U.S. markets close in 6 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,976.86
    -16.07 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,743.70
    -4.16 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,203.01
    -120.32 (-1.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,871.08
    -11.66 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.75
    -1.21 (-1.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,770.50
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    21.82
    +0.15 (+0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0305
    -0.0051 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8670
    +0.0540 (+1.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1729
    -0.0111 (-0.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.6790
    +1.9240 (+1.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,552.93
    -92.82 (-0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.59
    +15.31 (+4.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,393.98
    +75.94 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,963.47
    -300.10 (-1.06%)
     

Correlate Infrastructure Partners Reports Record Revenue in Third Quarter 2022; Provides Business Update

Correlate Infrastructure Partners, Inc.
·4 min read
Correlate Infrastructure Partners, Inc.
Correlate Infrastructure Partners, Inc.

Q3 revenue up over 9x compared to prior quarter
Customer projects totaling up to $194 million at various
stages from design to installation

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Correlate Infrastructure Partners, Inc. (OTCQB: CIPI) (“Correlate” or the “Company”), a tech-enabled development, finance, and fulfillment platform for distributed energy solutions across North America, reported financial results on November 10, 2022, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, and year-to-date ended September 30, 2022.

  • Revenue totaled $2,312,577 for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $236,690 for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022. The significant increase resulted from completion of construction milestones in contracted projects. During the three months ended September 30, 2021, reported revenues totaled $15,291.

  • Operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2022, totaled $2,429,478, compared to $2,907 for the same period ended September 30, 2021. This was driven by higher professional fees associated with acquisition activities and higher wage expenses associated with hiring new personnel to support growth.

  • The Company currently has project opportunities valued at up to $194 million with projects in development that have been awarded agreements and contracts that have been executed and are under installation.

  • As of September 30, 2022, unrecognized revenue (a non-GAAP measure1) was $16,233,129 for executed projects currently being installed at customer locations.

“We continue to make smart choices to optimize our organic project delivery based on a dynamic 2022 regulatory and supply chain landscape. The Inflation Reduction Act enacted in late August provided new tax incentives that reduce costs for clients and/or elevate returns to investors; this led to larger contract sizes with redesigns to domestic content. While this meant delaying some project starts, it will be a big net gain, and will open new markets for us in 2023,” said Todd Michaels, chief executive officer of Correlate. “With this in mind, we have finalized our M&A plans through Q2 2023 and seek to close our first acquisition by year end.”

Non-GAAP Reconciliation and Business Outlook

With an expanding pipeline, including approximately $448 million of actionable current project opportunities, Correlate expects rapid growth -- especially with growing momentum from the recent passage of the historic climate and tax bill by the Senate.

The following table summarizes a reconciliation between reported GAAP revenue and non-GAAP revenue:

 

For the three months
ended September 30

 

For the nine months
ended September 30

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Revenue

$2,312,577

 

$15,291

 

 

$2,617,675

 

$24,526

 

Non-GAAP Adjustments1:

 

 

 

 

 

Customer Deposits

$32,816

 

$0

 

 

$32,816

 

$0

 

Additional Contracted Revenue

$16,200,313

 

$0

 

 

$16,200,313

 

$0

 

Discounts on Revenue

$150,000

 

$0

 

 

$150,000

 

$0

 

Total Non-GAAP Adjustments

$16,383,129

 

$0

 

 

$16,383,129

 

$0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Non-GAAP Revenue

$18,695,706

 

$15,291

 

 

$19,000,804

 

$24,526

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The table below summarizes the various stages of anticipated revenue, which the Company expects to recognize in the near term.

