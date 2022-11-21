U.S. markets close in 3 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,948.24
    -17.10 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,691.32
    -54.37 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,024.79
    -121.28 (-1.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,833.90
    -15.83 (-0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.91
    -1.17 (-1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,737.30
    -17.10 (-0.97%)
     

  • Silver

    20.82
    -0.18 (-0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0238
    -0.0082 (-0.80%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8180
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1797
    -0.0099 (-0.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.1080
    +1.7830 (+1.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,045.58
    -531.94 (-3.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    368.80
    -3.56 (-0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,376.85
    -8.67 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,944.79
    +45.02 (+0.16%)
     

CORRECTION - OXE Marine AB (publ)'s directed share issue fully subscribed

·2 min read

ÄNGELHOLM, Sweden, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The correction concerns the third paragraph. The shares are issued at a subscription price of SEK 1.425 per share, which represents a discount of 5.6 percent, not a premium of 0.5 percent, to the 30 day average price for the Company's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market ending on 18 November 2022. The information in the previous release was due to a data error. The full corrected press release is set out below. 

As previously announced today, the board of directors of OXE Marine AB (publ) ("OXE Marine" or the "Company") has today resolved to raise funding to build up working capital to accelerate growth and to support strategic initiatives. The share issue has now been fully subscribed, which raises SEK 70 m for the Company.

Directed share issue

Through the share issue, OXE Marine raises MSEK 70. Out of the total amount, SEK 68.575 m was resolved by the board under the mandate from the annual general meeting and SEK 1.425 m is directed to a company owned by board member Christian von Koenigsegg and will be subject to approval by the general meeting.

The shares were issued at a subscription price of SEK 1.425 per share, which represents a discount of 5.6 percent to the 30 day average price for the Company's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market ending on 18 November 2022.

Through the share issue and provided that the general meeting approves the directed share issue of SEK 1.425 m to a company owned by board member Christian von Koenigsegg, the number of shares in OXE Marine will increase by 49,122,807, from 254,945,260 to 304,068,067 shares, and the share capital will increase by SEK 1,472,928.64, from SEK 7,644,436.39 to SEK 9,117,365.03.

For further information about the directed share issue, please refer to the press release published earlier today and which is available on the Company's website www.oxemarine.com.

CONTACT:

Certified Adviser
FNCA Sweden AB is Certified Adviser for OXE Marine AB (publ). Contact details to FNCA Sweden AB: tel. +46 8 528 00 399, e-mail info@fnca.se.

For further information, please contact:
Anders Berg, CEO, anders.berg@oxemarine.com, +46 70 358 91 55
Jonas Wikström, Chairman of the board, jonas.wikstrom@oxemarine.com, +46 70 753 65 66

OXE Marine AB (publ) (NASDAQ STO: OXE) has, after several years of development, constructed the OXE Diesel, the world's first diesel outboard engine in the high-power segment. The Company's unique patented engine-to-propulsion power transmission solutions have led to high demand for the Company's engines worldwide.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16067/3670403/1685129.pdf

20221121 OXE Marine - Share issue fully subscribed correction

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/correction---oxe-marine-ab-publs-directed-share-issue-fully-subscribed-301684098.html

SOURCE OXE Marine AB

Recommended Stories

  • Even at $80 Oil, These Oil Stocks Are Still Ridiculously Cheap

    Oil prices have continued to cool off after a red-hot run earlier this year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This valuation is leading Devon to use some of its oil-fueled cash flows to buy back its cheap stock.

  • George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    For anyone looking to get ahead in the investing game, following in the footsteps of stock picking legends is an obvious path to follow. Hardly any are more legendary than George Soros, forever known as the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ after pocketing a cool billion dollars in one day when betting against the Pound back in 1992. That single act, however, does not define Soros, who has made sound investment decisions throughout his career which bought decades-long returns of 30% to his Qu

  • Why Nio Shares Sank Monday

    Shares of many China-based companies are plunging Monday amid renewed fears of COVID-19-related lockdowns in the country. As of 10:25 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were still down 5.3%. When it reported third-quarter results earlier this month, Nio provided encouraging estimates for its fourth-quarter vehicle deliveries.

