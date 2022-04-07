U.S. markets close in 5 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,466.06
    -15.09 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,243.29
    -253.22 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,840.08
    -48.74 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,006.43
    -10.51 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.46
    +0.23 (+0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,936.80
    +13.70 (+0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    24.57
    +0.11 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0908
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6330
    +0.0240 (+0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3061
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.9540
    +0.1540 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,451.33
    -926.02 (-2.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,011.44
    +2.78 (+0.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.55
    -29.15 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     
JOBS:

Another 166,000 Americans likely filed new weekly jobless claims

Number of claims falls to the lowest level since 1968

Correction: Zealand Pharma major shareholder announcement: Polar Capital LLP, April 7 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zealand Pharma
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ZEAL
Zealand Pharma
Zealand Pharma

Company announcement – No. 13 / 2022

CORRECTION: Zealand Pharma major shareholder announcement: Polar Capital LLP, April 7 2022

Copenhagen, DK and Boston, MA, April 7, 2022 Zealand Pharma A/S (“Zealand”) (NASDAQ: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20 04 50 78), a Copenhagen-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, today announces the receipt of notification pursuant to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from the following major shareholders:

Polar Capital LLP has notified Zealand about a change of its total holding of shares and voting rights, in accordance with section 38 of the Capital Markets Act, and other financial instruments according to section 39(2)(1) of the Capital Markets Act and financial instruments with similar economic effect according to section 39(2)(2) of the Capital Markets Act, such that it now holds 5.01% of the shares and voting rights of Zealand.

Please see further details in the attached notification form.

# # #

About Zealand Pharma A/S
Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. Zealand markets V-Go®, a basal-bolus insulin delivery option for people with diabetes, and Zegalogue®, (dasiglucagon), the first and only glucagon analogue for the treatment severe hypoglycemia in pediatric and adult patients with diabetes aged 6 and above. To support these two marketed products Zealand built a dedicated sales force in the United States and has established itself as a fully integrated biotechnology company. In addition, license collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim and AstraZeneca create opportunities for more patients to potentially benefit from Zealand-invented peptide investigational agents currently in development.

Zealand was founded in 1998 in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has presence throughout the U.S. that includes key locations in Boston, and Marlborough (MA). For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit http://www.zealandpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statement
The above information contains forward-looking statements that provide Zealand Pharma’s expectations or forecasts of future events. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and inaccurate assumptions, which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations set forth herein and may cause any or all of such forward-looking statements to be incorrect. If any or all of such forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, our actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are based on information available to Zealand Pharma as of the date of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Zealand Pharma Investor Relations

Maeve Conneighton

Argot Partners

investors@zealandpharma.com

Zealand Pharma Media Relations

David Rosen

Argot Partners

media@zealandpharma.com


Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • The stock market is behaving a lot like it did during the Iraq war. Here’s the future if the pattern continues.

    The Iraq war doesn't have many parallels to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, other than perhaps global unpopularity. But there seems to be at least one parallel — how stocks have behaved.

  • Rite Aid stock tumbles after Deutsche Bank issues downgrade, alarming note

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Rite Aid shares after Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Tumbling Again Today

    Competition in the electric vehicle sector is rising, and growth in China could be hard to come by in the near future.

  • My Top Stock to Buy in April

    Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock dropped more than 8% on Thursday, March 31, following a downgrade by Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis, who believes that the chipmaker could be headed for a cyclical slowdown in 2023. Curtis lowered his rating on AMD stock to "equal weight" from "overweight" and slashed the price target to $115 from $148.

  • Is AbbVie Still a Buy After Its 50% Run-Up?

    Pharmaceutical giant AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has been one of the market's hottest stocks, rising more than 50% over the past year. Why has AbbVie done so well and is it too late to benefit from buying shares? Fear not -- AbbVie's rise has been a long time coming, and it's something that could have the legs to continue.

  • Want Stability? These 3 Energy Stocks Are as Safe as They Come

    Earnings of oil and gas stocks tend to be unstable thanks to the volatility in oil prices. Companies operating in the midstream segment -- providing infrastructure such as pipelines and storage terminals -- are generally more insulated from the vagaries of commodity prices than oil and gas producers. Here are three such companies that have a solid track record of generating stable cash flows and look well placed to continue doing so in the years to come.

