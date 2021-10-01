U.S. markets open in 2 hours 38 minutes

Correction to previously issued announcement in A / S Storebælt

A/S Storebæltsforbindelsen
·1 min read

It appeared from an error in the title of the previously issued announcement of a new board of directors in A / S Storebæltsforbindelsen that a new chairman of the board had been elected in the company. However, there is only elected a new deputy chairman, a new board member and a new CEO. The message reads:

On 1 October 2021 the general meeting elected Claus Baunkjær as new member of the Board of Directors and as new deputy chairman of the Board of Directors in A/S Storebæltsforbindelsen. The general meeting also elected Signe Thustrup Kreiner as new member of the Board of Directors in A/S Storebæltsforbindelsen. Louise Friis and Mogens Hansen resign as Board Members including Louise Friis as deputy Chairman. Mikkel Hemmingsen continues as chairman of the Board of Directors.

Mogens Hansen resigns as CEO in A/S Storebæltsforbindelsen and from 1 October 2021 Signe Thustrup Kreiner will be new CEO from in A/S Storebæltsforbindelsen.

CVs with background information on the elected candidates is attached.

Attachment