  • As Tesla Sinks to 2-Year Lows, This Nasdaq Stock Just Doubled

    Investors haven't been happy with the performance of the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) so far in 2022, with the index firmly in bear market territory despite having seen a significant bounce in recent weeks. One high-profile stock that has been part of the Nasdaq's most recent decline is Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), which fell to its lowest level in two years on Monday. Shares of Tesla dropped almost 3% shortly after the opening bell on Monday morning.

  • Is Trending Stock ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) a Buy Now?

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to ZIM (ZIM). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • DraftKings Stock Q&A With Wall Street

    DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) management revealed crucial information during this question-and-answer session with Wall Street analysts that investors will not want to miss. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov.

  • Better Buy: Disney vs. Amazon

    Both companies have suffered steep declines in their stock prices in 2022, potentially offering investors a bargain.

  • How An Orphanage Made $1.8 Billion This Year On One Stock

    Having trouble finding a way to make money in the S&P 500 this year? Just ask a 113-year-old orphanage how it's done.

  • The Investment Case for Tesla (TSLA): Buy the Latest Dip?

    While Tesla (TSLA) makes for a solid long-term investment choice, it is witnessing near-term headwinds. Read on to know if you should purchase the recent sell-off or wait for a better entry point.

  • Sociedad Quimica (SQM) Q3 Earnings and Sales Beat Estimates

    Sociedad Quimica (SQM) gained from higher in lithium prices and strong sales volumes in the third quarter.

  • Is Most-Watched Stock QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Worth Betting on Now?

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Qualcomm (QCOM) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Who is Caroline Ellison and how did she end up at center of FTX collapse?

    The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX has led to an increased focus on the role played by Alameda Research and its CEO Caroline Ellison in the firm's implosion.

  • 9 Best Fertilizer Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss 9 best fertilizer stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Fertilizer Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. As per Vantage Market Research in a report dated July 27, the global fertilizer market will experience growth […]

  • 5 Dividend Stocks to Build Your Portfolio Around in 2023

    Dividend stocks can be an excellent route for investors looking for less volatility and some passive income to pad their pockets. Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is a name virtually everyone knows, but its boring business model might cause some to overlook this excellent dividend stock. Importantly, Coca-Cola is very profitable; it converts 29% of its sales into free cash flow, cash profits that fund its dividend.

  • Dlocal Stock Drops 50%: Here's What We Know

    Shares of Dlocal (NASDAQ: DLO) plunged over 50% after short seller Muddy Waters issued a lengthy report on the company. Muddy Waters found multiple discrepancies in the payment company's financials. In this episode, Jamie breaks down the facts of this short report, diving into the allegations, Dlocal's response, and what investors should look for moving forward.

  • 89% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 12 Stocks

    The Oracle of Omaha doesn't believe diversification is necessary if you know what you're doing.

  • 5 Struggling Stocks to Buy at a Discount

    Five companies highlighting this divergence today are Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN), Olaplex (NASDAQ: OLPX), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD). Generating revenue from ad sales (on The Roku Channel and other streaming channels) and content distribution (revenue sharing from streaming apps on its platform) Roku's vital metric to watch is average revenue per user (ARPU). With traditional TV still receiving an estimated 57% of ad spending as of 2022, Roku should thrive as CTV continues rising in prominence.

  • Twitter France Head Quits in Exodus, Says ‘It’s Over’

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc.’s head of France announced his departure in a tweet on Sunday ahead of what may be additional layoffs at the embattled platform. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionDamien Viel, wh

  • ‘The next four weeks will be better’: Jim Cramer sees reasons to be more positive on stocks and gives these 2 names his stamp of approval

    Unhappy with the state of the portfolio after miserable 2022 stock market action? You are probably far from alone. Most investors have struggled to make headway in this year’s ongoing bear market, which has provided only short periods of relief. That said, with the year’s end getting ever nearer, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, thinks the bears are showing signs of exhaustion and this spells good news for battered investors. “You’ve got to adjust your mindset to a

  • 5 Things to Know About Devon Energy Stock

    With oil companies reporting massive profits after the recent spike in energy prices, many have been turning their attention to oil and gas stocks. One name, for example, that draws consistent attention is Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), a company with upstream operations that currently offers a mouthwatering forward dividend yield of 7.6%. Despite its popularity, though, smart investors will want to familiarize themselves better with the company, so let's look at some things that provide some insight into this leading energy stock.