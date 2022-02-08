U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,521.54
    +37.67 (+0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,462.78
    +371.65 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,194.46
    +178.79 (+1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,045.37
    +32.77 (+1.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.52
    -1.80 (-1.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.10
    +5.30 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.20
    +0.12 (+0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1425
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9540
    +0.0380 (+1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3549
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5400
    +0.4600 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,226.30
    +281.29 (+0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,021.71
    -10.15 (-0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.07
    -6.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,284.52
    +35.65 (+0.13%)
     

Corsair Gaming Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Corsair Gaming, Inc.
·22 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CRSR
    Watchlist

Reports record annual revenues of $1.9 billion for 2021; guides continued growth for 2022

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) (“Corsair”), a leading global provider and innovator of high-performance gear for gamers and content creators, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Full Year 2021 Highlights

  • Net revenue was $1,904.1 million, an increase of 11.8% year-over-year. Gamer and creator peripherals segment net revenue was $647.2 million, an increase of 20.0% year-over-year. Gaming components and systems segment net revenue was $1,256.9 million, an increase of 8.1% year-over-year.

  • Net income was $101.0 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, compared to net income of $103.2 million in the same period last year, or $1.14 per diluted share.

  • Adjusted net income was $144.9 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $145.0 million in the same period last year, or $1.60 per diluted share.

  • Adjusted EBITDA was $199.2 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $213.0 million in the same period last year.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Net revenue was $510.6 million, well above pre-pandemic fourth quarter levels and within 8.2% of Q4’20’s record $556.3 million in which net revenues increased by 70.4%.

  • Net income was $24.7 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, compared to net income of $43.0 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

  • Adjusted net income was $34.7 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $53.0 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

  • Adjusted EBITDA was $39.5 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $72.5 million in the same period last year.

Definitions of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release and reconciliations of such measures to their nearest GAAP equivalents are included below under the heading “Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

“After the extraordinary growth in 2020 caused by gamers spending more time at home gaming and the large growth in the creator economy, we are pleased to see that after lockdowns and shelter at home were lifted, our Q421 net revenues were within about 8% of Q420. Despite the ongoing logistical and supply chain challenges impacting markets, including the lack of availability of reasonably priced GPUs in the retail channel, we experienced healthy growth over 2020 in both our operating segments. Our gamer and creator peripherals segment grew 20% year-over-year, demonstrating the underlying secular growth trends in the overall gaming, esports, content creator and streaming hardware and services market. As we discussed during our recent Investor Day and with our record new product introductions of 141, including five new categories, we remain focused on expanding our presence in the market and are well positioned to continue to gain market share,” stated Andy Paul, Chief Executive Officer of Corsair.

“We are pleased with our strong financial performance to conclude 2021, with fourth quarter revenue and profitability metrics achieving the high end of our expectations. We remain focused on growth following the transformation of our debt levels and cost management efficiencies over the past few years. As we begin 2022, we expect to continue to experience elevated freight costs and ongoing supply chain issues, but we believe these circumstances will ease as the year progresses. As these macroeconomic conditions improve, we expect to increase our cash position, which should allow us to execute on M&A opportunities that fulfill our investment criteria or further reduce debt,” said Michael G. Potter, Chief Financial Officer of Corsair.

Financial Outlook

For the full year 2022 we currently expect:

  • Net revenue to be in the range of $1.9 billion to $2.1 billion.

  • Adjusted operating income to be in the range of $195 million to $215 million.

  • Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $205 million to $225 million.

Certain non-GAAP measures included in our financial outlook were not reconciled to the comparable GAAP financial measures because the GAAP measures are not accessible on a forward-looking basis. We are unable to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts because we are currently unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact GAAP measures for these periods but would not impact the non-GAAP measures. Such items may include stock-based compensation charges, public offering related charges, depreciation and amortization, non-cash asset impairment charges, restructuring costs, and other items. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on our GAAP financial results.

The foregoing forward-looking statements reflect our expectations as of today's date. Given the number of risk factors, uncertainties and assumptions discussed below, actual results may differ materially. We do not intend to update our financial outlook until our next quarterly results announcement.

