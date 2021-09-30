U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,307.54
    -51.92 (-1.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,843.92
    -546.80 (-1.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,448.58
    -63.86 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,204.37
    -20.94 (-0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.02
    +0.19 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.70
    +34.80 (+2.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.17
    +0.69 (+3.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1582
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    -0.0120 (-0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3475
    +0.0048 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.2400
    -0.7190 (-0.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,497.39
    +2,473.53 (+6.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,079.35
    -3.09 (-0.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.42
    -21.74 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     

Corsair's first gaming monitor is the 32-inch, 1440p Xeneon

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Corsair is getting into the monitor business with its first gaming display. The Xeneon 32QHD165 has a 1440p, 32-inch display that has a refresh rate of up to 165Hz. There's support for AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync technology, and the company claims the monitor has a 1ms response time.

The IPS LED screen uses quantum dot tech and has 400 nits of brightness, with 100 percent sRGB, 100 percent Adobe RGB and 98 percent DCI-P3 color gamut coverage. The Xeneon has thin bezels and 178-degree viewing angles, both horizontally and vertically.

Corsair says the monitor is integrated with its iCue and Elgato Stream Deck software to make it easy to change settings on the fly, depending on what you're using the Xeneon for. As for connectivity, expect dual HDMI 2.0 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4 slot, a pair of USB-C outlets, two USB 3.1 ports and, best of all, a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Xeneon 32QHD165 is available now in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, France and several other European countries. It doesn't come cheap, however. The monitor costs $800.

Recommended Stories

  • Palantir Technologies Stock Plummets, Options Traders Place Big Bets

    Palantir Technologies, Inc (NYSE: PLTR) lost its uptrend on Sept. 23 when it failed to make a higher high above the Sept. 17 price of $29.29. When the stock failed to continue its uptrend, Palantir created a bearish double top pattern and between Monday and Wednesday fell 12% lower. On Wednesday morning Palantir lost support at the 200-day simple moving average, which indicates overall sentiment in the stock has turned bearish. Options traders saw another leg down was in the cards and began hamm

  • Cathie Wood is Dumping These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Cathie Wood is dumping. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Dumping These 5 Stocks. The portfolio value of ARK Investment Management, the New York-based hedge fund managed by Cathie Wood, has increased from over $50 billion […]

  • Dow Jones Falls; Pelosi Touts Infrastructure Progress, Senate Passes Shutdown Bill; CarMax Plunges

    The Dow Jones fell, even as Nancy Pelosi touted infrastructure bill progress. The Senate passed a bill to avert government shutdown. CarMax plunged.

  • Why Macy's, Nordstrom, and Party City Just Crashed

    Tic-tac-toe, three in a row, shares of retail stocks Macy's (NYSE: M), Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN), and Party City Holdco (NYSE: PRTY) crashed in quick succession Thursday, and were trading down by 7.9%, 9.1%, and 12.4%, respectively, as of 1:54 p.m. EDT. You can probably blame another retail stock -- Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) -- for all of that. You see, there was no particularly bad news on the wires concerning Macy's, Nordstrom, or Party City Thursday.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Just Popped

    Shares of semiconductor specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- already one of the biggest names in video games -- got a bit bigger this morning when the company announced it has landed a new partner for its Nvidia GeForce NOW online gaming service. In today's press release, Nvidia says Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) will make its "hit games" and Apex Legends available on Nvidia's cloud gaming service. This is good news for Nvidia, which last year lost multiple high-profile partners after it declined to strike revenue-sharing deals with them -- and as some of its partners struck out on their own to develop independent online gaming systems.

  • Congress is about to kill this popular retirement tax move

    If you were planning to do a “Roth IRA” conversion to keep your retirement savings permanently out of the hands of the IRS, you might want to get on it. The new tax bill on Capitol Hill is going to scrap these conversions for everybody after the end of the year—and, no, not just for those earning more than $400,000 a year. The bill “prohibits all employee after-tax contributions in qualified plans and prohibits after-tax IRA contributions from being converted to Roth regardless of income level, effective for distributions, transfers, and contributions made after Dec. 31, 2021,” reports the House Ways & Means Committee.

