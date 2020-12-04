U.S. markets open in 6 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,675.50
    +11.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,020.00
    +88.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,512.00
    +49.75 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,852.60
    +5.40 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    46.49
    +0.85 (+1.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.00
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.30
    +0.16 (+0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2168
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.9200
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.28
    +0.11 (+0.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3462
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.9310
    +0.0710 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,363.30
    +105.72 (+0.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    380.48
    +6.07 (+1.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,524.96
    +34.69 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,751.24
    -58.13 (-0.22%)
     

Windows 10 test uses Cortana's voice search to sift through your files

Richard Lawler
·Senior News Editor
·1 min read

While Microsoft undoes Cortana’s expansion to other platforms like Android or iOS, it’s making the voice assistant more powerful within Windows 10. A version of the OS currently available to Insider program beta testers includes the ability to find files on your PC simply by asking for them. Enterprise users with OneDrive or SharePoint can also locate files in network drives that they have access to, but the key here is that it can find information without needing every specific detail.

According to the blog post, just the part of a file name or name of an author can be enough for the AI to figure out which document you need. “Hey Cortana, opening marketing deck,” and “Hey Cortana, open budget Excel from Anthony” are two examples, along with ‘find recent files” to pop up the last few items you’ve accessed.

Latest Stories

  • Meet the 25-year-old newly minted billionaire betting on lasers to power autonomous driving

    Austin Russell's Luminar Technologies is now public thanks to a SPAC deal. It uses laser technology to power autonomous vehicles.

  • I moved out of California in retirement — but it wasn’t because of taxes

    Whenever we mention to people that we moved from California to Reno, Nev., they all say it makes sense because we get to avoid the high state income tax in California. California has a reputation for high taxes. California is shown in the darkest color.

