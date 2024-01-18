Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Corsair Gaming is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.012 = US$12m ÷ (US$1.3b - US$395m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Corsair Gaming has an ROCE of 1.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Tech industry average of 7.3%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Corsair Gaming compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Corsair Gaming's ROCE Trend?

In terms of Corsair Gaming's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 1.2% from 2.3% five years ago. However it looks like Corsair Gaming might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

In Conclusion...

To conclude, we've found that Corsair Gaming is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Since the stock has declined 65% over the last three years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

Like most companies, Corsair Gaming does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

