Nike was in the mix as well.

  • Was The Smart Money Right About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)?

    How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend days of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of […]

  • Frontier and Spirit airlines merger, Peloton and Disney earnings, inflation data on tap this week

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick discusses the week ahead in markets as Frontier and Spirit Airlines announce a merger, Disney and Peloton are set to announce quarterly earnings, and the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data will be released.

  • Why Apple should buy Peloton for nearly $15 billion: analyst

    Time for Apple to shake off its deal-making skills and buy Peloton, argues one veteran tech analyst.

  • AT&T’s Dividend Cut Puts It in an Unenviable Club

    Companies that have cut their dividends after a spinoff—including International Paper and Abbott Laboratories—have a history of mixed performance.

  • Giant Pension Sold Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    Dutch pension PGGM cut investments in Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm in the fourth quarter, and started a position in Nvidia.

  • Goldman Commodity Veteran Says He’s Never Seen a Market Like It

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeff Currie, the closely-followed head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., says he’s never seen commodity markets pricing in the shortages they are right now. Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for M

  • Here Are the Tech Stocks to Buy After a Crazy Week of Earnings

    The shakeout for tech isn’t over yet. There’s a reason the best performing tech stocks this year are old school names like IBM and Dell.

  • Clorox Has ‘Cleared the Deck.’ Why the Stock Is a Buy at These Levels.

    Clorox has multiple long term sales growth levers and can recover margins over time, Citi analyst says.

  • Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

    Gilead Sciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GILD ) will increase its dividend on the 30th of March to US$0.73. This will take the...

  • These 3 Stocks Could Be the Next M&A Targets, Say Analysts

    According to Bloomberg data, US corporations participated in $2.5 trillion worth of takeovers in 2021. This easily beats the prior record of $1.96 trillion achieved in 2015. So that will be tough to beat, but it looks like 2022 will be another year of brisk business. On a historical basis, borrowing costs should stay relatively cheap, even while the Fed is expected to raise its interest rate several times this year. And companies aren’t lacking for firepower, with many big names boasting healthy

  • Will the Google Stock Split Impact My Tax Returns?

    More investors will have a chance to own a whole share of Google parent Alphabet after the stock split, but are there tax consequences?

  • Frontier Will Buy Spirit Airlines, Beefing Up Competition Vs. Mainline Carriers

    Frontier Airlines' parent will buy fellow ultra-low cost carrier Spirit Airlines to create the No. 5 U.S. carrier. SAVE stock jumped.

  • Boeing Stock Has a New Problem About Market Share

    Citigroup analyst Charles Armitage is worried that Boeing won't recapture lost market share from Airbus.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy No Matter What Happens in 2022

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) caused a frenzy last week by announcing a 20-for-1 stock split. This move really won't matter all that much, although it could spur some individual investors to buy the stock and perhaps secure Alphabet a spot in the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. What makes Alphabet unstoppable (and such a great stock to buy) are its moat and its growth prospects.

  • Alibaba Falls as Citi Sees SEC Filing Sign of SoftBank Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shares slipped as much as 6.6% in U.S. trading on Monday after Citigroup Inc. analysts saw its additional American depositary share registration in the U.S. as a sign that SoftBank Group Corp. may intend to sell part of its stake.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActAdults Back in Charge of Stoc