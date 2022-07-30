U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,130.29
    +57.86 (+1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,845.13
    +315.50 (+0.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,390.69
    +228.09 (+1.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,885.23
    +12.20 (+0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.30
    +1.88 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.70
    +13.50 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    20.33
    +0.47 (+2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0227
    +0.0031 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6420
    -0.0390 (-1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2181
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1900
    -1.1300 (-0.84%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,809.24
    -97.06 (-0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    551.24
    -1.16 (-0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,423.43
    +78.18 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,801.64
    -13.84 (-0.05%)
     

Correction Tapes Market Size to Grow by USD 38.78 million due to Increasing Product Demand Among Students - Exclusive Technavio Report

·9 min read

NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Correction Tapes Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the correction tapes market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 38.78 million, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 7.59% during the forecast period. The increasing product demand among students is a major factor driving the global correction tapes market share growth. In addition, the advent of ergonomic correction tapes is another factor supporting the global correction tapes market share growth. However, the presence of numerous regional players will be a major challenge for the global correction tape market share growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Correction Tapes Market by End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Correction Tapes Market by End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

To get insights into the market dynamics and their impact on the market, Read Sample Report.

Key Market Segment Highlights:

The correction tapes market report is segmented by End-user (Education and home, and Office), Distribution Channel (offline and online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America, North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

  • Regional Analysis: North America will be the leading region with 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for correction tapes market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America. Product innovation, new product development, and technological advance will facilitate the correction tapes market growth in North America over the forecast period.

  • Revenue-generating Segment Highlights: The education and home end-user segment held the largest correction tapes market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the expansion of the education sector (with an increase in the number of schools, especially in the US) and increased student enrollments. The use of pens in lower grades in schools and paper-based assignments have contributed to the increased sale of correction tapes. In terms of distribution channels, the offline segment is anticipated to garner the highest growth throughout the forecast period.

Request for Sample Report to Access Additional Segment-based Insights and Regional Opportunities

Key Market Vendor Landscape:

The correction tapes market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The correction tapes market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Top Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Some more companies covered in the report are:

  • To access more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Download PDF Sample

Related Reports:

Loose Leaf Paper Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Office Stationery and Supplies B2B Market by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Luxury Pen Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Correction Tapes Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.59%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 38.78 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.78

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America, North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, China, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3M Co., ACCO Brands Corp., BIC Group, Mr. Pen, Newell Brands Inc., PLUS Corp., SEED Inc., Soni Polymers Pvt. Ltd., Staples Inc., and Tombow Pencil Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces analysis

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Education and home - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Office - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

  • 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7 Customer landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.8 Key leading countries

  • 8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/correction-tapes-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-38-78-million-due-to-increasing-product-demand-among-students---exclusive-technavio-report-301595552.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • 80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks

    Diversification isn't necessary if you know what you're doing, according to the Oracle of Omaha.

  • Elon Musk Files Response and Counterclaims to Twitter Lawsuit Over $44 Billion Deal

    formally responded to Twitter lawsuit seeking to force him to go through with his $44 billion takeover of the social-media platform and included counterclaims against the company. It isn’t unusual for counterclaims against a public company to be filed confidentially, pending review for possible redactions of sensitive information. One of the counterclaims by Mr. Musk is expected to center on the allegation that Twitter changed its number of monetizable daily active users shortly after agreeing to the deal, and then didn’t provide thorough responses to requests by Mr. Musk’s team for data on the spam number, according to people familiar with the matter.

  • Public company buys Cheetah strip club for $25M

    RCI Hospitality Holdings acquired the Cheetah Gentlemen’s Club in Hallandale Beach for $25 million. The Houston-based owner of 52 strip clubs (Nasdaq: RICK) said it acquired the Cheetah for $10 million in cash and $15 million in seller financing, which comes due in 10 years with 6% interest. The deal includes both the business assets and the 14,000-square-foot nightclub on 2.2 acres at 100 Ansin Blvd. According to property records, the seller was 100 Ansin Blvd Property LLC, managed by Jose Rodriguez in Hallandale Beach.

  • Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Boeing Clears Hurdle for Resuming 787 Dreamliner Deliveries

    The FAA approved the plane maker’s plan to address various quality problems with 787 production. The first 787 delivery is expected to occur within days.

  • Amazon Shrinks Staff by 100,000, Joining Netflix and Google in Hiring Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- With recession fears mounting—and inflation, the war in Ukraine and the lingering pandemic taking a toll—many tech companies are rethinking their staffing needs, with some of them instituting hiring freezes, rescinding offers and making rounds of layoffs.Most Read from BloombergThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision Rockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Gran

  • SEC Adds Alibaba to List of Chinese Companies Facing Delisting

    NEW YORK—The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday added Alibaba Group Holding to a list of Chinese companies at risk of being delisted from the U.S. exchanges if their auditors can’t be inspected before spring 2024. The move comes days after Alibaba said it would apply for a primary listing in Hong Kong, where it obtained a secondary listing in 2019. Securing a primary listing in the Asian financial hub would allow Alibaba’s shares to continue to be traded even if it is booted from the American bourse.

