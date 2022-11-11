Correction from Previous Release: Curbside Health a Participant in the MSK Innovation Hub

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbside Health hereby rescinds and corrects any and all news releases preceding this one across all sources, as these previous materials did not accurately reflect the nature of our relationship with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK).

In October 2022, Curbside Health became a participant in the MSK Innovation Hub, a program that connects MSK with health technology companies to accelerate the development of digital technologies that will make an impact on the healthcare and quality of life of people with cancer. Through the MSK Innovation Hub, Curbside's solution will be deployed on a pilot basis for a limited set of clinical content and use cases.

ABOUT CURBSIDE HEALTH

Curbside Health is the modern decision support software designed to provide medical organizations the resources to quickly and easily build a library of world-class clinical content from the larger medical community. Curbside provides clinicians with decision-making support, integrating organization's clinical content directly into the Electronic Health Record (EHR). Curbside believes that by sharing clinical logic, the medical community can create and implement clinical best practices for a better quality of care.

Curbside is reshaping modern healthcare by providing a platform that seamlessly connects organizations to each other, so they can easily share their clinical best practices and clinical logic, yet fully customize it to their own institution in a highly relevant, extremely fast to build and easy to maintain system.

Learn more about Curbside Health's Full-Stack Clinical Effectiveness platform, schedule a tailored demonstration by visiting www.CurbsideHealth.Online

