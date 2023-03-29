CORRECTION BY SOURCE: Trustifi's Channel Program Wins 5-Star Rating in CRN Magazine's 2023 Partner Program Guide

This leader in email data security's webinars, discounts and pre- and post-sale support offerings received CRN's highest rating in this prestigious listing

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2023 / Trustifi, a premier provider of SaaS-based email data security solutions, announced today that its channel program for IT solution providers and managed services providers (MSPs) has been named a "Five-Star" offering in CRN magazine's 2023 Partner Program Guide. Each year, the CRN editorial team spotlights a select group of technology providers who have created unique and effective offerings for channel partners, honoring an elite group of programs with a "Five-Star" designation.

This rating is based on the value and strategic benefits these offerings deliver to MSPs, VARs (value-added resellers), systems integrators and managed security services providers (MSSPs), helping these companies to realize greater margins and succeed. Trustifi offers a full suite of next-generation email data protection, account compromise detection and encryption solutions to regional small businesses, mid-size enterprises, healthcare organizations, educational campuses, retailers and financial companies.

The solutions encompass both outbound and inbound protection against cyber security crimes. They incorporate powerful AI-driven tools that interpret the text of inbound messages to detect sophisticated imposter phishing and "social engineering" attacks that traditional SEG-based (security email gateway) filtering solutions can't decipher. Advanced phishing schemes are on the rise due to the advent of text generating platforms like ChatGPT, making it far easier for malicious actors to build effective malware and mount convincing phishing and brand imposter attacks. It is now nearly impossible for cyber security solutions to combat these threats without these best-of-breed AI tools.

The annual CRN Partner Program Guide offers vital information to help channel partners decide which vendor services best suit their individual business models-and which vendors are dedicated to the most channel-friendly policies. According to a statement from CRN, companies that receive the 5-star rating "go above and beyond in their commitment to nurturing strong, profitable, successful channel partnerships," and whose programs incorporate "strong elements such as financial incentives, sales and marketing assistance, training and certification, technical support," among other elements. These offerings can set a technology vendor apart, allowing them to greatly contribute to a partners' long-term growth and market performance. Trustifi's CRN 5-Star PPG listing can be found here.

"Trustifi has always maintained a vital presence in the channel, offering superior encryption, antimalware, automated compliance and data loss protection solutions. Our products allow MSPs and MSSPs to provide a more compelling and cost-effective offering to their end-customers, at higher margins, and with more sophisticated AI-powered tools, which even many of the most entrenched solutions in the marketplace cannot deliver," said Rom Hendler, CEO and co-founder at Trustifi. "We're honored that CRN has recognized the worth of these specialized cyber security solutions, while acknowledging how deeply our company supports its channel partners. We provide the tools, training, and support to ensure they can profitably take these solutions to market, while enhancing their end-users' security stack in the process."

To that end, Trustifi recently launched its MSSP Dashboard platform, which allows MSPs and MSSPs to easily manage a plethora of Trustifi software licenses across multiple accounts at once. This feature facilitates straightforward, simple management in multi-tenant environments, allowing MSPs to quickly and seamlessly replicate or customize service offerings from one end-customer and apply them to another with just a few clicks, through a single, seamless interface.

This consolidated dashboard dramatically streamlines management of multiple Trustifi licenses, saving considerable time and labor for channel partners who work with numerous end-customers, many of which involve hundreds of seats and licenses at a time. Its drag-and-drop capabilities allow MSPs to change or add elements such as encryption, one-click compliance or smart indexing from one customer plan to another seamlessly, and to recreate customer data loss protection and email filtering rules across various clients. MSPs can visit here to get full information on the Trustifi MSSP Dashboard.

"In today's world, the need for innovation is greater than ever," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Solution providers seek vendors that can keep pace with their developing business and evolving client needs. CRN's 2023 Partner Program Guide delivers deep insight into the strengths of each program, spotlighting the vendors dedicated to supporting their partner community and pushing positive change throughout the IT channel."

Trustifi was recognized in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Email Security for its Outbound Shield, Inbound Shield and Account Compromise Detection solution. Trustifi's solutions have been acknowledged by awards and additional media features from prestigious sources such as Expert Insights, Channel Visions magazine, Source Forge, the American Business Association and the Golden Bridge Awards.

About Trustifi

Trustifi is a cybersecurity firm featuring solutions delivered on a software-as-a-service platform. Trustifi leads the market with the easiest-to-use and deploy email security products providing both inbound and outbound email security from a single vendor. The most valuable asset to any organization, other than its employees, is the data contained in its email, and Trustifi's key objective is keeping clients' data, reputations, and brands safe from all threats related to email. With Trustifi's Inbound Shield, Data Loss Prevention, and Email Encryption, clients are always one step ahead of attackers. www.trustifi.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

