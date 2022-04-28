Correction: RomReal 2021 Annual Report including accounts and Audit Statement in XTHML format

Reuters

HELSINKI (Reuters) -Elevator-maker Kone said its overall order intake was up after it posted weaker-than-expected first-quarter core earnings on Wednesday and trimmed its full-year outlook on the back of supply chain constraints and a decline in its China business. The ongoing COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai and elsewhere in China have, however, added to problems of an ongoing liquidity squeeze among local property developers, CEO Henrik Ehrnrooth told reporters. Kone's January-March operating profit fell to 171.1 million euros ($181.6 million) from 249.8 million euros a year earlier, missing the 225.8 million euro average estimate of ten analysts polled by Refinitiv.