Recent Developments

  • On January 20, 2022, Corsair hosted its 2022 Virtual Investor Day. Corsair included a discussion on the significant potential white space market opportunity in gaming hardware, provided an in depth review of its components business, and provided an explanation as to why Elgato solutions is driving the streaming and content creation market. Corsair also introduced an estimated $3.5 billion net revenue target by fiscal 2026.

  • On January 5, 2022, Corsair announced that it acquired a 51% stake in iDisplay Technology (“iDisplay”), a leader in electronic development and design specializing in display technology. Taiwan-based iDisplay, founded in 1998, is a developer of consumer electronics, smart home controls, and streaming consoles. Its expertise has earned iDisplay a reputation as an innovator of small-form-factor displays, and it has developed a broad patent portfolio supporting its technology.

  • On January 5, 2022, Corsair announced the appointment of Thi La and Sarah Mears Kim to its board of directors, effective as of December 29, 2021.

  • On January 4, 2022, Corsair announced the new CORSAIR ONE i300 range of compact desktop PCs, the latest in the award-winning CORSAIR ONE lineup. This powerhouse system takes advantage of the latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors, debuting with a formidable Intel Core i9-12900K. Replete with an assortment of premium CORSAIR components – including VENGEANCE DDR5 memory – in an unbelievably small form-factor, the CORSAIR ONE i300 is the premier choice for PC gaming, creative applications, and more. The CORSAIR ONE i300 is a fully-loaded gaming PC with a unique, compact form-factor that takes up less desk space than a laptop. Within its 12-liter frame lies the latest-generation Core i9 processor from Intel, ready to deliver extraordinary speed and remarkable gaming performance – more than 20% faster than previous generations.

  • On December 7, 2021, Corsair, under its SCUF Gaming brand, introduced SCUF Reflex, Reflex Pro, and an inaugural first-person shooter model, Reflex FPS. All three models of the Reflex controller are designed specifically for PlayStation 5 (PS5). SCUF Reflex encompasses all the groundbreaking features synonymous with SCUF excellence, delivering a heightened experience created specifically with PS5 gamers in mind. Reflex, Reflex Pro, and Reflex FPS include the patented paddle control system that helped make SCUF controllers the premier choice of competitive players everywhere – with an evolved controller design to improve performance for PlayStation gamers.

  • On November 23, 2021, Corsair announced the first shipments to customers of its new range of ORIGIN NEURON, MILLENNIUM, GENESIS, M-Class, and L-Class desktops, putting today’s most powerful DDR5-equipped PCs in the hands of customers weeks ahead of the competition. Ideally placed within the CORSAIR group to access the latest components and technology, ORIGIN PC has benefitted from early access to high-performance CORSAIR DDR5 memory and the latest Intel Z690-chipset motherboards through close cooperation with industry partners such as Asus and MSI.

  • On November 9, 2021, Corsair announced a colorful new lineup of its CORSAIR K65 RGB MINI 60% mechanical gaming keyboard: the Flavor Rush Series. These limited-edition keyboards, available exclusively from the CORSAIR webstore in the United States, are decked-out in four unique color schemes and kick off the new CORSAIR COLLECTIONS product line – limited-release gaming gear with unique color combinations and designs for personalizing your setup or building the ultimate PC gaming collection.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

We will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results on February 8, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. PT. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-407-0784, or for international callers 1-201-689-8560. A replay will be available from 5:00 p.m. PT on February 8, 2022 through February 15, 2022, by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers 1-412-317-6671. The replay passcode is 13726356.

The call will also be webcast live from our investor relations website at https://ir.corsair.com. Following completion of the call, a recorded replay of the webcast will be available on the website.

About Corsair Gaming, Inc.

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals to premium streaming equipment, smart ambient lighting and esports coaching services, Corsair delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.