  • Top 10 Stocks Billionaire David Einhorn Just Added to His Portfolio

    In this article we present the list of top 10 stocks billionaire David Einhorn just added to his portfolio. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Einhorn’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance and go directly to Top 5 Stocks Billionaire David Einhorn Just Added to His Portfolio. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN), Intel Corporation […]

  • This New Buffett Buy Isn't the Only Stock Soaring Thursday Morning

    The stock market has seen extreme turbulence this week, with a big gain on Monday giving way to substantial declines over the past two days. Big uncertainties about exactly how the Federal Reserve will handle interest rates to fight inflation are giving investors headaches, but at least on Thursday morning, it appeared that market participants would get a reprieve from the volatility. Warren Buffett has been in the headlines lately, with Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) shares having risen to all-time highs in recent weeks.

  • SoFi cuts guidance after Biden extends student loan payment freeze

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses SoFi cutting its earnings expectations following the Biden administration's extension of the student loan payment pause.

  • Looking for the Next Stock Split? 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    The recent wave of stock splits has some investors fired up. Similarly, splitting a stock leaves its market cap unchanged, but it makes individual shares more accessible, especially for investors who can't buy fractional shares through their brokerage account. With that in mind, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) could be the next companies to split their stocks.

  • Wells Fargo Sees a $1.5 Trillion Opportunity for Fintech Companies; These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit

    The digital revolution has changed the world in just the last decade and a half, spawning new technologies, new ways of using technologies, and bringing old businesses into the 21st century. Nowhere is this more obvious than in the financial sector. Banking and financial services have benefited enormously from bringing tech into the mix – and their gains have given us a new word to describe it, fintech. 5-star analyst Jeff Cantwell, of Wells Fargo, lays out the upside case for fintech in no unce

  • Is Sundial Growers Riskier Than Other Meme Stocks?

    Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) is one of the cannabis industry's most popular meme stocks. However, this only offers us a glimpse of how it has performed in the past and just how erratic the stock can be.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Technology stocks have led the market correction in 2022. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has recovered from its year-to-date (YTD) lows, but remains over 8% down in 2022. The companies below have posted impressive results, which could lead to market outperformance.

  • 2 Potentially Explosive Stocks to Buy in April

    No one knows when a stock market crash will happen, so even this long into a bull market, investors should still be focused on the long term. Trying to time the market is a fruitless effort, so simply continuously adding money into the market by focusing on finding the companies with good long-term prospects is the smart strategy to accumulate generational wealth. Coffee hardly seems to be the game-changing investment many investors are looking for, but Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) is a fast-growing coffee shop chain with plans to accelerate its store openings going forward.

  • Better Metaverse Chip Stock: Nvidia vs. Qualcomm

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) have emerged as metaverse stocks, primarily on the hardware side. While each company has a slightly different niche, both make chips that will play key roles in powering the metaverse. Understanding these dynamics could help investors choose between the two prominent metaverse stocks.

  • 3 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks on the Planet Through 2026

    Since the end of the Great Recession 13 years ago, growth stocks have dominated. According to consensus revenue estimates from Wall Street, the following three companies should be among the fastest-growing stocks on the planet through 2026. Perhaps it's no surprise that one of the hottest initial public offerings of 2021, electric-vehicle (EV) manufacturer Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), is expected to be one of the stock market's fastest-growing stocks over the next five years.

  • Does Tilray's Report Today Make the Stock a Buy?

    Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) CEO Irwin Simon made a bold prediction last year when he said his aim for the new company formed when it combined with fellow cannabis grower Aphria was for $4 billion in annual revenue by the middle of 2024. Tilray is growing its core marijuana business, but Irwin also plans to use acquisitions to help grow the business to hit the revenue goal. Its U.S. subsidiaries, including hemp producer Manitoba Harvest, craft brewer SweetWater Brewing, and Breckenridge Distillery, are all profitable, according to the company's financial release.

  • Rite Aid stock plunges after Deutsche Bank cuts target to $1, warns of a ‘dramatic negative inflection point’

    Shares of Rite Aid Corp. plunged toward a 2 1/2-year low Thursday, after Deutsche Bank analyst George Hill issued a dire warning that the drugstore chain's equity could be worthless.

  • Why Russia Doesn’t Want to Default—Even in a Time of War

    The last time Russia defaulted on its debt, in 1998, it took several years of painful economic reforms to get back in the good graces of international investors.

  • Should You Think About Buying Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Now?

    Applied Materials, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMAT ) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS...