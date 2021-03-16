U.S. markets close in 5 hours 15 minutes

Corsair’s new 60-percent keyboard is a rare and overpriced misstep

Kris Naudus
·Buyer's Guide Editor
·4 min read

A few weeks ago I noted that 60 percent mechanical keyboards appeared to be having a moment, so to speak, given recent releases from major manufacturers like Razer and HyperX. Today that trend continues with Corsair’s unveiling of its new K65 RGB Mini. I’ve always been a big fan of Corsair’s mechanical keyboards, thanks to their solid construction and excellent typing, and have used several as my daily drivers over the past few years. However, this is a $110 keyboard I’m probably going to put right back in the box as soon as I finish typing this post on it.

The K65 RGB Mini isn’t bad, per sé. When I took it out of the packaging, it still gave off an impression of quality. It doesn’t feel completely cheap thanks to a chunky build, red Cherry MX switches and individual key backlighting. But it does feel lesser when compared to other Corsair decks, and not because of the omission of a number pad or media keys. I have a K70 here on my desk beside it, as well as the K60 models I tested last year, and they all just feel more solid, while the K65 feels a bit hollow in comparison.

Corsair&#39;s 60 percent mechanical keyboard
Corsair's 60 percent mechanical keyboard

Part of that might be the design rather than the materials: The keys on the K65 are recessed slightly on the top of the keyboard, with a quarter-inch border along all of its edges. The keys themselves are high enough that the border isn’t an issue while typing, though it does make cleaning between the switches a lot harder, as any dirt blasted free with a can of air will just get caught up against this plastic wall.

But in some cases, it is the materials, as the K65’s keys are set on a white plastic deck while other Corsair keyboards mount their buttons on a brushed aluminum plate. I can even see the nine silver screws holding it in place; not a major sin, but other decks usually do a better job of obscuring their construction. And it’s definitely less solid than the metal plate of HyperX’s Alloy Origins 60.

Corsair&#39;s new 60 percent keyboard
Corsair's new 60 percent keyboard

As the K65 lacks dedicated function and media keys, all of those additional features have been delegated out to the FN key in the bottom right of the deck. However, there is no standardized layout, so the arrangement is different than that of the Origins 60 or Razer’s Huntsman Mini. The arrow keys are arranged along the 'U,' 'H,' 'J' and 'K' keys — just one space over from where they live on the Huntsman Mini (and two rows from where the Origins 60 placed them). 'Print Screen' lives under the 'N,' which I guess isn’t too egregious given that it’s a button many of us rarely use. But it’s just so far from where we expect that key to be.

Of course, I can get used to different key placements. What I haven’t quite adjusted to is the sound of the K65 RGB Mini, which is not good. As someone who, until last year, used to work in an office with people who were sensitive to noise, I always try to be aware of how annoying the keyboards I test sound. Things are obviously a little different now that I work at home. But for the past few minutes I’ve wondered where that weird ringing has been coming from only to realize, oh wait, it stops when I cease typing: It’s the keyboard. The mechanisms inside not only have a metallic boing when you press them, but it echoes after and overlaps into a constant chime. It’s a little bit like one of those Tibetan singing bowls but not relaxing at all.

There is one thing I really like about the Corsair K65 Mini, and that is that it uses a detachable USB-C cable to connect. So once I’m done here I can easily unplug it and put it to the side, plugging the slightly cheaper $100 Origins 60 back to its place of honor on my desk.

