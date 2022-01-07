Corrosion and Scale Inhibitors Market to Record USD 2.71 Bn Growth | Akzo Nobel NV, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., and BASF SE emerge as dominant players | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corrosion and Scale Inhibitors Market Facts at a Glance-

Attractive Opportunities in Corrosion and Scale Inhibitors Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Total Pages: 120

Companies: 10+ – Including Akzo Nobel NV, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Dow Inc., Ecolab Inc., Evonik Industries AG, General Electric Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Kemira Oyj, and Solvay SA

Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Segments: Product (corrosion inhibitors and scale inhibitors)

Geographies: APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Corrosion and Scale Inhibitors Market Size is expected to increase by USD 2.71 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

APAC will register the highest growth rate, occupying 43% of the global market share. China and Japan are the key markets for corrosion and scale inhibitors in North America. The market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Vendor Insights-

The corrosion and scale inhibitors market is fragmented and highly competitive due to the presence of many regional and global vendors. To remain competitive in the market, vendors are adopting both forward and backward integration in a cost-effective way. Vendors are also focusing on expanding their product portfolios by increasing investments in R&D.

Story continues

Akzo Nobel NV: The company offers corrosion and scale inhibitors such as Org 25935 - GlyT1 Inhibitor and Org 42675 - Antithrombotic Dual Inhibitor.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.: The company offers Dextrol MF-31 phosphate ester surfactant which is used in corrosion inhibition.

BASF SE: The company offers Basoscale scale inhibitors which are polymer scale inhibitors used in temperature and salinity applications.

Dow Inc.: The company offers corrosion and scale inhibitors like Antiscalants, Traceable scale inhibitors, and Scalant removal.

Ecolab Inc.: The company offers corrosion and scale inhibitors such as 3D TRASAR control systems used for cooling water.

Regional Market Outlook

The corrosion and scale inhibitors market growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the corrosion and scale inhibitors market in North America can be attributed to the rapid proliferation of gyms and the growing smartphone penetration among consumers. The report also offers detailed insights into the growth of the market across APAC, MEA, Europe, and South America.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Corrosion and Scale Inhibitors Market Driver:

Corrosion and scaling affects the safe, reliable, and effective operation of various equipment and production plants. Some of the negative effects of corrosion and scaling include the shutdown of production plants due to failure, increase in contamination, and loss of efficiency. Hence, it has become imperative for various industrial operators and water treatment plants to use corrosion and scale inhibitors to protect material and equipment from the negative effects of corrosion and scaling. All these factors are contributing to the growth of the market in focus.

Corrosion and Scale Inhibitors Market Challenge:

Regulatory bodies across the world are introducing stricter norms that are forcing industrial operators to use appropriate materials or products in various applications. To comply with such regulations, end-users in the market are exhibiting an increased preference for green inhibitors. Vendors are also focusing on introducing biodegradable corrosion and scale inhibitors to reduce their footprint. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Corrosion and Scale Inhibitors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.71 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.26 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Russian Federation, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Akzo Nobel NV, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Dow Inc., Ecolab Inc., Evonik Industries AG, General Electric Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Kemira Oyj, and Solvay SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