  • 3 Penny Stocks Under $5 With Massive Upside Ahead

    Investors know that the key to profits is in the return – and that means, a willingness to shoulder risk. Risk is relative, of course, and tends to run hand-in-hand with the return potential. Find a stock with a giant return potential, and chances are, you’ve also found one with a higher risk profile. The highest returns usually come along with the lowest share prices. After all, when a stock is priced for just pennies, even a small gain in share price translates into a huge return. Which means that penny stocks – these days, usually seen as those equities priced under $5 – combine a perfect storm of market attractions: low share price, high return potential, and higher than usual risk. Using the TipRanks database, we’ve pulled up details on three compelling stocks that fit this profile of low share price and huge upside potential, 100% or more, according to Wall Street analysts. Cinedigm Corporation (CIDM)We’ll start with Cinedigm, the LA-based entertainment company specializing in content marketing and distribution along with digital cinema. Cinedigm is an independent studio for film, TV, and digital production. The company distributes digital media across a variety of content networks.Back in June, CIDM shares showed a sharp spike when the company announced its partnership with Vewd, the world’s largest OTT software provider for Smart TVs, a growing segment of the digital viewing world. Customers are shifting away from cable TV and more and more toward streaming. A working relationship with a Smart TV software company would give Cinedigm access to Vewd’s installed customer base – more than 300 million Smart TV sets. Revenues in 2020 have been fairly stable. For Q1, Q2, and Q3, the top line came in at $7.74 million, $6.02 million, and $7.18 million. The Q3 number holds the middle spot in that range. Earnings, however, missed expectations. At a 23-cent per share loss, the EPS came in 17-cents below expectations. On a positive note, CIDM reported a year-over-year sales increase in its core business of ad-based video on demand of 27%.Covering the stock for Benchmark, 5-star analyst Daniel Kurnos points out a few reasons why he thinks Cinedigm "is becoming a much more intriguing investment proposition, particularly at these levels: 1) Organic growth is still building, with the legacy channel lineup strategy on pace to achieve the 30 channel milestone 12 months ahead of schedule; 2) A new highly accretive, streaming roll-up strategy is emerging that Cinedigm is in the best position to execute with minimal competition; 3) No credence or value is being given any more to Cinedigm’s digital projector inventory or Starrise stake, both of which should ultimately benefit in a post-COVID world."In line with his bullish stance, Kurnos rates CIDM a Buy, and his $3.50 price target implies room for a stunning 573% upside potential in the next 12 months. (To watch Kurnos’s track record, click here)Currently, CIDM has 2 reviews on record, making the stock a Moderate Buy. The shares are selling for 53 cents, and the $2.75 average price target suggests an impressive 418% upside on the one-year time horizon. (See CIDM stock analysis on TipRanks)Kubient (KBNT)Content distribution relies heavily on marketing and monetization for its profits, and that’s where Kubient comes in. This cloud software company offers an ad platform that connects publishers and marketing directly with their audiences. The company works with audience automation to collect data, connect brands, and create a transparent ad environment across digital channels.Kubient is a new company in the stock market, having held its IPO just this past August. The initial offering brought in $12.5 million gross, selling 2.5 million shares at $5 each. During those first few months of public trading, which included the end of the calendar third quarter, Kubient reported some solid Q3 revenue results. The top line rose from $92,000 in Q3 to $280,000. The year-over-year gain was even more impressive, reaching 400%.Maxim analyst Jack Vander Aarde believes that Kubient holds a strong position to bring real changes to its industry. The 5-star analyst writes of the company’s potential, “KBNT’s core offering, Audience Cloud, seeks to disrupt the $325B+ digital advertising market and address the industry’s current pain points. In 2019, advertisers lost ~$42B to ad fraud, which is forecast to grow into a $100B problem by 2023, but Kubient has a potential game-changing solution called KAI [...] We project 2021 revenue of $6.6M, up 211% y/y, and 2022 revenue of $17.4M, up 164% y/y. The business is highly scalable and should unlock significant operating leverage as revenue grows.”To this end, Vander Aarde rates KBNT a Buy along with a $10 price target. This figure suggests 154% upside growth from the current share price of $4. (To watch Vander Aarde’s track record, click here)Orion Group Holdings (ORN)The construction industry brings to mind home construction and hard hats putting up high rises, and that’s the usual experience most of us have. But Orion Group Holdings occupies a specialty niche in the industry, focusing on civil marine construction, industry, and commercial concrete. The company owns subsidiaries that each concentrate on a different niche, allowing them to hone their skills in some vital – even if less recognized – sectors of the construction world.The company’s share price through this year shows both its resilience and the importance of the construction industry to the economy. ORN shares fell sharply in mid-winter, when the coronavirus hit hard at the economy by forcing lockdown policies – but it has regained ground as the economy has reopened, and has recouped more than half of its losses from that time. Overall, however, ORN is still down ~20% year-to-date.Orion’s quarterly fiscal results also show the tale. The company registered a sequential loss in Q1, but has shown gains since then. For the calendar third quarter, ORN reported $189 million at the top line. EPS has performed even better this year, beating the forecast in Q1 when a loss was expected and the actual result was an 8-cent per share profit – and spiking to 23 cents per share, or 187% above the forecast, in Q3.In a positive development heading into the end of the year, in November Orion’s concrete segment won three major contracts in Texas. The projects are located in the Houston area, and total some $52 million.Noble analyst Poe Fratt feels that this stock has room for growth, and promises returns for investors. He writes, “[We] believe that the current stock price doesn't fairly reflect the ISG restructuring improvements and the positive outlook. A combination of above-average backlog, improved profitability, lower financial leverage and attractive valuation of 2.8x 2020E EBITDA and 2.4x 2021E EBITDA supports our view that the risk/reward profile remains compelling.”Fratt’s $8.25 price target implies a 101% upside for the year ahead. He rates the stock as Outperform (i.e. Buy). (To watch Fratt’s track record, click here)The two recent Buy ratings on ORN make the analyst consensus view a Moderate Buy. The average price target of $8.13 suggests a 100% growth potential for the next year. Shares are currently selling for $4.08. (See ORN stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Nio, Snap Show Rare Chart Pattern, But Are They Buys?

    Leif Soreide discussed being a risk-first trader. Plus, we take a look at stocks that have formed high-tight-flag bases: Nio stock, SNAP stock and SRRK stock.

