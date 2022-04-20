U.S. markets open in 8 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,439.75
    -19.50 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,776.00
    -65.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,092.25
    -125.00 (-0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,026.10
    -2.40 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.70
    +1.14 (+1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,947.20
    -11.80 (-0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    -0.22 (-0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0823
    +0.0030 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.37
    -0.80 (-3.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3031
    +0.0029 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.6360
    -0.2780 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,363.23
    +638.79 (+1.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    965.63
    +15.07 (+1.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,601.28
    -15.10 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,215.69
    +230.60 (+0.85%)
     

CORRECTION - River Valley Community Bancorp Announces 1st Quarter Results (Unaudited)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
River Valley Community Bancorp
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RVCB
River Valley Community Bancorp
River Valley Community Bancorp

YUBA CITY, Calif., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 by River Valley Community Bancorp (OTC markets: RVCB), please note that the quotes from the CFO and the CEO following the financial tables have been revised. The corrected release follows:

River Valley Community Bancorp Announces 1st Quarter Results (Unaudited)

River Valley Community Bancorp (OTC markets: RVCB) with its wholly owned subsidiary, River Valley Community Bank (collectively referred to as the “Bank”), today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Consolidated financial highlights:

  • Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 totaled $1.1 million or $0.36 per diluted share compared to $1.4 million or $0.46 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and $1.2 million or $0.42 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

  • Net interest income totaled $3.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to $4.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and $3.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

  • Total assets ended the quarter at $573.7 million as of March 31, 2022 compared to $600.8 million as of
    December 31, 2021 and $506.8 million as of March 31, 2021.

Selected Consolidated Financial Information - Unaudited

(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

As of

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

Total investment securities

$

242,907

$

227,775

$

200,099

$

171,710

$

169,698

Total loans, gross

248,560

250,670

243,689

258,816

258,504

PPP loans (non-core)

1,071

3,939

10,307

26,136

42,383

Total loans, excluding PPP

247,489

246,731

233,382

232,680

216,121

Allowance for loan losses

(3,513

)

(3,513

)

(3,362

)

(3,362

)

(3,362

)

Total assets

574,805

600,849

527,734

503,298

506,850

Total deposits

530,020

548,020

475,251

450,895

457,938

Borrowings

-

-

-

-

-

Total shareholders' equity

42,332

49,428

48,853

48,439

45,717

Loan to deposit ratio

47

%

46

%

51

%

57

%

56

%

Book value per common share

$

13.85

$

16.30

$

16.14

$

16.02

$

15.16

Subsidiary Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio

7.85

%

8.13

%

8.41

%

8.42

%

8.20

%

Total gross loans were $248.6 million as of March 31, 2022, which represents a decrease of $2.1 million or 0.8% from $250.7 million as of December 31, 2021 and a decrease of $9.9 million or 3.8% from March 31, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the Bank experienced net loan growth of $756,000 or 0.3% since December 31, 2021 and an increase of $31.4 million or 14.5% since March 31, 2021. For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, $2.8 million of the $3.9 million remaining PPP loans were forgiven with full payments received from the Small Business Administration. Total deposits of $530.0 million as of March 31, 2022 represent a decrease of $18.0 million or 3.3% from $548.0 million as of December 31, 2021 and an increase of $72.1 million or 15.7% from March 31, 2021. The quarter-over-quarter decline in deposits was nearly all attributed to the Bank’s Yuba City office which benefits from seasonal agricultural related deposits that typically decline through mid-year and then rebuild later in the year. As of March 31, 2022, the Bank had no non-performing assets.

Selected Consolidated Financial Information - Unaudited (continued)

(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

For the Quarter Ended

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

Total interest income

$

4,089

$

4,295

$

4,173

$

4,071

$

3,988

Total interest expense

140

147

153

156

160

Net interest income

3,949

4,148

4,020

3,915

3,828

Provision for loan losses

-

151

-

-

-

Total noninterest income

200

242

161

175

276

Total noninterest expense

2,567

2,340

2,265

2,275

2,388

Net income

1,142

1,392

1,397

1,315

1,245

Earnings per share - basic

$

0.38

$

0.46

$

0.46

$

0.43

$

0.42

Earnings per share - diluted

$

0.36

$

0.44

$

0.45

$

0.42

$

0.41

Net interest margin

2.79

%

3.09

%

3.21

%

3.28

%

3.26

%

Net interest margin - tax equivalent

2.83

%

3.13

%

3.25

%

3.33

%

3.31

%

Efficiency ratio

61.87

%

53.32

%

54.17

%

55.62

%

59.49

%

Return on average assets

0.78

%

1.00

%

1.07

%

1.05

%

1.01

%

Return on average equity

9.64

%

11.16

%

11.18

%

11.24

%

10.76

%

Net interest income of $3.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 is an increase of $121,000 or 3.2% from the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and a decrease of $199,000 or 4.8% from the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The quarter-over-quarter decrease is primarily attributed to a reduction in loan fee income related to PPP. As the volume of PPP loan forgiveness decreases, so does the recognition of PPP loan fee income. PPP loan fee income is fully recognized when a loan is forgiven or paid off.