Corsair also includes subsidiary brands Elgato, which provides premium studio equipment and accessories for content creators, SCUF Gaming, which builds custom-designed controllers for competitive gamers, ORIGIN PC, a builder of custom gaming and workstation desktop PCs and laptops and Gamer Sensei brand, an esports coaching platform.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding freight costs and supply chain issues, including if and when such issues may ease; whether demand for DIY PC builds will increase; our expectations regarding our cash position; whether we will be able to execute on M&A opportunities and or reduce our debt, as well as the timing of the foregoing; and our estimated full year 2022 net revenue, adjusted operating income and adjusted EBITDA; and our estimated 2026 net revenue target. Forward-looking statements are based on our management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to them. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: the impact the COVID-19 pandemic, including the potential end of the pandemic and the cessation of pandemic-related restrictions, will have on demand for our products as well as its impact on our operations and the operations of our manufacturers, retailers and other partners, and its impact on the economy overall, including capital markets; our ability to build and maintain the strength of our brand among gaming and streaming enthusiasts and our ability to continuously develop and successfully market new gear and improvements to existing gear; the introduction and success of new third-party high-performance computer hardware, particularly graphics processing units and central processing units as well as sophisticated new video games; fluctuations in operating results; the risk that we are not able to compete with competitors and/or that the gaming industry, including streaming and esports, does not grow as expected or declines; the loss or inability to attract and retain key management; delays or disruptions at our or third-parties’ manufacturing and distribution facilities; currency exchange rate fluctuations or international trade disputes resulting in our gear becoming relatively more expensive to our overseas customers or resulting in an increase in our manufacturing costs; the impact of the coronavirus on our business; general economic conditions that adversely effect, among other things, the financial markets and consumer confidence and spending; and the other factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on November 2, 2021, in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 to be filed with the SEC and our subsequent filings with the SEC. Copies of each filing may be obtained from us or the SEC. All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances. Our results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 are not necessarily indicative of our operating results for any future periods.

Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, this earnings release presents certain non-GAAP financial information, including adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA. These are important financial performance measures for us, but are not financial measures as defined by GAAP. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation of or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We use adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our operating performance and trends and make planning decisions. We believe that these non-GAAP measures help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the expenses and other items that we exclude in such non-GAAP measures. Accordingly, we believe that adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to the key financial metrics used by our management in our financial and operational decision-making. We also present these non-GAAP financial performance measures because we believe investors, analysts and rating agencies consider them useful in measuring our ability to meet our debt service obligations.

Our use of these terms may vary from that of others in our industry. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to revenues, operating income, net income, cash provided by operating activities, or any other measures derived in accordance with GAAP as measures of operating performance or liquidity. Reconciliations of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in the attached schedules.

We calculate these non-GAAP financial measures as follows:

  • Adjusted operating income, non-GAAP, is determined by adding back to GAAP operating income the acquisition accounting impact related to recognizing acquired inventory at fair value, change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisitions, non-cash discontinued licenses inventory, non-cash long-lived asset impairment, stock-based compensation, intangible asset amortization, certain acquisition-related and integration-related expenses, restructuring costs, non-deferred costs associated with the IPO, secondary offering costs, and debt modification costs.

  • Adjusted net income, non-GAAP, is determined by adding back to GAAP net income the acquisition accounting impact related to recognizing acquired inventory at fair value, change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisitions, non-cash discontinued licenses inventory, non-cash long-lived asset impairment, stock-based compensation, intangible asset amortization, certain acquisition-related and integration-related expenses, restructuring costs, non-deferred costs associated with the IPO, secondary offering costs, debt modification costs, loss on extinguishment of debt, and the related tax effects of each of these adjustments.

  • Adjusted net income per diluted share, non-GAAP, is determined by dividing adjusted net income, non-GAAP by the respective weighted average shares outstanding, inclusive of the impact of other dilutive securities.

  • Adjusted EBITDA is determined by adding back to GAAP net income the acquisition accounting impact related to recognizing acquired inventory at fair value, change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisitions, non-cash discontinued licenses inventory, non-cash long-lived asset impairment, stock-based compensation, certain acquisition-related and integration-related expenses, restructuring costs, non-deferred costs associated with the IPO, secondary offering costs, debt modification costs, intangible asset amortization, depreciation and amortization, interest expense (including loss on extinguishment of debt) and tax expense.