  • Philippines National Grid Taps Banks for $1.5 Billion IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- National Grid Corp. of the Philippines has picked banks to work on its initial public offering and has increased its targeted size to at least $1.5 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter, paving the way for the biggest listing in the nation’s history.The high-voltage electricity network operator, commonly known as NGCP, has selected Bank of America Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and UBS Group AG to work on the first-time share sale, said the people, asking not to be named as the process is private. It may also add other banks to help with the listing, they said.The company aims to raise about $1.5 billion from the IPO though the figure could go as high as $2 billion, the people said. NGCP is seeking a valuation of $8 billion to $10 billion from the share sale, which could happen as soon as the fourth quarter, the people said.At $1.5 billion, which is higher than Bloomberg News had previously reported, NGCP’s IPO will be the biggest ever in the Southeast Asian nation, surpassing the $1.3 billion Monde Nissin Corp. is seeking to raise in its upcoming first-time share sale. Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc.’s, which raked in $621 million in 2013, is the largest in the Philippines to date, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Deliberations are ongoing and details of the offering such as size and timing could still change, the people said. Representatives for Bank of America, JPMorgan, NGCP and UBS declined to comment.NGCP reached out to bankers to submit proposals for the prospective listing early this year, Bloomberg News reported in January.Under a law signed in 2008 that granted NGCP the franchise, the network operator is required to make a public offering of at least 20% of its outstanding capital within 10 years from the start of operation.NGCP was created as the result of a consortium including State Grid Corp. of China winning the 25-year concession to run the nation’s power transmission network in 2007. The company also counts Synergy Grid & Development Phils Inc. President Henry Sy Jr. and Prudential Guarantee & Assurance Inc. chairman Robert Coyiuto Jr. as shareholders.The power network operator officially started in 2009, according to its website. It has over 21,000 kilometers of transmission lines, 20,000 transmission towers and 140 substations. The IPO plan comes after the country’s energy regulatory commission denied NGCP’s request to further extend the deadline for the share sale. Senator Win Gatchalian urged the watchdog in October to issue an ultimatum on NGCP to comply with the requirement.(Updates with company assets in the ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Templeton Joins Funding for Agritech Firm Trying to Tame Desert

    (Bloomberg) -- United Arab Emirates-based agricultural technology firm Pure Harvest Smart Farms raised $60 million as it looks to expand across the Gulf at a time when the pandemic has exposed risks to food security in the region.The company’s latest funding consists of a $50 million structured Islamic bond led by Dubai-based finance firm Shuaa Capital PSC, alternative investment manager Sancta Capital Group and Franklin Templeton Investments (ME) Ltd.Supply disruptions during the coronavirus pandemic have highlighted the potential food security risks for countries like the UAE, whose desert climate with soaring summer temperatures means it has to import most of its food from abroad. The country has lately been supporting local food production and investing in greenhouses, aqua culture and vertical farms.“We have conquered this extreme climate,” said Pure Harvest’s founder and chief executive, Sky Kurtz. “We developed a solution in one of the harshest laboratories in the world, the Middle East, particularly the UAE with its extreme heat and humidity.”Pure Harvest will use the funds to grow its presence in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, Kurtz said. It will also diversify its product offering, invest in research and development, and explore other countries to export its technology.Growth EquityThe additional $10 million is in the form of growth equity anchored by an investment from Sancta Capital in January, along with new institutional investors and existing shareholders. Including the latest fundraising round, Pure Harvest has now received more than $200 million in commitments since it was set up less than five years ago.For Shuaa, this is the second tech investment this month after earlier investing in streaming platform Anghami.Pure Harvest already secured $29.3 million in series A financing and has obtained a grant from the Abu Dhabi Investment Office. It operates eco-friendly greenhouses to grow tomatoes, which it sells to local retailers, supermarkets and hotels.“The company has proven that the Gulf can serve as an excellent agricultural base,” said Gus Chehayeb, chief investment officer at Sancta. The region’s abundant sunlight, vast land, affordable electricity and labor mean it can “beat the industrial greenhouses of Europe,” he said.Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ, whose efforts to boost food security for the UAE included purchasing a stake last year in agricultural trader Louis Dreyfus Co., has previously invested in Pure Harvest. In Saudi Arabia, the company has also partnered with National Agricultural Development Co., part owned by the kingdom’s wealth fund.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.