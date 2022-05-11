U.S. markets close in 2 hours 25 minutes

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Luvu Brands to Announce Fiscal 2022 Q3 Financial Results

·2 min read
In this article:
  • LUVU

This press release replaces the press release issued at 11:00 a.m. ET updating the time of the conference call to 8:00 a.m. PST

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE /May 11, 2022 / Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCQB:LUVU) today announced that its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 will be released on Monday, May 16, 2022. Management will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. EST (10:00 a.m. CST; 8:00 a.m. PST) on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 to review and discuss the financial results.

The Company invites investors and analysts to listen and participate in the call by registering via https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2527/45552. A Q&A session will take place after the formal presentation, which shareholders and other interested parties can partake in through the aforementioned weblink or by dialing 888-267-2822 (international: 973-528-0011) using the participant access code 480267.

A recorded replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website, www.luvubrands.com, from May 17, 2022, until August, 15, 2022.

About Luvu Brands

Luvu Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of consumer lifestyle brands through the Company's websites, online mass merchants, and specialty retail stores worldwide. Our brands include Liberator®, an iconic product category for enhancing sensuality and intimacy; Avana®, inclined bed therapy products, assistive in relieving medical conditions associated with acid reflux, surgery recovery, and chronic pain; and Jaxx®, a diverse range of casual fashion daybeds, sofas, and beanbags. As a sustainability-focused Company, we use repurposed polyurethane foam and fabrics wherever possible and vacuum-compress all our foam-based products to reduce our carbon footprint. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the Company occupies a 140,000 square foot vertically-integrated manufacturing facility and employs over 200 people. The Company brand sites include: www.liberator.com, www.jaxxliving.com, www.avanacomfort.com, plus other global e-commerce sites. For more information about Luvu Brands, please visit www.luvubrands.com.

Company Contact:

Alexander Sannikov, CFO
770-246-6426
alexander.sannikov@luvubrands.com

SOURCE: Luvu Brands, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/700969/CORRECTION-FROM-SOURCE-Luvu-Brands-to-Announce-Fiscal-2022-Q3-Financial-Results