We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure and to view these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the related GAAP financial measures.

Source: Corsair Gaming, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:
Ronald van Veen
ir@corsair.com
510-578-1407

Media Contact:
Adrian Bedggood
adrian.bedggood@corsair.com
510-657-8747
+44-7989-258827

Corsair Gaming, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Year Ended
December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net revenue

$

510,622

$

556,339

$

1,904,060

$

1,702,367

Cost of revenue

388,809

402,540

1,390,206

1,236,938

Gross profit

121,813

153,799

513,854

465,429

Operating expenses:

Sales, general and administrative

81,538

81,127

315,672

257,004

Product development

15,138

13,779

60,288

50,064

Total operating expenses

96,676

94,906

375,960

307,068

Operating income

25,137

58,893

137,894

158,361

Other (expense) income:

Interest expense

(1,017

)

(6,021

)

(17,673

)

(35,137

)

Other expense, net

(1,659

)

(1,153

)

(5,661

)

(1,182

)

Total other expense, net

(2,676

)

(7,174

)

(23,334

)

(36,319

)

Income before income taxes

22,461

51,719

114,560

122,042

Income tax (expense) benefit

2,254

(8,676

)

(13,600

)

(18,825

)

Net income

$

24,715

$

43,043

$

100,960

$

103,217

Net income per share:

Basic

$

0.26

$

0.47

$

1.08

$

1.20

Diluted

$

0.25

$

0.43

$

1.01

$

1.14

Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share

Basic

94,345

91,923

93,260

86,256

Diluted

99,657

99,771

100,004

90,577


Corsair Gaming, Inc.

Segment Information

(Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Year Ended
December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net revenue:

Gamer and Creator Peripherals

$

176,873

$

191,835

$

647,202

$

539,366

Gaming Components and Systems

333,749

364,504

1,256,858

1,163,001

Total Net Revenue

$

510,622

$

556,339

$

1,904,060

$

1,702,367

Gross Profit:

Gamer and Creator Peripherals

$

52,840

$

68,856

$

224,920

$

189,742

Gaming Components and Systems

68,973

84,943

288,934

275,687

Total Gross Profit

$

121,813

$

153,799

$

513,854

$

465,429

Gross Margin:

Gamer and Creator Peripherals

29.9

%

35.9

%

34.8

%

35.2

%

Gaming Components and Systems

20.7

%

23.3

%

23.0

%

23.7

%

Total Gross Margin

23.9

%

27.6

%

27.0

%

27.3

%


Corsair Gaming, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, in thousands)

December 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and restricted cash

$

65,149

$

133,338

Accounts receivable, net

291,287

293,629

Inventories

298,315

226,007

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

51,024

37,997

Total current assets

705,775

690,971

Restricted cash, noncurrent

231

230

Property and equipment, net

16,819

16,475

Goodwill

317,054

312,760

Intangible assets, net

225,709

259,317

Other assets

71,808

34,362

TOTAL ASSETS

$

1,337,396

$

1,314,115

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

Current liabilities:

Debt maturing within one year

$

4,753

$

-

Accounts payable

236,120

299,636

Other liabilities and accrued expenses

205,874

205,745

Total current liabilities

446,747

505,381

Long-term debt

242,898

321,393

Deferred tax liabilities

25,700

29,752

Other liabilities, noncurrent

53,871

20,199

TOTAL LIABILITIES

769,216

876,725

Stockholders’ Equity:

Common stock and additional paid-in capital

470,373

438,676

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

98,147

(2,813

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(340

)

1,527

Total Stockholders’ Equity

568,180

437,390

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

$

1,337,396

$

1,314,115


Corsair Gaming, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Year Ended
December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income

