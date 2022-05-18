U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,923.68
    -165.17 (-4.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,490.07
    -1,164.52 (-3.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,418.15
    -566.37 (-4.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,774.85
    -65.45 (-3.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.23
    -0.36 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.10
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    21.42
    -0.13 (-0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0466
    -0.0089 (-0.85%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8860
    -0.0820 (-2.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2342
    -0.0150 (-1.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2970
    -1.0610 (-0.82%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,168.62
    -1,237.37 (-4.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    650.57
    -20.11 (-3.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,438.09
    -80.26 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,911.20
    +251.45 (+0.94%)
     

Correction Notice to Press Release Announcing Financial Results For the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Update

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Allarity Therapeutics, Inc.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ALLR
Allarity Therapeutics, Inc.
Allarity Therapeutics, Inc.

Cambridge, MA U.S.A. (May 18, 2022) — Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR) announced today that its press release issued under the headline “Allarity Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides a Corporate Update” on May 16, 2022, included a typographical error in the section titled “Full Year 2021 and Recent Highlights”, describing the size of the debt cancellation which should have read “$971 thousand” instead of “$971 million.” The corrected paragraph is set forth below:

Full Year 2021 and Recent Highlights

  • In March 2022, entered into two agreements amending the LiPlaCis® program. As a result of this amendment, Allarity will be exempt from any future financial obligation associated with the further development of LiPlaCis®, including the cancellation of outstanding liability of $971 thousand. Allarity will also maintain its ability to receive possible future milestone payments of up to $3.5 million

About Allarity Therapeutics

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALLR) develops drugs for personalized treatment of cancer guided by its proprietary and highly validated companion diagnostic technology, the DRP® platform. The Company has a mature portfolio of five drug candidates: stenoparib, a PARP inhibitor in Phase 2 development for ovarian cancer; dovitinib, a post-Phase 3 pan-tyrosine kinase inhibitor; IXEMPRA® (Ixabepilone), a microtubule inhibitor approved in the U.S. for the treatment of second-line metastatic breast cancer and in Phase 2 development in Europe for the same indication; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin in Phase 2 development for metastatic breast cancer and/or glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), which is the subject of discussions for a restructured out-license to Smerud Medical Research International AS. LiPlaCis®, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin and its accompanying DRP® is being developed via a partnership with Chosa ApS, an affiliate of Smerud Medical Research International, for late-stage metastatic breast cancer. The Company is headquartered in the United States and maintains an R&D facility in Hoersholm, Denmark. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.Allarity.com

About the Drug Response Predictor – DRP® Companion Diagnostic

Allarity uses its drug-specific DRP® to select those patients who, by the genetic signature of their cancer, are found to have a high likelihood of responding to the specific drug. By screening patients before treatment, and only treating those patients with a sufficiently high DRP® score, the therapeutic response rate can be significantly increased. The DRP® method builds on the comparison of sensitive vs. resistant human cancer cell lines, including transcriptomic information from cell lines combined with clinical tumor biology filters and prior clinical trial outcomes. DRP® is based on messenger RNA from patient biopsies. The DRP® platform has proven its ability to provide a statistically significant prediction of the clinical outcome from drug treatment in cancer patients in 37 out of 47 clinical studies that were examined (both retrospective and prospective), including ongoing, prospective Phase 2 trials of Stenoparib and IXEMPRA®. The DRP® platform, which can be used in all cancer types and is patented for more than 70 anti-cancer drugs, has been extensively published in peer reviewed literature.

Follow Allarity on Social Media

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AllarityTx/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allaritytx/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/allaritytx

