Corrugated Box Market Size in Europe to Grow by USD 4.66 Bn, Growing Demand from E-commerce Industry to Boost Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Corrugated Box Market in Europe by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market size is expected to grow by USD 4.66 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.68% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Corrugated Box Market in Europe 2022-2026: Scope
The corrugated box market in Europe report covers the following areas:
Corrugated Box Market in Europe 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge
The growing demand from the e-commerce industry is driving the corrugated box market growth in Europe. The changing lifestyles of consumers and the demand for convenience have propelled the growth of the e-commerce industry. Online retailers ship products using different types of corrugated boxes to ensure product safety. These boxes can also be customized. Moreover, countries such as Germany, France, and the UK are recording significant investments in this sector. Hence, the demand for corrugated boxes is expected to increase during the forecast period.
The rise in the cost of raw materials is challenging the growth of the market. Paper pulp is a raw material for corrugated boxes. However, its cost is volatile and depends on the demand and supply scenario. Moreover, the price of wood has grown by more than 10% since 2014. In addition, kraft paper accounts for more than 70% of the total input cost in manufacturing corrugated boxes. All these factors have increased the cost of production and, in turn, the price of corrugated boxes.
Corrugated Box Market in Europe 2022-2026: Segmentation
End-user
Geography
Corrugated Box Market in Europe 2022-2026: Revenue-generating End-user Segment
The food and beverages segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The food and beverage industry is expected to dominate the economy of Europe during the forecast period. The demand for organic food products is driving the demand for corrugated boxes in the region.
Corrugated Box Market in Europe 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the corrugated box market in Europe, including Bio Pappel SAB de CV, Buckeye Corrugated Inc., Cascades Inc., DS Smith Plc, Europac, Georgia-Pacific LLC, International Paper Co., MODEL HOLDING AG, Mondi plc, Mosburger GmbH, Nampak Ltd, Rengo Co. Ltd., ROSSMANN SAS, S.A Industrias Celulosa Aragonesa, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Sonoco Products Co., Stephen Gould Corp., Stora Enso Oyj, Tetra Laval International SA, and WestRock Co.
Corrugated Box Market in Europe 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist corrugated box market growth in Europe during the next five years
Estimation of the corrugated box market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the corrugated box market in Europe
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of corrugated box market vendors in Europe
Corrugated Box Market In Europe Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.68%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 4.66 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.75
Regional analysis
Europe
Key consumer countries
Western Europe and Central and Eastern Europe
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Bio Pappel SAB de CV, Buckeye Corrugated Inc., Cascades Inc., DS Smith Plc, Europac, Georgia-Pacific LLC, International Paper Co., MODEL HOLDING AG, Mondi plc, Mosburger GmbH, Nampak Ltd, Rengo Co. Ltd., ROSSMANN SAS, S.A Industrias Celulosa Aragonesa, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Sonoco Products Co., Stephen Gould Corp., Stora Enso Oyj, Tetra Laval International SA, and WestRock Co.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by End-user
5.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Electronic goods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Personal and household care goods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Market opportunity by End-user
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 Western Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Central and Eastern Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Buckeye Corrugated Inc.
10.4 DS Smith Plc
10.5 Georgia-Pacific LLC
10.6 International Paper Co.
10.7 MODEL HOLDING AG
10.8 Mondi plc
10.9 Mosburger GmbH
10.10 Smurfit Kappa Group Plc
10.11 Sonoco Products Co.
10.12 WestRock Co.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