  • Monkeypox: There are 1.7 million vaccines in the national stockpile, SIGA BioArmor CEO says

    SIGA BioArmor CEO Phil Gomez joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest on the global monkeypox outbreak and what resources the U.S. currently has available to fight it, including vaccines.

  • Exxon Skips Its Victory Lap

    More than a year after an activist investor-led shake-up, Exxon Mobil has ticked a lot of boxes to endear itself to its shareholders. Exxon Mobil on Friday said it generated nearly $16.9 billion in free cash flow in the second quarter, the highest since 2008 and roughly $900 million more than analysts polled by Visible Alpha had expected. Quarterly net income for both Exxon and Chevron hit a record—not entirely surprising given that Brent crude prices averaged $113.78 a barrel in the second quarter, a $12 per barrel increase compared with the first quarter.

  • Russian Gas Pivot Toward China Will Ease Europe’s Energy Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is boosting natural gas shipments to China as it curbs flows to Europe, a dynamic that may offer some respite from the unprecedented rally in energy costs, according to consultant Accenture Plc.Most Read from BloombergThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision Rockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooChinese Government Asked TikTok for S

  • Siemens USA CEO: 'We're entering a new era' for chip manufacturing

    Semiconductor companies are awaiting signage of the crucial CHIPS Act by President Biden after it passed both the Senate and House of Representatives this week.

  • Exxon, Chevron post blowout earnings, oil majors bet on buybacks

    The two largest U.S. oil companies, Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp, posted record revenue on Friday, bolstered by surging crude oil and natural gas prices and following similar results for European majors a day earlier. Exxon outpaced its rivals with a $17.9 billion quarterly profit, the most for any international oil major in history. Chevron, Shell and Total ran to catch up with Exxon's aggressive buyback program, which was kept unaltered.

  • U.S. Bank workers opened fake accounts to meet sales goals, feds say

    For more than a decade, U.S. Bank pressured its employees to open fake accounts in their customers' names in order to meet unrealistic sales goals, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Thursday, in a case that is deeply similar to the sales practices scandal uncovered at Wells Fargo last decade.

  • Manchin Sets High Bar for Tesla and GM Electric-Car Tax Credits

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision Rockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooChinese Government Asked TikTok for Stealth Propaganda AccountEuro-Zone Inflation Hits Record, Backing Calls for Larger HikesIt was tempting when Democrats announced their surprise climate deal to imagine American auto executives popping

  • Elon Musk files countersuit under seal vs Twitter over $44 billion deal

    WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) -Elon Musk countersued Twitter Inc on Friday, escalating his legal fight against the social media company over his bid to walk away from the $44 billion purchase, although the lawsuit was filed confidentially. Musk's lawsuit was filed hours after Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of the Delaware Court of Chancery ordered a five-day trial beginning Oct. 17 to determine if Musk can walk away from the deal. Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Exxon Mobil, Chevron Stock Up On Record Profits, Earnings Beat

    Exxon Mobil and Chevron will be reporting second-quarter earnings early Friday. Investors are watching for oil field inflation impact.

  • Southwest Airlines Introduces A Perk Customers Will Love

    The airline industry, as well as the world at large, was grounded once covid hit in March of 2020. Eventually some flights were available in 2020 with enhanced safety precautions, but relatively few people felt like taking the risk.

  • How to Manage Income During Retirement

    Moving from a paycheck to multiple retirement income is complicated. Understanding retirement income types and how to manage them can be beneficial.

  • Taiwan says 'key position' in semiconductors won't be shaken as US passes chip act

    Taiwan's "key position" in making semiconductors will not be shaken and production on the island is the most efficient way of doing things, the Economy Ministry said on Friday in response to the U.S. Congress passing a major new chips act. The U.S. House of Representatives passed the sweeping legislation on Thursday to subsidise the domestic semiconductor industry as it competes with Chinese and other foreign manufacturers. Taiwan is a major chip producer, home to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker, which is also investing $12 billion in a new plant in Arizona.

  • Big oil's Q2 profits hit record $50 billion - with BP yet to come

    Big Oil has never had it so good, and its immediate priority is rewarding shareholders. The world's largest energy companies, including TotalEnergies, Exxon Mobil and Chevron are ramping up buyback programmes despite criticism that they are not moving swiftly enough to increase oil and gas output as high fuel prices pinch consumers worldwide. Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Shell and TotalEnergies produced a combined profit of $51 billion, with Exxon topping the pile at $18 billion.