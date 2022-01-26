Correction: REPORT ON MANAGERS’ RECEIPT OF RESTRICTED SHARES – VESTING – IN DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 68 - 14 JUNE 2021

Under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S is required to report transactions in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S’ shares by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and their close relatives.

With reference to announcement no. 9/2018 the following restricted shares have vested:

Name: Jan Rindbo Reason: Reporting duty, CEO Issuer: Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S ISIN code: DK0010269844 Instrument: Restricted shares Transaction: Vesting of shares Vesting date: 14 June 2021 Market: Nasdaq Copenhagen Number: 11,758 Holding after transaction 99,595





Name: Martin Badsted Reason: Reporting duty, CFO Issuer: Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S ISIN code: DK0010269844 Instrument: Restricted shares Transaction: Vesting of shares Vesting date: 14 June 2021 Market: Nasdaq Copenhagen Number: 6,688 Holding after transaction 10,911 (corrected)

