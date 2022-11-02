Corsa Coal Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2022

Cision

FRIEDENS, Pa., Nov. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Corsa Coal Corp. (TSXV: CSO) (OTCQX: CRSXF) ("Corsa" or the "Company"), a premium quality metallurgical coal producer, today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. Corsa has filed its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 and related management's discussion and analysis under its profile on www.sedar.com .

Unless otherwise noted, all dollar amounts in this news release are expressed in United States dollars and all ton amounts are short tons (2,000 pounds per ton). Pricing and cost per ton information is expressed on a free-on-board ("FOB"), mine site basis, unless otherwise noted.

Third Quarter Highlights

Key financial results and operational statistics are shown below:





Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30,

September 30, (in millions except per share, per ton and sales tons)

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net and comprehensive (loss) income

$ (4.5)

$ 0.9

$ (11.4)

$ (1.3) Diluted (loss) earnings per share

$ (0.04)

$ 0.01

$ (0.11)

$ (0.01) Cash provided by operating activities

$ 1.8

$ 4.2

$ 8.0

$ 3.0 Total revenue

$ 45.9

$ 36.4

$ 127.0

$ 91.4

















Non-GAAP Financial Measures















Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 1.3

$ 4.1

$ 9.3

$ 7.0 EBITDA(1)

$ (0.7)

$ 6.2

$ (0.2)

$ 13.3

















Average realized price per ton of metallurgical coal sold(1)

$ 158.39

$ 112.75

$ 159.70

$ 97.46 Cash production cost per ton sold(1)

$ 136.95

$ 92.24

$ 131.22

$ 83.00

















Company produced metallurgical coal sales tons

230,260

286,678

635,800

828,260 Purchased metallurgical coal sales tons

37,786

11,760

103,277

31,833 Total metallurgical coal sales tons

268,046

298,438

739,077

860,093



















Corsa's average realized price for the third quarter 2022 is the approximate equivalent of between $224 to $230 per metric ton on an FOB vessel basis(2). For the third quarter 2022, Corsa's sales mix included 45% of sales to domestic customers and 55% of sales to international customers.

Story continues

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. (2) Similar to most U.S. metallurgical coal producers, Corsa reports sales and costs per ton on an FOB mine site basis and denominated in short tons. Many international metallurgical coal producers report prices and costs on a delivered-to-the-port basis (or "FOB vessel basis"), thereby including freight costs between the mine and the port. Additionally, Corsa reports sales and costs per short ton, which is approximately 10% lower than a metric ton. For the purposes of this figure, we have used an illustrative freight rate of $45-$50 per short ton. Historically, freight rates rise and fall as market prices rise and fall. As a note, most published indices for metallurgical coal report prices on a delivered-to-the-port basis and denominated in metric tons.



Kevin M. Harrigan, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of Corsa, commented, "On October 22, 2022 a fatality occurred at the Acosta Deep Mine. The Company is working closely with all regulatory agencies to determine the cause. We continue to keep the family, friends, and coworkers of Sean Dennehy in our thoughts and prayers and are committed to honoring his legacy as a proud coal miner and treasured member of our Corsa family."

"Although the third quarter of 2022 saw our highest quarterly shipments of the year and highest metallurgical coal revenues since the first quarter of 2020, the quarter ended disappointingly as the Company encountered significant operational challenges at our deep mines. As a result, we made several changes to our deep and surface mine operations and plans, aimed at improving both our near-term operations and long-term results. Foremost among these changes is the temporary reassignment of underground employees from our Horning Deep Mine to the Casselman Deep Mine and the Acosta Deep Mine to increase our overall production and accelerate access to the North Mine reserves."

"The Casselman Deep Mine encountered geological challenges in each section of the mine, causing costs to increase and production to suffer as we enhanced roof control practices and endured multiple unplanned section moves in response to deteriorating roof conditions in one of our mining sections. We attempted to minimize the production disruption by increasing the utilization at an alternative section of the mine, but lower coal heights and increased travel time minimized the impact. Our access to the North Mine reserves also required additional roof controls which slowed advance rates, decreased production, and increased costs. Currently, we are experiencing increased productivity at Casselman due to the additional labor and improved roof conditions."

"The Acosta Deep Mine, which is currently set up as a three-section operation, also encountered geological issues which decreased productivity and increased costs. Short mining panels in one section required a higher-than-normal number of section moves during the quarter and low coal in another section resulted in lower production for the primary production sections of the mine. The third section, which is focused on development of the mains, encountered adverse roof conditions which required additional roof controls and slowed advance rates. Increased staffing levels are now allowing the three mining sections to operate simultaneously, and improved conditions and coal seam heights are supporting higher production levels."

"The Horning Deep Mine encountered the most difficult conditions ever faced at this mine as we advanced toward the southern reserves. A thinning coal seam and challenging roof conditions led to increased roof control costs and severely restricted advance rates for most of the quarter, followed by increasingly wet mining conditions as we closed out the month of September. In response, our team evaluated the geology and mining conditions and altered the path to the southern reserves. To date, we have experienced improved performance and expect the conditions to be favorable compared to recent results."

"We continually analyze, evaluate, and consider the balance between short-term productivity and life of mine planning when executing our operating decisions so that we can deliver results that stand up through the price cycles. The activities of the third quarter that negatively impacted our results along with our subsequent actions will provide an opportunity for all three of our deep mines to have favorable operating plans in upcoming years. Our Company has and will continue to focus on our team through hiring, training and retention of our workforce and look forward to improved operations at our deep and surface mines that are reflected in our future results."

Financial and Operations Summary



For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,









Increase









Increase (in thousands) 2022

2021

(Decrease)

2022

2021

(Decrease) Revenues $ 45,938

$ 36,380

$ 9,558

$ 127,037

$ 91,425

$ 35,612























Cost of sales(2) $ 45,271

$ 35,448

$ 9,823

$ 121,057

$ 92,238

$ 28,819























Selling, general and administrative expense $ 2,305

$ 2,293

$ 12

$ 6,903

$ 6,523

$ 380























Net and comprehensive (loss) income for the period $ (4,480)

$ 933

$ (5,413)

$ (11,427)

$ (1,347)

$ (10,080)























Cash provided by operating activities $ 1,765

$ 4,231

$ (2,466)

$ 7,967

$ 2,976

$ 4,991























EBITDA(1) $ (653)

$ 6,214

$ (6,867)

$ (171)

$ 13,310

$ (13,481)























Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 1,265

$ 4,125

$ (2,860)

$ 9,255

$ 6,967

$ 2,288























Coal sold - tons





















NAPP – metallurgical coal 268

298

(30)

739

860

(121)

























(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. (2) Cost of sales consists of the following:







For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 30,

September 30, (in thousands) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Mining and processing costs $ 30,419

$ 24,628

$ 79,735

$ 64,685 Purchased coal costs 7,047

1,529

17,931

4,002 Royalty expense 1,927

1,775

4,882

4,222 Amortization expense 3,048

4,670

9,198

12,726 Transportation costs from preparation plant to customer 1,627

1,570

5,314

4,294 Idle mine expense 314

190

1,111

493 Tolling costs 168

281

1,231

518 Limestone costs 256

282

486

708 Other costs 465

523

1,169

590 Total cost of sales $ 45,271

$ 35,448

$ 121,057

$ 92,238















