Correction Q4 report Fenix Outdoor International AG

Fenix Outdoor International AG
·2 min read

Correction: The reference to MAR was only referred to in the attached Q4 report to the press release, but not directly in the Press release. Now included, added text in Italic


Interim condensed consolidated financial statement for the period ended 31 December 2021

Fourth quarter 2021-10-01 – 2021-12-31

  • The total income of the Group was TEUR 199 620 (TEUR: 151 765), an increase of 31,5%.

  • The EBITDA of the Group was TEUR 32 253 (TEUR: 20 948).

  • The operating profit of the Group was TEUR 17 624 (TEUR: 5 037).

  • The profit before tax of the Group was TEUR 17 085 (TEUR: 559).

  • The profit after tax of the Group was TEUR 11 740 (TEUR: -3 283).

  • Earnings per share amounted to EUR 0,88 (EUR: -0,23).

During the quarter the Brunton operation was divested with no significant impact on Fenix Outdoors' financial key figures.

Period 2021-01-01 – 2021-12-31

  • The total income of the Group was TEUR: 658 221 (TEUR: 571 512), an increase of 15,2%.

  • The EBITDA of the Group was TEUR: 135 308 (TEUR: 109 964).

  • The operating profit of the Group was TEUR 83 851 (TEUR: 61 096).

  • The profit before tax of the Group was TEUR 81 741 (TEUR: 53 503).

  • The profit after tax of the Group was TEUR 56 661 (TEUR: 33 866).

    • Earnings per share amounted to EUR 4,25 (EUR: 2,54).

Dividend proposal and events after period closing:

The Board proposes an ordinary dividend of 15,00 (12,00) Swedish Kronor, ”SEK”, per B-share and 1,5 (1,2) SEK per A-share. The Board also proposes an extra dividend of SEK 5,0 per B-share and 0,5 per A-share.
Repurchase of own shares
The company restarts its possibility to repurchase own shares, conditions as stated in press release from 2019-02-14 with the exception that no time limit is set. The total number of repurchased shares can amount to a maximum of 706 700. Shares. As per 2021-12-31 the company holds 119 598 B-shares representing 0,89% of the capital.

No significant events after period close are noted.

The report contains information which Fenix Outdoor International AG is obliged to publish under the EU Market Abuse Regulation rules. The information was provided by the contact person stated below, for publication February 9 2022 at 15 30.

Contact person Martin Nordin, Executive Chairman +41 797 99

Attachment


