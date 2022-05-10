U.S. markets close in 6 hours

Correction of press release: Buybacks of shares in Bilia AB during week 18, 2022

Bilia AB
·3 min read
In this article:
  • BILI-A.ST
Bilia AB
Bilia AB


Bilia AB (publ) issues a correction regarding the press release published on May 9, 2022 with correct information about Bilia AB’s holding of own shares as of May 6, 2022 and the total number of shares in Bilia AB. The press release, with corrected information, can be found below.

Buybacks of shares in Bilia AB during week 18, 2022

During the period between May 2-6, 2022 Bilia AB (LEI code 2138002GW5WN1UYZA032) has repurchased in total 165,007 own shares (ISIN SE0009921588 ) as part of the buyback program initiated by the Board of Directors in order to optimize the company’s capital structure.

The share buybacks form a part of the buyback program of a maximum of 1,100,000 shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 185 M, which Bilia AB announced on
April 8, 2022. The buyback program, which runs between April 8, 2022 until the next AGM 2023, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU)
No 596/2014 (”MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 (the ”Safe Harbour Regulation”). The objective of the share buybacks is to optimize the company’s capital structure and the intention is to reduce Bilia’s share capital through subsequent share cancellations.

Shares in Bilia AB have been repurchased (in SEK) as follows:

Date

Aggregated daily volume
(number of shares)

Weighted average share price per day
(SEK)

Total daily transaction value (SEK)

2022-05-02

30,535

136.5373

4,169,166

2022-05-03

31,220

139.2763

4,348,206

2022-05-04

28,592

139.7725

3,996,375

2022-05-05

38,688

141.7563

5,484,268

2022-05-06

35,972

134.5525

4,840,123

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Nordea on behalf of
Bilia AB. Following the above acquisitions, Bilia AB holding of own shares as of May 6, 2022 amounts to 3,111,647 shares. The total number of shares in Bilia AB amounts to 96,299,952.

A full breakdown of the transactions pursuant to article 5.3 of MAR and article 2.3 of the Safe Harbour Regulation is attached to this announcement.

Gothenburg, May 10, 2022

Bilia AB (publ)

For information please contact:
Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se
Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

Facts about the Bilia Group

Bilia is one of Europe’s largest car dealers with a leading position within service and sales of cars, transport vehicles and trucks. Bilia has about 150 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Luxembourg and Belgium. Bilia sells cars of the brand Volvo, BMW, Toyota,
Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Porsche, Nissan, Dacia, Smart and Alpine and transport vehicles of the brand Renault, Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan and Dacia and trucks of the brand Mercedes-Benz.

Bilia has today a fully expanded business with sales of new cars, e-commerce, spare parts and store sales, service and repair workshops, tyres and car glass and financing, insurance, car washes, fuel stations and auto salvage under the same roof, which gives a unique offer.

Bilia reported a turnover of about SEK 35 bn in 2021 and had about 5,300 employees.

Attachments