$

24,715

$

43,043

100,960

$

103,217

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Stock-based compensation

3,579

1,510

17,235

5,796

Depreciation

2,719

2,613

10,300

9,318

Amortization of intangible assets

8,676

8,572

34,794

33,916

Debt issuance costs amortization

86

560

1,458

2,550

Loss on debt extinguishment

858

4,868

4,114

Deferred income taxes

(5,417

)

(584

)

(11,962

)

(7,476

)

Other

1,642

1,524

3,291

2,594

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

(38,112

)

(33,425

)

444

(91,492

)

Inventories

31,580

(19,200

)

(71,316

)

(80,086

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(5,387

)

12,478

(13,177

)

(7,953

)

Accounts payable

(11,880

)

23,750

(63,722

)

116,522

Other liabilities and accrued expenses

(17,081

)

26,930

7,019

77,933

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(4,880

)

68,629

20,192

168,953

Cash flows from investing activities:

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

(3,162

)

(455

)

(4,846

)

(1,291

)

Payment of deferred and contingent consideration

(43

)

(4,721

)

Purchase of property and equipment

(3,297

)

(3,917

)

(10,974

)

(8,989

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(6,502

)

(4,372

)

(20,541

)

(10,280

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from issuance of debt, net

248,513

Repayment of debt

(1,250

)

(50,000

)

(328,188

)

(190,394

)

Payment of debt issuance costs

(168

)

(204

)

(194

)

Borrowings from line of credit

63,500

63,500

Repayments of line of credit

(63,500

)

(63,500

)

Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions

118,575

Payment of other offering costs

(2,873

)

(8,455

)

Proceeds from issuance of shares through employee equity incentive plans

3,379

113

14,872

1,337

Payment of taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards

(182

)

(397

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

1,779

(52,760

)

(65,404

)

(79,131

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(1,346

)

1,930

(2,435

)

2,079

Net increase (decrease) in cash and restricted cash

(10,949

)

13,427

(68,188

)

81,621

Cash and restricted cash at the beginning of the period

76,329

120,141

133,568

51,947

Cash and restricted cash at the end of the period

$

65,380

$

133,568

$

65,380

$

133,568

Corsair Gaming, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Non-GAAP Operating Income Reconciliations

(Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Year Ended
December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Operating Income - GAAP

$

25,137

$

58,893

$

137,894

$

158,361

Acquisition accounting impact related to recognizing acquired inventory at fair value

-

-

-

394

Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition

(3

)

954

(345

)

954

Non-cash discontinued licenses inventory

-

-

1,003

-

Non-cash long-lived asset impairment

853

-

853

-

Stock-based compensation

3,579

1,510

17,235

5,796

Intangible asset amortization

8,676

8,572

34,794

33,916

Acquisition-related and integration-related costs

216

680

1,343

3,156

Restructuring costs

10

-

709

-

Non-deferred IPO and secondary offering costs

-

428

1,031

1,633

Debt modification costs

-

-

-

623

Adjusted Operating Income - Non-GAAP

$

38,468

$

71,037

$

194,517

$

204,833

As a % of net revenue - GAAP

4.9

%

10.6

%

7.2

%

9.3

%

As a % of net revenue - Non-GAAP

7.5

%

12.8

%

10.2

%

12.0

%



Non-GAAP Net Income and Net Income Per Share Reconciliations

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Year Ended
December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net Income - GAAP

$

24,715

$

43,043

$

100,960

$

103,217

Acquisition accounting impact related to recognizing acquired inventory at fair value

-

-

-

394

Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition

(3

)

954

(345

)

954

Non-cash discontinued licenses inventory

-

-

1,003

-

Non-cash long-lived asset impairment

853

-

853

-

Stock-based compensation

3,579

1,510

17,235

5,796

Intangible asset amortization

8,676

8,572

34,794

33,916

Acquisition-related and integration-related costs

216

680

1,343

3,156

Restructuring costs

10

-

709

-

Non-deferred IPO and secondary offering costs

-

428

1,031

1,633

Debt modification costs

-

-

-

623

Loss on debt extinguishment

-

858

4,904

4,114

Non-GAAP income tax adjustment

(3,330

)