 

 

As of
June 30,
2022

As of
September 30,
2022

Anticipated Revenue:

 

 

 

Customer Engagement2

 

$

25,508,312

 

$

253,690,691

 

Awarded3

 

$

61,405,900

 

$

178,344,306

 

Installation4

 

$

13,316,272

 

$

16,233,129

 

Total Anticipated Revenue

 

$

100,230,484

 

$

448,268,126

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1 Correlate performs certain adjustments to GAAP revenue to approximate expected revenue from executed contracts in place, which are either under installation or pre-installation. Customer deposits represent cash that has been received from contracted customers but not yet recognized as revenue under GAAP. Additional contracted revenue represents any other expected revenue from contracted customers but certain milestones have not yet been achieved. Correlate considers non-GAAP revenue to be important indicators of the operational strength of the business because it indicates the value that each of the contracted projects will bring to the Company in the near term. All current projects under construction are expected to be completed within six months.

2 Correlate considers customer engagement revenue to represent opportunities that are under discussion with potential customers. Correlate has applied a probability percentage to account for attrition based on management’s industry experience.

3 Correlate considers awarded revenue to represent opportunities that have been commercially agreed upon between customers and Correlate, subject to final contract. Correlate has applied a probability percentage to account for attrition based on management’s industry experience.

4 Correlate considers installation revenue to represent contracts that have been executed and are either under construction or in pre-construction. Correlate has applied a probability percentage to account for attrition based on management’s industry experience. A portion of the anticipated revenue under installation is expected to result from the consummation of certain project acquisition activities.

“Our third quarter record results reflect our continued execution and momentum with tailwinds from the Inflation Reduction Act, increasing investor interest in distributed energy projects, and diverse market opportunities. We are well-positioned for growth and our expanding pipeline is indicative of the value customers see in what we can bring from a cost reduction, sustainability and resiliency standpoint,” said Channing Chen, chief financial officer of Correlate.

About Correlate Infrastructure Partners Inc.

Correlate Infrastructure Partners Inc. (OTCQB: CIPI) is a tech-enabled development, finance and fulfillment platform for distributed energy solutions across North America. The Company’s integrated solutions include solar, cogeneration, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure and intelligent efficiency retrofits for community-scale applications. Correlate reduces costs, improves comfort, and increases energy reliability for home, work and commerce while eliminating the adoption barriers to net-zero carbon goals.

For more information, visit the Company’s website at https://www.correlateinfra.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include "forward-looking statements" regarding Correlate Infrastructure Partners Inc. and its subsidiaries, business and project plans. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections. Where Correlate Infrastructure Partners Inc. expresses or implies an expectation or belief about future events or results, such expectation or belief is believed to have a reasonable basis. However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by such forward-looking statements. Correlate Infrastructure Partners Inc. does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

General inquiries:

Correlate Infrastructure Partners Inc.
Boise, Idaho
www.correlateinfra.com
855.264.4060
info@correlateinc.com

Corporate Communications:

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com


Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio’s Top 10 Energy Stock Picks

    In this article, we will discuss billionaire Ray Dalio’s top 10 energy stock picks. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at Billionaire Ray Dalio’s Top 5 Energy Stock Picks. Ray Dalio is an American billionaire hedge fund manager and philanthropist. He is the founder of Bridgewater Associates, one […]

  • 20 Biggest Electric Vehicle Companies in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 20 biggest electric vehicle companies in the world. For more companies, head on over to 5 Biggest Electric Vehicle Companies in the World. Courtesy of Elon Musk and Tesla, the electric vehicle segment has become one of the hottest in the world. While electric cars […]

  • Warren Buffett Gets The Last Laugh During The Bear Market

    Warren Buffett famously said "Only when the tide goes out do you discover who's been swimming naked." And now it's clear.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in November

    CEO Warren Buffett has attributed much of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) incredible success through the years to an investment approach that revolves around being fearful when others are greedy -- and greedy when others are fearful. Berkshire's recent third-quarter results show that the investment conglomerate was a net purchaser of stocks in the period, suggesting that the Oracle of Omaha sees opportunity in the market despite current risk factors and volatility. Macroeconomic pressures, rising costs, and slowing e-commerce growth had already been pressuring Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock this year, and the company's third-quarter results highlighted additional risk factors that dampened investor confidence.

