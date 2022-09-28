U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,719.04
    +71.75 (+1.97%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,683.74
    +548.75 (+1.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,051.64
    +222.13 (+2.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,715.24
    +52.73 (+3.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.76
    -0.39 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,666.30
    -3.70 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    18.86
    -0.01 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9719
    -0.0020 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7050
    -0.2590 (-6.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0855
    -0.0031 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.3300
    +0.2080 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,542.99
    +403.69 (+2.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    447.10
    +18.32 (+4.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,005.39
    +20.80 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

Correlation One Named #6 on LinkedIn's Top Startups 2022 List

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Correlation One is pleased to announce its inclusion to LinkedIn's Top Startups 2022 list in the United States. Selection criteria include a company's ability to attract exceptional talent, job interest, employment growth, and engagement on the LinkedIn social media platform.

The data training provider is ranked sixth among 50 emerging U.S.-based startups.
The data training provider is ranked sixth among 50 emerging U.S.-based startups.

As AI and other technological advancements accelerate globally, the need to upskill and re-skill people will grow.

The company ranked sixth on the list of 50 companies.

"We're honored," said Rasheed Sabar, Co-Founder and Co-CEO. "This achievement wouldn't be possible without the entire Correlation One community and its unwavering commitment to re-imagining education and unlocking diverse human potential at scale."

Known primarily for its innovative, award-winning Data Science for All (DS4A) training programs stateside, Correlation One has expanded in recent years to partner with major corporations and forward-thinking nations (e.g., Colombia and Jordan) seeking to upskill and reskill their workforces to meet the needs of the rapidly growing global data economy.

Additionally, Correlation One has continuously distinguished itself for its unwavering commitment to nurturing data talent within traditionally underrepresented groups (e.g., BIPOC, Women, Hispanic / Latinx, LGBTQ+, Veterans, Refugees). All Correlation One DS4A courses are offered 100% free to learners, with Employer Partners covering the costs.

Meanwhile, the startup's corporate data training solutions provide employers the opportunity to build staff skills to support organizational data transformations.

"Our work is focused on building a new, transformative educational model that provides access to world-class learning and upskilling, without the debilitating financial burden," said Shamsudeen Mustafa, Co-Founder and Co-CEO. "We also believe that a scalable model for the future should be employer-embedded, creating a clear pathway from training to employment. As AI and other technological advancements accelerate around the globe, the need to upskill and re-skill people will need to keep up, making our work more critical than ever."

About Correlation One

Correlation One helps organizations develop the workforce data literacy and fluency to drive in-house data transformations and make the most of their technology investments. Companies need data talent to power growth, but there are many blockers to talent development. These obstacles range from structural inequities that have held certain groups back to a dearth of affordable, high-quality, career readiness training.

To meet those needs, we deliver innovative custom training solutions designed to upskill or reskill workforces. Our award-winning stateside data training programs — including Data Science for All (DS4A) — have expanded to support governments in South America and the Middle East who are investing in data literacy today to fill job opportunities in tomorrow's data economy.

Our programs are offered 100% free to learners, thanks to partnerships with some of the world's most distinguished brands (Amazon, Johnson & Johnson, and SoftBank), corporations that recognize the urgent need to access, develop, and train talent to power data-driven businesses responsibly, ethically, and at scale.

Contact: naveen@correlation-one.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/correlation-one-named-6-on-linkedins-top-startups-2022-list-301636189.html

SOURCE Correlation One

Recommended Stories

  • Fidelity's Genius Way to Convert Your 401(k) into Income

    Creating reliable streams of retirement income is one of the most important elements of a person's financial plan. A retirement industry giant says it now has a new way for retirees to meet this vital challenge. Fidelity Investments plans to … Continue reading → The post There's a New Way to Convert Your 401(k) into a Pension-like Stream of Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • If You Have This Much Money Saved You Don't Need an Annuity

    Creating income for retirement is one of the biggest challenges American workers have in planning for how they will be able to live comfortably once they stop working. One of the most common ways to create this income is to … Continue reading → The post If You Have This Much Money Saved You Don't Need an Annuity appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Can I Apply for an Ex-Spouse's Social Security Benefit?

