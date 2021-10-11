U.S. markets close in 5 hours 14 minutes

Correction: TCM Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

TCM Group A/S
2 min read
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

No. 107/2021

Tvis, 11 October 2021

Correction

There are no corrections to the English version.


Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 77/2021, TCM Group A/S (”TCM Group” or ”the Company”) has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 26 April 2021 until 11 March 2022. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of DKK 100 million under the programme.

The share buyback has been set up and structured in accordance with the safe harbour rules in art. 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation and the European Commission Regulation 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 4 October - 8 October 2021:

Date

No. of shares

Average price (DKK)

Total value (DKK)

Accumulated, last announcement

411,654

64,823,286

4 October 2021

5,000

143.22

716,100

5 October 2021

5,000

145.57

727,850

6 October 2021

5,000

145.82

729,100

7 October 2021

5,000

145.99

729,950

8 October 2021

5,000

146.44

732,200

Total

25,000

3,635,200

Accumulated under the programme

436,654

68,458,484

Following these transactions, TCM Group A/S holds 722,368 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 7.2 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 4 October - 8 October 2021 is enclosed.

For further information please contact:
Torben Paulin, CEO, TCM Group A/S, +45 21 21 04 64

About TCM Group

TCM Group is Scandinavia’s third largest manufacturer of kitchens and furniture for bathrooms and storage. The products are designed and produced in Denmark and rooted in a proud tradition of good quality and good craftsmanship. TCM Group pursues a multi-brand strategy, under which the main brand is Svane Køkkenet and the other brands are Tvis Køkkener and Nettoline. Combined, the brands cater for the entire price spectrum, and are sold through c. 140 dealers in Denmark and the rest of the Scandinavia. TCM Group sells private label kitchens through DIY stores in Denmark and independent kitchen stores in Norway. TCM Group is supplier to the 45% owned e-commerce kitchen business Celebert, which operates under the brands kitchn.dk, billigskabe.dk, Celebert and Just Woods. See www.tcmgroup.dk for more information.