  • Don't Fall for These 2 Dividend Stocks: Cuts Are Coming

    The rocky conditions in today's rising-interest-rate environment put these two stocks at risk for dividend cuts.

  • ‘Hold Fire,’ Says Jim Cramer on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After last week’s better-than-expected October inflation data, stocks saw broad gains. The tech-heavy NASDAQ led the way with a jump of 7.67%, and the S&P 500 was more than 5% up at the end of the week. Gains like that can spread out, and cloud stocks were among the NASDAQ’s best performers. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, points out that this sharp rally gives investors a chance to clear the chaff out of their cloud stock portfolios and focus on high-quality names

  • Algonquin Power & Utilities Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

    Algonquin Power & Utilities ( TSE:AQN ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$666.7m (up 26...

  • Want $100 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $10,200 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    On one hand, investing in 2022 has been an adventure. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite have all declined by more than 20%, which puts all three major U.S. stock indexes firmly in a bear market. On the other hand, bear markets represent a phenomenal opportunity for patient investors to put their money to work.

  • ‘This truck can’t do normal truck things’: YouTube auto star says towing with Ford’s new electric pickup is a ‘total disaster’ in viral video — but Wall Street still likes these 3 EV stocks

    It may not be practical — at least for now.

  • Dividend Kings List by Yield: Top 25 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss top 25 Dividend Kings by yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance in the past, and go directly to read Dividend Kings List by Yield: Top 10 Stocks. Dividend Kings are the stocks that have raised their dividends for at least 50 straight years […]

  • 3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average is finally having its time in the sun. Although it is down 9.7% year to date, that is far better than the Nasdaq Composite (down 32.5%) and the S&P 500 (down 20.1% ) over the same period. If the Dow does end up outperforming the Nasdaq Composite for the full-year 2022, it will be the first time since 2016.

  • 2 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist in the Third Quarter

    Berkshire Hathaway's SEC filings and quarterly report spilled the beans on two big buys in the third quarter.

  • Here Are All 23 Stocks I've Bought During the 2022 Bear Market

    The ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and tech-dependent Nasdaq Composite have all plunged into bear market territory. Historically, stock market crashes, corrections, and bear markets have represented the ideal time for long-term investors to put their money to work. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), the parent company of internet search engine Google and streaming platform YouTube, is a new addition to my portfolio in 2022 (I specifically bought GOOGL).

  • Stock Market Rally: 3 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities

    Even if the latest stock market surge is only temporary, buying these stocks should be a smart move.

  • AMD stock could get a boost from an 'acceleration in market share gains': analyst

    AMD's new chips could be a big winner in 2023.

  • Where Will Upstart Be in 1 Year?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has gone from darling to dud in a short time span. Without the second part changing, it doesn't seem like Upstart can get back to growth. Upstart is a credit evaluation platform that uses artificial intelligence to make more accurate assessments than traditional credit scoring tools.

  • Bahamas Regulators Interview FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried, Say They Didn't Authorize Prioritizing Local Withdrawals

    Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX’s founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been interviewed by police and regulators in the Bahamas. According to a Bloomberg report, FTX’s move to allow withdrawals for residents in the Bahamas was questioned by the Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB). However, the commission said in a statement that it hadn’t “directed, authorized or suggested” the prioritization of local withdrawals by FTX Digital Markets Ltd. The SCB added that it "does not condone the preferential t

  • Cryptocurrency Solana Collapses in FTX Scandal

    The token is the first big victim of the abrupt implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

  • FTX's bust and crypto crash come with two silver linings

    A look at the bright side of crypto's major train wreck.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks That Could Help Make You Rich by Retirement

    It may seem a bit detached from reality given the performance of tech stocks over the last year. Such a focus could lead to outsized returns in Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). Qualcomm has prospered for decades by leading the smartphone chipset market, a market where it continues to dominate.