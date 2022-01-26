Correction: REPORT ON MANAGERS’ RECEIPT OF RESTRICTED SHARES – VESTING – IN DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- DPBSF
ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 68 - 14 JUNE 2021
Under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S is required to report transactions in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S’ shares by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and their close relatives.
With reference to announcement no. 9/2018 the following restricted shares have vested:
Name:
Jan Rindbo
Reason:
Reporting duty, CEO
Issuer:
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
ISIN code:
DK0010269844
Instrument:
Restricted shares
Transaction:
Vesting of shares
Vesting date:
14 June 2021
Market:
Nasdaq Copenhagen
Number:
11,758
Holding after transaction
99,595
Name:
Martin Badsted
Reason:
Reporting duty, CFO
Issuer:
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
ISIN code:
DK0010269844
Instrument:
Restricted shares
Transaction:
Vesting of shares
Vesting date:
14 June 2021
Market:
Nasdaq Copenhagen
Number:
6,688
Holding after transaction
10,911 (corrected)
Kind regards,
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
Martin Badsted
CFO
For further information:
Thomas France, Investor Communications Partner, tel.: +45 3273 0629, e-mail: tfr@norden.com
Attachment