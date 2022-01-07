U.S. markets open in 4 hours 25 minutes

Corrosion and Scale Inhibitors Market to Record USD 2.71 Bn Growth | Akzo Nobel NV, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., and BASF SE emerge as dominant players | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corrosion and Scale Inhibitors Market Facts at a Glance-

Attractive Opportunities in Corrosion and Scale Inhibitors Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including Akzo Nobel NV, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Dow Inc., Ecolab Inc., Evonik Industries AG, General Electric Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Kemira Oyj, and Solvay SA

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

  • Segments: Product (corrosion inhibitors and scale inhibitors)

  • Geographies: APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short time.

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Corrosion and Scale Inhibitors Market Size is expected to increase by USD 2.71 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

APAC will register the highest growth rate, occupying 43% of the global market share. China and Japan are the key markets for corrosion and scale inhibitors in North America. The market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Vendor Insights-

The corrosion and scale inhibitors market is fragmented and highly competitive due to the presence of many regional and global vendors. To remain competitive in the market, vendors are adopting both forward and backward integration in a cost-effective way. Vendors are also focusing on expanding their product portfolios by increasing investments in R&D.

Akzo Nobel NV: The company offers corrosion and scale inhibitors such as Org 25935 - GlyT1 Inhibitor and Org 42675 - Antithrombotic Dual Inhibitor.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.: The company offers Dextrol MF-31 phosphate ester surfactant which is used in corrosion inhibition.

BASF SE: The company offers Basoscale scale inhibitors which are polymer scale inhibitors used in temperature and salinity applications.

Dow Inc.: The company offers corrosion and scale inhibitors like Antiscalants, Traceable scale inhibitors, and Scalant removal.

Ecolab Inc.: The company offers corrosion and scale inhibitors such as 3D TRASAR control systems used for cooling water.

Regional Market Outlook

The corrosion and scale inhibitors market growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the corrosion and scale inhibitors market in North America can be attributed to the rapid proliferation of gyms and the growing smartphone penetration among consumers. The report also offers detailed insights into the growth of the market across APAC, MEA, Europe, and South America.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

  • Corrosion and Scale Inhibitors Market Driver:

Corrosion and scaling affects the safe, reliable, and effective operation of various equipment and production plants. Some of the negative effects of corrosion and scaling include the shutdown of production plants due to failure, increase in contamination, and loss of efficiency. Hence, it has become imperative for various industrial operators and water treatment plants to use corrosion and scale inhibitors to protect material and equipment from the negative effects of corrosion and scaling. All these factors are contributing to the growth of the market in focus.

  • Corrosion and Scale Inhibitors Market Challenge:

Regulatory bodies across the world are introducing stricter norms that are forcing industrial operators to use appropriate materials or products in various applications. To comply with such regulations, end-users in the market are exhibiting an increased preference for green inhibitors. Vendors are also focusing on introducing biodegradable corrosion and scale inhibitors to reduce their footprint. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Vinyl Ester Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Corrosion and Scale Inhibitors Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 2.71 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.26

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 43%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Russian Federation, Germany, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Akzo Nobel NV, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Dow Inc., Ecolab Inc., Evonik Industries AG, General Electric Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Kemira Oyj, and Solvay SA

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/corrosion-and-scale-inhibitors-market-to-record-usd-2-71-bn-growth--akzo-nobel-nv-ashland-global-holdings-inc-and-basf-se-emerge-as-dominant-players--technavio-301455377.html

SOURCE Technavio