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements provide Allarity’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. The words “anticipates,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predicts,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, ” statements relating to the Company’s NDA submission for dovitinib and its PMA submission for the drug-specific DRP® companion diagnostic for dovitinib, any statements related to ongoing clinical trials for stenoparib for the treatment of advanced ovarian cancer, or ongoing clinical trials (in Europe) for IXEMPRA® for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, and statements relating to the effectiveness of the Company’s DRP® companion diagnostics platform in predicting whether a particular patient is likely to respond to a specific drug. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that results of a clinical study do not necessarily predict final results and that one or more of the clinical outcomes may materially change following more comprehensive reviews of the data, and as more patient data become available, the risk that results of a clinical study are subject to interpretation and additional analyses may be needed and/or may contradict such results, the receipt of regulatory approval for dovitinib or any of our other therapeutic candidates or, if approved, the successful commercialization of such products, the risk of cessation or delay of any of the ongoing or planned clinical trials and/or our development of our product candidates, the risk that the results of previously conducted studies will not be repeated or observed in ongoing or future studies involving our therapeutic candidates, and the risk that the current COVID-19 pandemic will impact the Company’s current and future clinical trials and the timing of the Company’s preclinical studies and other operations. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov, and as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors in the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

###

Company Contact:

Jens Knudsen
        Chief Financial Officer
        investorrelations@allarity.com

Investor Relations:

Chuck Padala
        LifeSci Advisors
        +1 (646) 627-8390
        chuck@lifesciadvisors.com
        
U.S. Media Contact:

      Mike Beyer
        Sam Brown, Inc.
        +1 (312) 961-2502
        mikebeyer@sambrown.com


EU Media Contact:

Thomas Pedersen
        Carrotize PR & Communications
        +45 6062 9390
        tsp@carrotize.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • ‘It’s so horrible that I want to buy it’ — Jim Cramer likes these 2 beaten-down tech names that are still posting white-hot revenue growth

    High-quality items seldom go on sale. Grab them when they do.

  • Why Costco, Kohl's, and Five Below Were All Sliding Today

    Retail stocks including Costco (NASDAQ: COST), Kohl's (NYSE: KSS), and Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) were getting shocked today after retail giants including Walmart and Target badly missed bottom-line estimates and their first-quarter earnings reports. Both companies also cut their guidance for the year, warning that challenges from inflation and supply chain disruptions would persist. As of 11:05 a.m. ET, Costco stock was down 11.4%, while Kohl's had given up 10%, and Five Below was off 9.1%.

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Biotech Stocks to Buy in 2022

    With that as a backdrop, let's consider two biotech stocks that don't grab a lot of headlines but deserve serious consideration: Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) and Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM). Incyte is a drugmaker with a particular focus on the field of oncology. Its best-selling product is called Jakafi, which treats some types of bone marrow cancer, among other conditions.

  • Here's Why Upstart Soared on Wednesday While Most Stocks Fell

    In contrast to the overall market, lending technology company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) was a major outperformer, with shares rising by about 6%. Upstart recently plunged by more than 50% after its first-quarter earnings, and the biggest reason was that the dollar amount of loans carried on Upstart's balance sheet more than doubled. Recently, Upstart's management has made it clear that it understands investors' concerns and is going to immediately take steps to address them.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices, Qualcomm, and Micron Technology Fell Today

    Recession fears were in the air as leading retailers reported terrible earnings and the Fed raises rates.

  • Why Shares of Endo International Plummeted 69% on Wednesday

    Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP), a specialty pharmaceutical company, saw its shares fall 69% on Wednesday. It was already a bad day for many companies with the Dow and the S&P 500 down more than 3% and the NASDAQ falling more than 4%. The biggest reason for Endo's massive drop came when The Wall Street Journal reported the company was negotiating to restructure its more-than $8 billion in debt with its lenders and senior bondholders.

  • Why Apple Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were falling 3.9% heading into noontime trading Wednesday as retail sector earnings have been weaker than expected this week and the Federal Reserve is expected to further tighten the screws on the economy. There has also been an uptick in cases of COVID-19, which caused Apple to delay implementation of its three-days-in-the-office policy.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Stock Is Rising Yet Again today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) were 3.4% higher at 11:24 a.m. ET on Wednesday after the movie theater operator filed a statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it now owns a 6.8% stake in National CineMedia (NASDAQ: NCMI), which runs advertisements on movie theater screens. CEO Adam Aron has said he would be making more investments using the $1.8 billion in liquidity AMC has available, and a purchase like this is probably what most people had in mind. National CineMedia is a holding company whose sole purpose is to operate National CineMedia LLC (NCM), which distributes ads to theaters.

