CORRECTION: Orion Governance Named Best Graph Database Solution for Data Management by the A-Team Group

Orion Governance
·2 min read

SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Governance, a leader in Metadata Management solutions and the provider of the Enterprise Information Intelligence Graph (EIIG), the foundation for a self-defined data fabric, has announced it has been named the Best Graph Database Solution for Data Management by the A-Team Group at the Data Management Insight Awards 2022 USA ceremony in New York City.

"I would like to thank the Data Management Insight community for recognizing the work we have done at Orion. It means a lot to us as a startup that is trying to innovate and disrupt the marketplace. There were a lot of uncertainties during the COVID period. A lot of hard work went in and to come out with this recognition is really humbling to us. It's definitely a shot in the arm to myself and my team to keep innovating and provide new and better solutions in the marketplace for customers in need. From the bottom of our hearts, we very much appreciate this recognition." - Ramesh Shurma, Founder/CEO, Orion Governance.

The A-Team Group provides in-depth knowledge and resources across all aspects of regulation, enterprise data management and trading technology in financial markets. It hosts a series of awards designed to recognize outstanding performance by the vendors of data and technology solutions to the financial industry. The A-Team invites nominations from across the industry, which are reviewed by their editors and advisory panel before a short list is opened up for voting. The winners are formally recognized at the celebratory awards ceremony.

About Orion Governance

Orion Governance, headquartered in San Mateo, California with offices in the United States, Estonia, Sweden and India, is a leader in Metadata Management solutions, working with Global 5000 companies in banking, insurance, retail, healthcare, and technology. Orion helps its customers to discover, catalog, govern and trust their data to fully meet audit & compliance requirements. Orion’s differentiation lies in its technology and unprecedented efficiency to accelerate data governance through automation, machine learning and AI, in the most comprehensive (60+ technologies), scalable and mature way, spanning technologies from Mainframe, programming languages all the way to the newest cloud-based frameworks.  Our implementations are measured in weeks not years and we partner with you throughout your journey to success.

CONTACT: Christine Ohner, Marketing Manager Orion Governance 630-649-8324 christine.ohner@orionic.com


