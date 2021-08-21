U.S. markets closed

Corrosion Inhibitors Market to Grow by USD 2.98 Bn | Rising Investments in Power Sector to Improve the Market Growth | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the corrosion inhibitors market estimates a market value of USD 2.98 billion during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the market and the new opportunities that market players can expect. In addition, the report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 4.10%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Corrosion Inhibitors Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis.

Request a Free Sample Report

Corrosion Inhibitors Market: Rising investments in power sector to drive growth

The rising investments in the power sector is notably driving the corrosion inhibitors market growth, although factors such as smart coatings replacing corrosion inhibitors may impede market growth. This post-pandemic corrosion inhibitors market report has assessed the shift in consumer behavior and identified and explored the upcoming trends, drivers, and challenges that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

Understand the challenges and opportunities influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic. Request Free Sample Report

As per Technavio, the increasing urbanization and industrialization in APAC will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports covering 800 technologies across 50 countries.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Corrosion and Scale Inhibitors Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis: The corrosion and scale inhibitors market size is expected to grow by USD 2.59 billion and record a CAGR of 4.93% during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report

Fatty Amines Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The fatty amines market has the potential to grow by USD 904.10 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.60%. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report

Corrosion Inhibitors Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the corrosion inhibitors market by End-user (Power generation, Oil and gas, Pulp and paper, Metal processing, and Water treatment and others), Type (Precipitation inhibitors, Passivity inhibitors, and Other inhibitors), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

China and India are the key markets for corrosion inhibitors in APAC. 42% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. APAC has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several business opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving the growth in APAC is increasing urbanization and industrialization in APAC.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and Gain competitive intelligence about market players. Track key industry trends, opportunities, and threats. Inform your marketing, brand, strategy, and market development. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44118

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/corrosion-inhibitors-market-to-grow-by-usd-2-98-bn--rising-investments-in-power-sector-to-improve-the-market-growth--technavio-301359311.html

SOURCE Technavio

