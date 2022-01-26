Correction: REPORT ON MANAGERS’ RECEIPT OF RESTRICTED SHARES – VESTING – IN DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S

U.S. markets open in 4 hours 20 minutes

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
·1 min read
  • DPBSF

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 68 - 14 JUNE 2021

Under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S is required to report transactions in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S’ shares by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and their close relatives.

With reference to announcement no. 9/2018 the following restricted shares have vested:

Name:

Jan Rindbo

Reason:

Reporting duty, CEO

Issuer:

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

ISIN code:

DK0010269844

Instrument:

Restricted shares

Transaction:

Vesting of shares

Vesting date:

14 June 2021

Market:

Nasdaq Copenhagen

Number:

11,758

Holding after transaction

99,595


Name:

Martin Badsted

Reason:

Reporting duty, CFO

Issuer:

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

ISIN code:

DK0010269844

Instrument:

Restricted shares

Transaction:

Vesting of shares

Vesting date:

14 June 2021

Market:

Nasdaq Copenhagen

Number:

6,688

Holding after transaction

10,911 (corrected)

Kind regards,

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Martin Badsted

CFO

For further information:

Thomas France, Investor Communications Partner, tel.: +45 3273 0629, e-mail: tfr@norden.com