  • 4 Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 25,750% to 2,970,000% in 5 Years

    High-growth stocks have dominated Wall Street for more than a decade -- and with good reason. According to Wall Street's consensus estimates, these four stocks are forecast to increase sales by 25,750% to as much as 2,970,000% (that's nearly 3 million percent) over the next five years. A clinical-stage biotech stock angling for its first approved therapy is a perfect example of a business that could grow from a relatively small amount of non-recurring revenue to a considerably larger sum of recurring sales.

  • Why Suze Orman says now is the time to sell your car

    There’s never been a better time to swap your ride for a wealthier future, she says.

  • What's Going On With Naked Brand's Stock Today?

    Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) is trading lower Wednesday after the stock surged higher over the last week following positive commentary from the company's chairman and CEO, Justin Davis-Rice. Davis-Rice said Friday that Naked Brand Group had found an opportunity in clean technology. "I am happy to report that after extensive searching and due diligence, we believe we have found a disruptive opportunity in the clean technology sector. Due diligence on both sides is progressing and we belie

  • InMode Stock Has Soared but a Top Is Not Visible

    The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has risen steadily the past year and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator has been above the zero line for nearly the entire past year. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is bullish. This daily Point and Figure chart of INMD, below, is projecting a possible upside price target in the $207 area.

  • The true difference between bitcoin and ethereum, according to Grayscale’s CEO

    Bitcoin and Ethereum are used for very different purposes that should be taken into account by investors, says Michael Sonnenshein, CEO of Grayscale Investments, which calls itself the world's largest cryptocurrency asset manager.

  • Analysts are Cutting Price Targets of These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks that analysts are cutting price targets of. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts are Cutting Price Targets of These 5 Stocks. A post-pandemic economic recovery has been slowed by the rapid spread of the Delta variant of the […]

  • Giant S&P 500 Options Trade Placed to Guard Against 20% Swoon

    (Bloomberg) -- A trader just established a massive hedging position via options to protect a portfolio of stocks in the event that the S&P 500’s losses snowball toward 20% during the fourth quarter.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of Dingba

  • 2 Healthcare Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The healthcare industry contains compelling stock choices for investors of all ages and trading styles. One of the things I love about healthcare stocks in particular is the fact that this industry can be highly defensive, meaning that regardless of what's happening with the economy or the rest of the stock market, established companies in this space generally garner a consistent stream of demand. On that note, here are two great healthcare stocks to consider buying right now that you can hold and keep adding to for many years regardless of what the market does.

  • Time to Go Bottom Fishing? These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are on Sale

    Rising Treasury bond yields around the world fueled a sell-off on Wall Street this week, as investors start to worry that stocks may be priced too high. The shift in the market comes as the Federal Reserve gives hints that it may switch from its current ultra-low rate policy to gradual rate increases as early as next year. Such a move will boost bond yields, a development that typically comes at the expense of stocks. In addition to worries about the Fed’s rate policy, markets are also dealing w

  • Could Kinder Morgan Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

    This midstream giant is heavily invested in carbon-based energy, but there's still material opportunity ahead.

  • Why Carnival Stock Fell 3.1% Today

    Shares of cruise line operator Carnival (NYSE: CCL) have fallen 3.1% in trading on Thursday as a sell-off in entertainment stocks continues. A steady increase in interest rates is likely giving investors in cruise line stocks the most heartburn today. According to Bloomberg, 10-year government bond yields are up a basis point in the U.S. today, but 7 basis points in Brazil and between 1 and 3 basis points across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

  • U.S. could be heading into an ‘era’ of high inflation that produces paltry, or even negative, real returns on safe assets, analyst warns

    High inflation in the U.S. could last for an entire decade -- creating paltry inflation-adjusted returns on safe assets like Treasury bonds and weakening the currencies of the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia, according to Capital Economics.

  • Should You Buy Roblox Stock Right Now?

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) is pioneering the metaverse, an area where individuals can interact with each other and the environment virtually. The company has proven its utility with its popularity and rapid growth in users and engagement, but does that make Roblox stock a buy? Interestingly, the Roblox app is free to join.

  • Why Dole Stock Became a Meme Stock and Jumped 6%

    Remember that you heard it here first: The Dole (NYSE: DOLE) fruit company is now a meme stock. As Marketwatch reported this morning (OK, so I guess you actually heard it here second), "Reddit's 'Apes' have gone bananas and made Dole ... a meme stock." Turns out this morning, momentum traders on Reddit decided that a fungicide-resistant fungus is going to devastate South American banana crops this year, boosting prices on the fruit and fattening Dole's bottom line as a consequence.