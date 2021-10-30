U.S. markets closed

Correction - Updated Food Recall Warning - Dorsey brand, MVP brand, Pier-C brand, and Riga Farms brand Onions, Product of Mexico recalled due to Salmonella

·3 min read

For more information: https://inspection.canada.ca/eng/1635556754131/1635556754775

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 28, 2021 has been amended to correctly identify the affected products. The corrections for these products are marked by an asterisk (*). This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Industry is recalling Dorsey brand, MVP brand, Pier-C brand, and Riga Farms brand Onions, Product of Mexico from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below or foods containing these raw onions. Retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals, and nursing homes should not serve, use, or sell the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

These products may also have been sold in bulk or in smaller packages with or without a label and may not bear the same brand or product names as described below. The CFIA will continue its investigation into other possible importers and additional recalls may follow.

Recalled products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Additional information

Dorsey

Yellow Onions

Mesh sacks:

10 lb / 4.54 kg

0 33383 60004 8 *

None - all products sold between July 7, 2021 and October 28, 2021, inclusively.

Product of Mexico

MVP

Yellow Onions

50 lb / 22.7 kg

None

197*

208*

221*

Product of Mexico

Pier-C

White Onions

2 lb / 0.907 kg

0 33383 60051 2

203*

209*

218*

228*

Product of Mexico. These onions may have been sold loose.

Pier-C

White Onions

25 lb

0 33383 45101 5*

214*

215*

217*

221*

223*

224*

228*

Product of Mexico. These onions may have been sold loose.

Pier-C

Yellow Onions

25 lb

0 33383 45095 7*

204*

210*

Product of Mexico. These onions may have been sold loose.

Pier-C

Yellow Onions

40 lb /18.15 kg

None

204*

208*

209*

210*

Product of Mexico. These onions may have been sold loose.

Riga Farms

Yellow Onions

3 lbs / 1.36 kg

0 33383 60002 4

321621

323521

323621*

Product is labelled as Product of USA, although the onions are Product of Mexico

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased. If you are unsure of the identity of the onions in your possession, check with your place of purchase.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Background

This recall was triggered by recalls in another country by Prosource Produce LLC of Hailey, Idaho and by Keeler Family Farms of Deming, NM. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses in Canada associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/29/c2489.html

