Correction Tapes Market Size to Grow by USD 38.78 million due to Increasing Product Demand Among Students - Exclusive Technavio Report

NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Correction Tapes Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the correction tapes market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 38.78 million, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 7.59% during the forecast period. The increasing product demand among students is a major factor driving the global correction tapes market share growth. In addition, the advent of ergonomic correction tapes is another factor supporting the global correction tapes market share growth. However, the presence of numerous regional players will be a major challenge for the global correction tape market share growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Correction Tapes Market by End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Key Market Segment Highlights:

The correction tapes market report is segmented by End-user (Education and home, and Office), Distribution Channel (offline and online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America, North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Regional Analysis: North America will be the leading region with 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for correction tapes market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America. Product innovation, new product development, and technological advance will facilitate the correction tapes market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Revenue-generating Segment Highlights: The education and home end-user segment held the largest correction tapes market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the expansion of the education sector (with an increase in the number of schools, especially in the US) and increased student enrollments. The use of pens in lower grades in schools and paper-based assignments have contributed to the increased sale of correction tapes. In terms of distribution channels, the offline segment is anticipated to garner the highest growth throughout the forecast period.

Key Market Vendor Landscape:

The correction tapes market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The correction tapes market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Top Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Some more companies covered in the report are:

Correction Tapes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.59% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 38.78 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.78 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America, North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., ACCO Brands Corp., BIC Group, Mr. Pen, Newell Brands Inc., PLUS Corp., SEED Inc., Soni Polymers Pvt. Ltd., Staples Inc., and Tombow Pencil Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

