CORRECTION -- Veeco Announces Upcoming Investor Event

Veeco Instruments Inc.
·1 min read
Veeco Instruments Inc.
Veeco Instruments Inc.

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco management will be on site to present and meet with investors at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City, NY. An earlier press release indicated Veeco’s participation would be virtual.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) today announced that management is scheduled to present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference at 4:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City, NY. Veeco management will also be available to meet in person with investors during the conference. Interested investors should contact their Needham representative to secure a meeting time.

The presentation will be broadcast live and can be accessed on the investor relations section of Veeco's website at ir.veeco.com. A webcast replay will be made available on the website for a minimum of two weeks following the original date.

About Veeco
Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our proven ion beam, laser annealing, lithography, MOCVD and single wafer etch & clean technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com.

To the extent that this news release discusses expectations or otherwise makes statements about the future, such statements are forward-looking and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These factors include the risks discussed in the Business Description and Management's Discussion and Analysis sections of Veeco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and press releases. Veeco does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Veeco Investor Contact
Anthony Bencivenga | (516) 252-1438 | abencivenga@veeco.com


