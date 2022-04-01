U.S. markets open in 3 hours 46 minutes

Correction: AS Tallinna Vesi Supervisory Council confirmed 2021 financial results

Tallinna Vesi
·1 min read
Tallinna Vesi
Tallinna Vesi

AS Tallinna Vesi corrects the stock exchange announcement AS Tallinna Vesi Supervisory Council confirmed 2021 financial results published on 01.04.2022 by adding an independent auditor's report to the announcement.

The Supervisory Council of AS Tallinna Vesi approved the audited financial results for the year 2021. The financial results remained unchanged compared to the preliminary disclosure on 28 January 2022.

The Company’s total sales revenue for 2021 was €53.29 million, showing an increase of 3.0% or €1.58 million year-on-year. Sales from water services decreased by 1.6% amounting to €45.06 million. Sales of construction services were €7.33 million, increasing by 40.3%.

AS Tallinna Vesi’s 2021 operating profit was €18.78 million, decreasing by 13.8% or by €3.01 million compared to 2020. The change was mainly impacted by higher direct production costs on electricity and chemicals and by freezing change of provision formed for possible third-party claims in Q4. Net profit in 2021 was €16.17 million, being 3.4% or €0.57 million lower than in 2020.

Audited financial results for the year 2021 have been included as an attachment to current announcement and can be found on our webpage.

Laura Korjus
AS Tallinna Vesi
Head of Communications
(+372) 62 62 271
laura.korjus@tvesi.ee

Attachments