    Marriage can affect how you do your taxes, make money and plan for retirement. If your marriage ends, it's important to know the rules regarding divorce and Social Security. Who's eligible for what benefits, how much can you collect and … Continue reading → The post Social Security Rules After a Divorce appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China Lacks the Right Workers to Boost Xi’s Favored Tech Jobs

    (Bloomberg) -- For a decade, China’s tech giants like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. were a major driver of its economy, drawing the lion’s share of top talent to work in their ecosystems that controlled everything from messaging to payments. Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Markets WrapPutin’s Mobilization Hits

  • The Smart Way Retirees Are Protecting Their Money from Inflation

    Retirees who find themselves hit by higher prices, lower stock returns and big health care bills might consider boosting their bank accounts by heading back to work – and employers are waiting to welcome older workers back with open arms. … Continue reading → The post Hammered by Inflation? A ‘Returnship' Could Keep Retirees From Running Out of Cash appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ‘Everything is up but our wages’: Airport and airline workers speak out worldwide about ‘ridiculous’ conditions

    Thousands of airport and airline workers staged demonstrations on Tuesday at airports across the U.S. and abroad.

  • Four retirement questions you should ask your financial adviser that aren’t about your portfolio

    Ask your financial professional the next time you meet about things like Medicare and working in retirement.

  • 12 Top Side Gigs You Can Do From Home, According to Career Experts

    Taking on a side gig is a great way to help you achieve your financial goals faster, whether you want to pay off debt, build an emergency fund or grow your retirement nest egg. And there are many...

  • 9 Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $30 Per Hour

    The pandemic might have been the biggest impetus for people taking to remote work in droves, but many people have since realized the numerous benefits of this kind of work. A shorter commute, less...

  • 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

    Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and breaking out of the 9-to-5 grind.

  • GM steps back on new return-to-office policy after backlash from salaried workers

    GM touted its Work Appropriately policy as a talent and retention tool, but now as it mandates 3 days a week in the office, some feel betrayed.

  • Employees worry they'll be fired first in layoffs if they're working remotely

    Workers worry that remote employees will be let go first if layoffs come as bosses hold onto to the narrative that those who work from home don't work as hard.

  • Crucial Retirement Planning Moves To Make in Your 30s and 40s

    There are certain money moves we focus on making during each stage of our lives. Retirement planning is one of them. Retirement At Any Age: Get Retirement Tips That Fit Every Stage of LifeRelated: 7...

  • How Much Will You Spend in Retirement?

    How much will you spend in retirement? This is a vital question to ponder as you approach your golden years. After all, a successful retirement plan not only focuses on the accumulation of money and assets, but also the sustainable … Continue reading → The post How Much Less You'll Spend Throughout Retirement Depends on These 2 Factors appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • What happens when employees get a three-day weekend every month?

    Amy Freeland Johnson is Chief People Officer at Highspot. She’s a thought leader in HR service delivery, leading M&A centers of expertise, and developing talent strategies to execute business success.

  • Make This Surprisingly Smart Money Move Now

    In times of relative economic turmoil, it may be natural to expect a lot of change to retirement savings patterns - perhaps to see people save less as they deal with more pressing needs. Others, restless at seeing losses, may … Continue reading → The post Here's the Surprising Move to Make Amid Market Volatility appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I’m Retired, Now What? 5 Fulfilling Things To Do That Will Also Earn You Extra Cash

    Work can be a fulfilling part of the day-to-day, so some retirees may have trouble finding that same feeling once they leave their jobs. But you don't have to go back to the 9-to-5 grind to achieve...

  • The post–Labor Day return-to-office surge is losing steam as companies like GM backpedal on mandates

    Remote work is proving stickier than bosses may have hoped, forcing some employers to rethink in-person requirements.

  • 7 Strict Rules Budweiser Employees Have to Follow

    In the year 1986, a centuries-old tradition came to an end for many American workers: that tradition was the lunchtime quaffing of beer by brewery workers. According to the AP, in the spring of 1985, Anheuser-Busch announced that the following year would see an official policy change barring brewery workers from imbibing beer on their lunch breaks.But don't feel too badly for those Budweiser employees. To this day, they get at least two free cases of beer each month, according to employees shari

  • Over Half of Americans Plan To Work in Retirement: Here Are the Best Options

    Just because you've retired from your primary career doesn't mean you're finished working. In fact, some retirement advice is to keep working at least part time. Retirement at Any Age: Get Top...