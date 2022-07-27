U.S. markets open in 3 hours 12 minutes

Correction: Uponor Corporation’s Half-Year Financial Report January–June 2022

Uponor Oyj
·1 min read
  • UPNRF
  • UPNRY
Uponor Oyj
Uponor Oyj

Uponor Corporation, Stock exchange release, 27 July 2022 at 12:15 EEST

Correction: Uponor Corporation’s Half-Year Financial Report January–June 2022


Uponor Corporation corrects the Eliminations figure presented in two tables in its Half-Year Financial Report JanuaryJune 2022 that was published on 27 July 2022 at 8:00 am EEST.

There was an error in the Eliminations figure for 4–6/2022 in the tables (Operating profit by division, Comparable operating profit by division) on page 6 of the report. The correct Eliminations figure is -1.5 MEUR (previously reported -2.2 MEUR).

The corrected tables are shown below. Uponor’s corrected Half-Year Financial Report 2022 is attached to this release.

Operating profit by division (April–June):

M€

4–6/2022

4–6/2021

Change

Building Solutions – Europe*

16.9

20.9

-19.1%

Building Solutions – North America

23.2

23.0

+0.7%

(Building Solutions – North America (M$))

24.4

27.7

-12.0%

Uponor Infra

7.5

6.8

+10.7%

Others

-3.3

-2.4

 

Eliminations

-1.5

-1.3

 

Total

42.8

47.0

-8.9%

*Includes the operating profit of Capricorn S.A. as of 1 Nov 2021

Comparable operating profit by division (April–June):

M€

4–6/2022

4–6/2021

Change

Building Solutions – Europe*

24.2

21.9

+10.2%

Building Solutions – North America

23.2

23.0

+0.6%

(Building Solutions – North America (M$))

24.4

27.8

-12.1%

Uponor Infra

7.7

6.8

+12.6%

Others

-3.0

-2.2

 

Eliminations

-1.5

-1.3

 

Total

50.5

48.2

+4.8%

*Includes the operating profit of Capricorn S.A. as of 1 Nov 2021

For further information, please contact:
Franciska Janzon, SVP, Corporate Communications and IR, tel. +358 20 129 2821

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Media

Uponor in brief
Uponor is rethinking water for future generations. Our offering, including safe drinking water delivery, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling and reliable infrastructure, enables a more sustainable living environment. We help our customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities and utilities, as well as different industries to work faster and smarter. Uponor employs about 3,900 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America and Uponor’s products are sold in some 80 countries. In 2021, Uponor's net sales totalled approximately €1.3 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponorgroup.com

Attachment


