Correction of Press Release Announcing Vislink Full Year 2021 Results

Vislink Technologies, Inc.
·8 min read
In this article:
  • VISL
Vislink Technologies, Inc.
Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Mt. Olive, NJ, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink (Nasdaq: VISL), a global technology leader in the capture, delivery and management of high quality, live video and associated data in the media & entertainment, law enforcement and defense markets, today announced a correction of its earnings press release issued on Thursday, March 31, 2022 entitled "Vislink Reports Full Year 2021 Financial Results."

The correction relates to the establishment of a deferred tax liability related to the acquisition of Mobile Viewpoint, the effect of which establishes a long-term liability and increases the amount of goodwill written off due to impairment. These corrections are reflected in the Financial Update and financial statements below. No corrections are required with respect to the Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Financial Update:

  • For the year ended December 31, 2021, revenue was $33.8 million, compared to $22.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

  • Gross margins were 55.2% of revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to 39.4% of revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020.

  • For the year ended December 31, 2021, net loss attributable to common shareholders was $16.4 million, or $(0.38) per share, compared to net loss of $17.6 million, or $(1.19) per share for the year ended December 31, 2020.

  • Non-recurring items accounted for $14.5 million of the $16.4 million net loss. These included the following:

    • Two non-cash items, a write-off of goodwill necessitated by accounting rules, and a charge for the value of vested options and restricted shares associated with the company’s long-term employee incentive plan, together represented $12.9 million, or $(0.30) per share.

    • One-time advisory fees associated with the Mobile Viewpoint acquisition represented $1.6 million, or $(0.04) per share.

  • EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes depreciation and amortization) for December 31, 2021 was negative $15 million compared to negative $16 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

  • Ended the fourth quarter 2021 with $36.2 million in cash, compared to $5.2 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure: EBITDA

To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), we are presenting EBITDA in this earning release and the related earning conference call. EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. We define EBITDA as our net income (loss), excluding the impact of depreciation and amortization expense and interest income (expense). We have presented EBITDA because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our operating performance, to establish budgets and to develop operational goals for managing our business. In particular, we believe that excluding the impact of these expenses in calculating EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our core operating performance.

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink is a global technology business specializing in the collection, delivery, and management of high quality, live video and associated data from the scene of the action to the viewing screen. For the broadcast markets, Vislink provides solutions for the collection of live news, sports, and entertainment events. Vislink also furnishes the surveillance and defense markets with real-time video intelligence solutions using a variety of tailored transmission products. The Vislink team also provides professional and technical services utilizing a staff of technology experts with decades of applied knowledge and real-world experience to the areas of a terrestrial microwave, satellite, fiber optic, surveillance, and wireless communications systems, to deliver a broad spectrum of customer solutions. Vislink’s shares of Common Stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.” For more information, visit www.vislink.com.

Note on Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including those regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, future financial position, projected expenses, prospects, plans, objectives of management, new capabilities, product and solutions launches, expected contract values, acquisitions integration, and expected market opportunities across the Company’s operating segments, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sufficiency of the Company’s capital resources to fund the Company’s operations and any statements regarding future results are forward-looking statements. Vislink may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in any forward-looking statements such as the foregoing and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in Vislink’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2022 and in subsequent filings with, or submissions to, the SEC.

The statements made in this press release speak only as of the date stated herein, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company’s expectations and beliefs to change. While the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements publicly at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date after the date stated herein.

Contacts
Investor Relations:
investors@vislink.com

Media Relations:
Charlotte van Hertum
Charlotte.vanhertum@vislink.com

VISLINK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT NET LOSS PER SHARE DATA)

For the Years Ended

December 31,

2021

2020

Revenue, net

$

33,882

$

22,882

Cost of Revenue and operating expenses

Cost of components and personnel

15,164

13,867

Inventory valuation adjustments

843

415

General and administrative expenses

22,039

17,024

Gain on lease termination

(21

)

Research and development

3,051

2,698

Loss on the abandonment of property and equipment

680

Impairment of inventory

3,801

Impairment of right-of-use assets

895

Impairment of goodwill

9,189

Amortization and depreciation

1,343

1,411

Total cost of revenue and operating expenses

51,629

40,770

Loss from operations

(17,747

)

(17,888

)

Other income (expenses)

Changes in fair value of derivative liabilities

22

8

Gain on settlement of related party obligations

331

Gain on settlement of debt

1,362

90

Other income

5

Interest expense, net

(29

)

(121

)

Total other income (expenses)

1,355

313

Net loss

$

(16,392

)

$

(17,575

)

Basic and diluted loss per share

$

(0.38

)

$

(1.19

)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding:

Basic and Diluted

43,484

14,811

Comprehensive loss:

Net loss

$

(16,392

)

$

(17,575

)

Unrealized loss on currency translation adjustment

(445

)

(59

)

Comprehensive loss

$

(16,837

)

$

(17,634

)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

VISLINK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)

December 31,

2021

2020

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

$

36,231

$

5,190

Accounts receivable, net

9,069

4,525

Inventories, net

11,894

5,986

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,470

814

Total current assets

59,664

16,515

Right of use assets, operating leases

1,362

1,077

Property and equipment, net

1,173

1,138

Intangible assets, net

5,921

1,921

Total assets

$

68,120

$

20,651

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

$

3,075

$

4,104

Accrued expenses

3,155

2,340

Notes payable

99

25

Current portion of the PPP loan

905

Operating lease obligations, current

560

475

Due to related parties

Customer deposits and deferred revenue

2,113

975

Derivative liabilities

22

Total current liabilities

9,002

8,846

Long-term portion of PPP loan

263

Operating lease obligations, net of current portion

1,507

1,545

Deferred tax liabilities

978

Total liabilities

11,487

10,654

Commitments and contingencies (See Note 17)

Stockholders’ equity

Preferred stock – $0.00001 par value per share: 10,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2021 and 2020; -0- shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020

Common stock, – $0.00001 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 45,825,089 and 21,382,290 shares issued and 45,822,430 and 21,379,631 outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively

Additional paid-in capital

343,746

280,273

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(297

)

148

Treasury stock, at cost – 2,659 shares as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively

(277

)

(277

)

Accumulated deficit

(286,529

)

(270,147

)

Total stockholders’ equity

56,633

9,997

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

68,120

$

20,651

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results

VISLINK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP to NON-GAAP RESULTS
YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2021
(IN THOUSANDS)

Reconciliation of net income to EBITDA

Net loss

$

(16,392

)

Interest expense

(29

)

Amortization and depreciation

1,343

EBITDA

$

(15,020

)


