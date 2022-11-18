Corsa Coal Announces New Board Chair

FRIEDENS, Pa., Nov. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Corsa Coal Corp. (TSXV: CSO) (OTCQX: CRSXF) ("Corsa" or the "Company"), a premium quality metallurgical coal producer, today announced that, effective today, Ronald G. Stovash has been named Chair of the Board of Directors of the Company. Mr. Stovash succeeds Robert (Bo) Sturdivant, who is retiring as a director of the Company effective December 31, 2022.

"Bo has served as a director and Chair since 2017 and the Board wishes to thank him for his valuable contributions to Corsa. I look forward to my new role as Chair and to working with management with a view to improving both our near-term operations and long-term results," said Mr. Stovash.

Mr. Stovash has served as a director of Corsa since 2013, a member of the Health, Safety, and Environment Committee since 2013, a member of the Governance, Nominating, and Compensation Committee since 2013 and Committee Chair since 2014, and member of the Audit Committee since 2016. Additional details regarding Mr. Stovash's expertise and background can be found in the Company's management information circular dated May 6, 2022, a copy of which can be found at www.corsacoal.com or under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Board does not expect that a successor for Mr. Sturdivant will be appointed prior to the next annual general meeting of shareholders of Corsa.

Corsa is a coal mining company focused on the production and sales of metallurgical coal, an essential ingredient in the production of steel. Our core business is producing and selling metallurgical coal to domestic and international steel and coke producers in the Atlantic and Pacific basin markets.