  • Could Novavax's Next Step Make It a Multibagger?

    Novavax disappointed investors when its regulatory submissions fell behind. Now, all eyes are on Novavax's next step: winning authorization in the U.S. Could this nudge the stock out of its slump -- and even turn it into a multibagger? Novavax reported revenue of $704 million and net income of $203 million.

  • Musk Mad Tesla Removed from S&P 500 ESG Index

    Tesla ( ) CEO Elon Musk is extremely unhappy that the EV company was eliminated from the S&P 500 ESG Index on Wednesday, voicing his concerns on Twitter. The electric automaker was taken off the ESG index by S&P Dow Jones Indices due to Tesla's ongoing issues of racial discrimination claims from employees and how it has dealt with a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), a government investigation after several crashes were connected to its autopilot vehicles. The changes are retroactive: they are effective May 2 and a May 17 S&P Dow Jones Indices blog post described the rationale.

  • Amazon Stock Plunges in Wake of Target, Walmart Debacles. This Is Why.

    The trends highlighted by Target's and Walmart's disappointing results bode poorly for Amazon. Investors reacted with shock, sending shares down sharply.

  • Why Boeing and Airline Stocks Are Falling Today

    On Tuesday, airline stocks got a lift after United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) said that so far, at least, demand is holding up well in the face of rising inflation. Shares of United, American Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: AAL), and Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) all fell about 5%, and planemaker Boeing (NYSE: BA) also traded down by a similar amount. As I said yesterday, these are volatile times to be investing in airline stocks.

  • Why Dollar Tree, Tractor Supply, and BJ's Wholesale Club Stocks All Fell Today

    Wednesday was a rough day for investors in many retailing stocks. Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR), Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO), and BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) shares each fell by more than 10% by 12:30 p.m. ET, compared to a 2.7% slump in the S&P 500. The retailing segment seemed to drive the decline in the wider market, and that pressure came from tough earnings news out of Target (NYSE: TGT), one of the industry's biggest players.

  • Better Buy: Palantir Technologies vs. Amazon

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) both burned the bulls after their stocks hit all-time highs last year. Palantir's stock started trading at $10 after the data-mining firm went public via a direct listing in September 2020. Amazon's stock closed at an all-time high of $3,731.41 last July, but it subsequently tumbled to about $2,200 as investors fretted over its slowing e-commerce growth and rising expenses.

  • Target misses earnings as rising costs cut into profits, stock plunges premarket

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first-quarter earnings for Target.

  • Warren Buffett Isn't Perfect And Is Losing Big On 6 Stocks, Too

    Warren Buffett is having a good year with S&P 500 stocks — it's his kind of market. But he's suffering from his fair share of blowups.

  • 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 8.7% — with inflation still near 40-year highs, it might be a good move to nail down some income

    Inflation remains white-hot. These stocks can help ease the pain.

  • Shopify's Net Losses in Q1 2022 Are Not Because of Fulfillment Network

    Now investors can add one more item to the list of concerns: Shopify reported a $1.47 billion net loss in Q1 2022, compared to a $1.26 billion net profit a year ago. During the full-year 2021 financial update a few months ago, Shopify outlined how it would ramp up its investment in its shipping and logistics segment Shopify Fulfillment Network (SFN) in the next couple of years. This concerned some shareholders as Shopify continuously moves away from its ultra-asset-light and profitable e-commerce software business as it tries to woo over more merchants from platforms like Amazon.

  • Billionaire George Soros Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Keeping up the returns would be a neat trick in today’s market, as the main indexes are all steeply down for the year so far – with losses of 15% on the S&P 500 and 24% on the NASDAQ. For investors, then, the best strategy may just be to follow a winner. Billionaire investing legend George Soros is most definitely a winner. He’s built a portfolio worth billions, and had possibly the greatest bull run in hedge fund history, averaging 30% annualized returns for 30 years. Starting in 1992, when he

  • 3 Stocks Up 25% to 65% That Are Still Smart Buys

    Most investors are seeing a lot of red right now. The Nasdaq Composite is in a bear market. The S&P 500 is in a correction. When major indexes are down significantly, it means that many stocks are also sinking.