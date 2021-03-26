U.S. markets close in 1 hour 31 minutes

Corsica Technologies Earns Coveted SOC 2 Certification for Cybersecurity and Managed Services

·2 min read

Further Validates Company as a Trusted, Secure MSP and Cybersecurity Provider

CENTREVILLE, Md., March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corsica Technologies, recognized as one of the top managed IT and cybersecurity providers in the world, announced today that the company has successfully achieved the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 certification for both its cybersecurity and managed IT services.

Corsica Technologies announced today that the company has successfully achieved the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 certification

An audit conducted by Cherry Bekaert, LLP, a CPA and advisory firm, affirms that Corsica Technologies has established and is following strict information security policies and procedures encompassing the security, availability, and confidentiality of customer data that meet the strict SOC 2 standards.

SOC 2 is one of the most stringent auditing standards for service companies, set forth by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). SOC 2 certification provides assurances to an organization's prospective and current customers regarding the security of the organization's information systems.

"Maintaining the highest industry standards and protecting the data our clients entrust to us is our greatest priority," said Brian Harmison, CEO of Corsica Technologies. "Achieving this significant accomplishment underpins our focus on best-in-class safeguards and commitment to operational excellence to provide peace of mind our clients can rely on."

In addition to achieving SOC 2 compliance, Corsica Technologies continuously enhances its extensive security, processes, and infrastructure, to ensure further protection of customers' critical information.

About Corsica Technologies

Consistently recognized as one of the top managed IT and cybersecurity providers in the world, Corsica Technologies helps businesses of all sizes leverage technology as a competitive business advantage. Our solutions empower companies to drive business agility, modernize business processes, and capture new revenue streams through digital technologies. To learn more, visit www.corsicatech.com.

Cision
Cision

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/corsica-technologies-earns-coveted-soc-2-certification-for-cybersecurity-and-managed-services-301256909.html

SOURCE Corsica Technologies