CFO Kevin S. Reynolds stated, “During the first quarter, we saw a decline in total assets which was primarily due from expected agricultural deposit outflows but was also impacted by a decline in the market value of our investment securities portfolio. This decline in value was driven by an increase in expectations about future rate hikes, which led to a mark to market unrealized loss in the Bank’s investment portfolio. It is important to note that this is strictly an accounting adjustment and our high-quality investment securities portfolio continues to perform as intended. While volatile interest rate markets will cause fluctuations in the market value of our investment securities portfolio, we expect that any unrealized loss will reduce over time and ultimately be eliminated as the bonds mature.”

CEO John M. Jelavich stated, “We are pleased with our first quarter results. Our after-tax net income of $1.1 million came in slightly better than we anticipated and was more reflective of our core earnings as the benefit of PPP had largely played out last year. Our credit quality remains very good and our core deposits, which exclude CDs, were up 18% year-over-year and bring considerable value to our franchise. Our Reno loan production office was successfully launched early in the quarter, and we are pleased with the momentum we are gaining there.”

Jelavich continued, “After years of declining interest rates which have resulted in margin compression for our bank and the industry, we came into 2022 anticipating moderately higher interest rates. During the quarter, the Fed signaled it would likely move rates more aggressively to combat inflation. The markets reacted by pushing rates and volatility even higher. In addition, we now see many new layers of uncertainty including the war in Ukraine and lockdowns in Shanghai, both of which have added more strain on supply chains and pushed input prices higher. While there has been growing concern that higher rates could increase the likelihood of recession, we see businesses and consumers still sitting on a lot of cash, job openings remain very high and strong demand for goods and services exist. These conditions do not immediately point to recession. While it will likely be months before clarity emerges, we do know that increasing interest rates and a steepening yield curve are necessary for increased margins and earnings in our industry. Looking through the present uncertainty, we now see an outcome where our earnings can be notably better than initially anticipated for 2023 and beyond.”

“Regardless of how the macro factors settle out, we believe we are well positioned in our markets and remain focused on delivering the relationship banking service that is valued by our customers,” Jelavich concluded.

The Bank remains highly rated with BauerFinancial, Depositaccounts.com and Bankrate and serves its customer base through its offices located at:

  • 1629 Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, CA

  • 580 Brunswick Rd, Grass Valley, CA

  • 905 Lincoln Way, Auburn, CA

  • 904 B Street, Marysville, CA

  • 401 Ryland Street, Reno, NV (Loan Production Office)

The Bank offers a full suite of competitive products, services, and banking technology. For more information please visit our website at www.myrvcb.com or contact John M. Jelavich at (530) 821-2469.

Forward Looking Statements: This document may contain comments and information that constitute forward‐looking statements. Forward‐looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. Forward‐looking statements speak only as to the date they are made. The Bank does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward‐looking statements are made.


Recommended Stories

  • Netflix stock sinks after missing on subscribers, revenue

    Netflix stock is down in after hours trading following its big miss on subscribers and revenue for Q1.

  • Ackman's fund likely feeling the Netflix pain as shares plunge

    Three months ago hedge fund manager William Ackman cheered when Netflix's stock price suddenly dropped, buying up 3 million shares as other investors fretted over weak subscriber growth at the streaming company. On Tuesday, the billionaire investor's hedge fund, Pershing Square Capital Management, was likely nursing losses as Netflix shares tumbled 26% in after-hours trading after the company reported losing subscribers for the first time in a decade. Ackman, who routinely moves stock prices by buying into or exiting a company, did not say how much he paid for his Netflix stake, which he unveiled to his investors on Jan. 26.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There’s plenty of talk around about the dreaded ‘R’ word, recession, as the markets are obviously cooling off following the prolonged bull runs of late 2020 and 2021. With inflation running at 40-year highs, and GDP growth slipping in Q1, it’s no wonder that people are talking about a return to the late ‘70s, and Carter-era economic malaise. But have we taken the pessimism too far? Covering the market situation for Wells Fargo, senior equity analyst Chris Harvey believes so. He sums up the forec

  • Delta Tested Elon Musk’s Wi-Fi Service. That’s Not Why SpaceX Is Worth $100 Billion.