(3,032

)

(17,582

)

(8,850

)

Adjusted Net Income - Non-GAAP

$

34,716

$

53,013

$

144,905

$

144,953

Diluted Net income per share:

GAAP

$

0.25

$

0.43

$

1.01

$

1.14

Adjusted, Non-GAAP

$

0.35

$

0.53

$

1.45

$

1.60

Shares used to compute diluted net income per share:

GAAP

99,657

99,771

100,004

90,577

Adjusted, Non-GAAP

99,657

99,771

100,004

90,577


Corsair Gaming, Inc.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliations

(Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Year Ended
December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net Income - GAAP

$

24,715

$

43,043

$

100,960

$

103,217

Acquisition accounting impact related to recognizing acquired inventory at fair value

-

-

-

394

Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition

(3

)

954

(345

)

954

Non-cash discontinued licenses inventory

-

-

1,003

-

Non-cash long-lived asset impairment

853

-

853

-

Stock-based compensation

3,579

1,510

17,235

5,796

Acquisition-related and integration-related costs

216

680

1,343

3,156

Restructuring costs

10

-

709

-

Non-deferred IPO and secondary offering costs

-

428

1,031

1,633

Debt modification costs

-

-

-

623

Intangible asset amortization

8,676

8,572

34,794

33,916

Depreciation

2,719

2,613

10,300

9,318

Interest expense (includes loss on debt extinguishment)

1,017

6,021

17,673

35,137

Tax expense (benefit)

(2,254

)

8,676

13,600

18,825

Adjusted EBITDA - Non-GAAP

$

39,528

$

72,497

$

199,156

$

212,969

Adjusted EBITDA margin - Non-GAAP

7.7

%

13.0

%

10.5

%

12.5

%


Recommended Stories

  • Why Asana Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Asana (NYSE: ASAN) are making big gains in today's trading. The company's share price was up roughly 10% in the daily session as of 2 p.m. ET Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite index was up approximately 1%, and the S&P 500 index was up roughly 0.7%.

  • Why Teradata Stock Just Rocketed 24%

    Teradata (NYSE: TDC) stock surged in morning trading today, up 24.2% as of 10:50 a.m. ET, after the data management specialist reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings last night -- and beat analyst predictions with a stick. Heading into last night's report, analysts had forecast that Teradata would earn an adjusted profit of $0.27 per share on sales of $478.6 million. Granted, one way of looking at the numbers is that Teradata missed on sales, pulling in about 1% less revenue than predicted.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Tuesday morning, after a Wall Street analyst initiated coverage of the company with a strongly bullish note. As of 11:30 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were up about 2.3% from Monday's closing price. In a new note on Tuesday, Barclays analyst Jiong Shao initiated coverage of Nio with an overweight rating and a price target of $34.

  • Pfizer reports revenue miss, weaker than expected COVID-19 vaccine sales forecast

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for Pfizer and its outlook for COVID-19 vaccine and pill sales.

  • Morgan Stanley hits record as financial stocks surge, Meta shares fall, ARKK stocks slammed

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines the action surrounding the banking sector, Meta's performance amid pushback in Europe, and stocks included on the ARK ETF.

  • Why Rivian Stock Rode Higher Today

    As of 1:55 p.m. ET, shares of Rivian stock were up by a solid 3% -- but investors shouldn't let that fact make them complacent. Turns out, there's some disturbing news about Rivian afoot, and while it's not getting a whole lot of press yet, it does bear watching. As the Normal Fire Department explained in a press release:  "Normal Firefighters were called to the Rivian Automotive Plant at 100 N. Rivian Motorway just after 9 p.m. for the report of a vehicle on fire inside the building."

  • Buy These 2 Growth Stocks On the Dip

    There may well be more downside in store for the stock market, which would create a headwind for all stocks regardless of how much they've already suffered. There are a couple of growth stocks, however, that have already fallen too far to simply stand on the sidelines here. Consider buying PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) at their sharply depressed prices.

