CORRECTION - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

H+H International A/S
·1 min read
H+H International A/S
H+H International A/S

Correction: In Company Announcement no. 487 of 11 May 2022 through Company Announcement no. 490 of 1 June 2022, which all related to transactions in connection with the ongoing share buy-back programme, H+H International A/S’s total holding of treasury shares was stated to be too high by a total number of 483,365 shares corresponding to 2.76 percent of the current total share capital. Accordingly, Company Announcement no. 490 of 11 May 2022 below has been corrected.

On 3 March 2022, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised over a 12-month period, starting from 4 March 2022. Under the share buy-back programme, H+H may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 150 million. Please refer to Company Announcement no. 469 of 3 March 2022 for more information about the share buy-back programme.

The following transactions were executed under the share buy-back programme from 25 May 2022 to 31 May 2022:

 

No. of shares

Average price (DKK)

Total value (DKK)

Accumulated, last announcement

255,900

175.53

44,919,321.00

25 May 2022

6,000

162.20

973,200.00

30 May 2022

5,000

166.30

831,500.00

31 May 2022

6,000

161.20

967,200.00

Total

17,000

163.05

2,771,900.00

Accumulated under the programme

272,900

174.76

47,691,221.00

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

Following these transactions, H+H holds 381,531 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.18 percent of the Company’s current total share capital.

For further information please contact:
Andreas Holkjær
Head of Investor Relations and Treasury
+45 24 48 03 67
aho@HplusH.com

Attachments