    Delta Air Lines' test showed that SpaceX Starlink internet service for in-flight Wi-Fi could be the most valuable piece of Elon Musk's space company.

  • CalPERS to vote to replace Buffett as Berkshire chairman

    The fund, whose full name is the California Public Employees' Retirement System, disclosed its vote in a regulatory filing ahead of Berkshire's scheduled April 30 annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska. CalPERS said it invests more than $450 billion, including more than $2.3 billion in Berkshire shares. Berkshire did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Why Johnson & Johnson Stock Rose Today

    Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) rallied 3% on Tuesday, following the release of the healthcare behemoth's first-quarter financial results. J&J's revenue grew by 5% to $23.4 billion. The gains were driven by a 6.3% rise in the company's pharmaceutical sales and a 5.9% increase in medical device sales.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/19: Plug Power, Bank of America, Twitter

    The stock market should've been down Tuesday, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers, but instead, we had a great run. If you look across the globe right now, you'll see that America has a number of advantages that short-sighted investors cannot see. America has the best vaccines in the world and our time with Covid is quickly fading.

  • Netflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- Losing customers for the first time in a decade, Netflix Inc. is throwing out all of its old rules.Most Read from BloombergNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingThe streaming leader will introduce a cheaper, advertising-supported option for subscribers in the next co

  • Netflix Q1 net subscribers unexpectedly decline, revenue misses expectations

    Netflix is set to report quarterly results Tuesday after market close, and investors are bracing for a further growth slowdown amid the company's exit from Russia and as its key North American market grows increasingly saturated.

  • Putin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to Tycoons

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanctioned or unsanctioned, Russian billionaires face fresh hurdles after President Vladimir Putin dropped the curtain on the era of foreign stock listings.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadePutin signed off on legal amendments on April 16

  • 10 Stocks to Buy Before Their Earnings Reports

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy before their earnings reports. If you want to read about some stocks with upcoming growth catalysts, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy Before Their Earnings Reports. Momentum is easily one of the most often-used terms in the world of stocks and finance. Investors usually […]

  • 10 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cheap lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more lithium stocks available at bargain prices, go directly to 5 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Lithium is one of the hottest sectors of the market as demand far outstrips supply. As electric vehicle […]

  • Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) has More Than Enough Funding to Function Until the Approval Process is Finished, but Investors may Need to be Ready for a Long Wait

    Cassava Sciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SAVA) a clinical stage biotechnology company, is developing a drug for Alzheimer - a neurodegenerative disease, affecting more than 35.7 million people worldwide (6 million in the US). In this article, we will review Cassava's product line and cash capacity to fund further research until FDA approval.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy As Electric F-150 Deliveries Begin?

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. in late 2020. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally Rebounds, Netflix Crashes On Subscriber Fall, Tesla Earnings On Tap

    The market rally remains under pressure and divided. Investors should keep exposure modest and focus on leading sectors.

  • IMF Says China’s Outflows Show Deepening Divergence With U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Investor outflows from China reflect a deepening divergence in monetary policy between the world’s two biggest economies.Most Read from BloombergNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingThe Federal Reserve has signaled aggressive rate hikes while the People’s Bank of Ch

  • 3 Ominous Reasons to Avoid This Biotech Pioneer

    Investing in biotech companies can be risky. Biotechs are often a corporation wrapped around a hypothesis. If the hypothesis works out, riches can follow. But if not, the company can go bankrupt or be sold for pennies after years of frustration.

  • You need to pay more attention to dividends — this math shows why they beat inflation

    Because the stock market’s dividend yield in recent years has been at record low levels, traders interested in turning a quick buck aren’t interested. Perhaps the best recent example of this comes from Exxon Mobil, (XOM) whose earnings took a big hit during the first months of the pandemic. From earnings per share of $4.88 in 2018, the company’s EPS dropped to minus $5.25 in 2020.

  • Are you sharing a Netflix password? Not for long …

    As Netflix searches for new subscribers amid a big downturn, the streaming giant is looking to end password sharing.

  • Why Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Agenus, and Sorrento Therapeutics Popped Today

    Regeneron's buyout of Checkpoint Pharmaceuticals is sparking a rally among clinical-stage cancer research companies today.