  • Why General Motors Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of General Motors (NYSE: GM) were trading lower on Tuesday morning, after a prominent Wall Street auto analyst cut his bank's rating on the company's stock. As of 11 a.m. ET, GM's shares were down about 5.1% from Monday's closing price. In a new note on Tuesday morning, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas cut the bank's rating on GM to equal weight, from overweight, and lowered its price target to $55, from $75.

  • Stock market is starting to ‘show signs of cracking and bursting’: Harvard lecturer

    The explosive growth in passive trading, a fear of missing out, and a blind faith in ‘celebrity CEOs’ have contributed to froth in high growth tech names, according to Harvard lecturer and renowned writer Vikram Mansharamani.

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    Not surprisingly, online retail spending is expected to grow at nearly 11% per year through 2025, reaching $7.4 trillion, according to eMarketer. Not surprisingly, Shopify has consistently posted stellar financial results. Over the past year, revenue soared 71% to $4.2 billion, gross margin expanded 150 basis points to 54.5%, and free cash flow rocketed 150% higher to $458.2 million.

  • Down 27% to 85%: 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Beyond

    Warren Buffett is best known as a value-investing guru, but the fact that Apple is by far the largest stock holding in the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio shows the famous investor doesn't maintain an overly strict dichotomy between "value stocks" and "growth stocks." Intelligent, long-term investing decisions have helped the investing conglomerate deliver returns of more than 5,200% over the last 30 years and go up more than 2,600,000% since Buffett took over the company in 1965. With that incredible performance in mind, read on for a look at two tech stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio that have what it takes to be huge winners.

  • Why CF Acquisition Corp. VI Stock Popped 29% Today

    Shares of special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ: CFVI) had surged 29.2% as of 1:10 p.m. ET Monday, after the company that this SPAC plans to merge with and take public, Rumble, made a public bid to get Joe Rogan to leave Spotify Technology for Rumble. If you're not familiar with Rumble, check out this quick primer from my colleague Rich Duprey, who explains how Rumble aims to become a platform for artists who've been "canceled" on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

  • PepsiCo Raises Dividend, Marches Toward Dividend King Status

    International beverage and snack giant PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) announced it would be raising its dividend by 5%. In fact, PepsiCo's increase in 2022 put it in a position to earn the Dividend King designation reserved for companies that have paid and increased their dividend for 50 consecutive years. For retirees who depend on dividend income, stocks with the Dividend King status offer an extra degree of reliability.

  • As Meta Slides, Are Value Investors Holding the Bag?

    There has been a shift in the company's ownership during the past few years

  • Peloton is losing the CEO of its biggest acquisition ever

    The winds of change are blowing at Peloton.

  • Nvidia Stock Is in a Bear Market. Why It’s Time to Buy the Highflying Chip Maker.

    The company's shares have tumbled from their 2021 high. But with the "metaverse" providing a tailwind, it may be time to buy.

  • A Look At The Fair Value Of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

    How far off is Micron Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MU ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data...

  • Rivian or Lucid? Morgan Stanley Weighs In

    2021 was a fabulous year for investors in electric cars. In quick succession, Lucid Motors (LCID), Rivian Automotive (RIVN), and Arrival (ARVL) joined industry leader Tesla (TSLA) as publicly traded companies, while multiple other EV companies enjoyed tremendous stock market gains. Out of this entire field of electric car companies, however, investment bank Morgan Stanley asked its customers this question: "RIVN ($60bn) or LCID ($50bn): What Would You Rather Own Right Now?" That narrowed down th

  • If You’re Using This Common Investing Tactic, You’re Almost Certain to Fail

    After a particularly strong 2021, the three major stock market indexes have gotten off to a rocky start in 2022. While the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average are down 5.92% and 3.43% this year, respectively, the Nasdaq Composite … Continue reading → The post If You’re Using This Common Investing Tactic, You’re Almost Certain to Fail appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Earnings: Harley-Davidson surprises with profit beat, Take-Two posts mixed report, Chegg beats

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss quarterly earnings for Harley Davidson, Take-Two Interactive, and Chegg.