  • Fastest-Growing Companies: 27 Stocks Expecting Up To 711% EPS Growth In 2020

    Covid has disrupted the global economy, but ZM, AMZN, NVDA and AMD stocks are among 24 fastest-growing companies expecting up to 711% EPS growth in 2020.

  • Jim Cramer On Tesla Upgrade, Salesforce's Slack Acquisition

    CNBC's Jim Cramer shared his first thoughts on the market Thursday, covering an upgrade on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and the acquisition of Slack Technologies (NYSE: WORK) by Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM).Cramer on Tesla: Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Tesla from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $455 to $780."I felt the guy's pain," Cramer said on upgrading shares.The Goldman Sachs price target is the highest of all analysts right now. It comes after the bank downgraded Tesla in June on demand concerns. The bank said Wednesday they were "incorrect."Cramer called the analyst note a "tough situation to upgrade up here."Related Link: Tesla's Valuation Easier To Justify As Tech Company, Not AutoCramer on Salesforce: Cramer shared his thoughts on Salesforce and the stock falling off after announcing its $27 billion acquisition of Slack."Slack had a great quarter, took in a lot of customers," Cramer said.He said Salesforce can now take on Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) with the deal: I think you have to do it."Cramer said this deal is a way for Salesforce to become a $500 billion company. He said Salesforce can help Slack do three times the amount of sales it's currently doing.Slack now has a bundling case against Microsoft, said Cramer, and he's "very surprised people aren't even looking at how well Slack is doing."Price Action: Shares of Tesla are up 4% to $590.71 in pre-market trading Thursday. Salesforce shares are up 2% to $225.96.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Why Sony's PlayStation 5 Is Winning What Could Be The Last Console War * Discovery+ Streaming Platform Could Win Big With Strong Brand, Content Library(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Playboy becomes consumer-products purveyor with 'climax delay' wipes

    Playboy continues its transformation as it heads down the road of public company life.

  • Here's The New Highest Tesla Price Target And Why Shares Could Jump 30% More

    Goldman Sachs upgraded Tesla and hiked its price target, which now implies an upside potential of more than 30%.

  • 7 High-Paying Dividend Stocks in the S 500

    See which stocks pay the highest dividends. When looking for the highest dividend paying stocks, investors should start by looking at "dividend yield." This is a simple calculation that divides the annual payout by the share price.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Could Bloom in 2021

    We all want to be rid of the coronavirus, of course – and when it fades, the general economy is expected to bounce back. Getting to specifics, Credit Suisse Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Jonathan Golub sees economic momentum moderating post-pandemic, and sets a one-year target for the S&P 500 of 4,050, or 10.5% above current levels.Considering what investors can expect, Golub writes, “As we look toward 2022, the virus will be a fading memory, the economy robust, but decelerating, the yield curve steeper and volatility lower, and the rotation into cyclical largely behind us.”In the meantime, investors want to know where to put their money now – which means Wall Street’s analysts are also busy finding the stocks that are primed for gains in the next 12 months. Using TipRanks database, we’ve pulled the details on three stocks that combine a Strong Buy consensus rating with a Perfect 10 from the Smart Score -- a single-digit amalgamated score based on the collated data from TipRanks. These are stocks that have impressed the analysts – and show strong signs of near- to mid-term gains based on the data analysis algorithms.Nomad Foods (NOMD)We'll start in the food industry, the basic necessity we cannot do without. Nomad Foods is a UK-based distributor in the frozen foods niche, which has become a vital part of the modern food chain. Frozen foods offer variety, freshness, and relatively easy storage – all of which has brought Nomad over $2.4 billion in annual revenues.The COVID crisis prompted the public to eat at home more, and that was good for the grocery industry generally and frozen foods specifically. The company’s Q3 earnings, at 35 cents per share, are up 25% from one year ago. The company posted 576 million Euros (US$685 million) on the top line, implying a 12% yoy growth. Writing from BTIG, 5-star analyst Peter Saleh says, “[We] believe the company will continue to build on its lead in Western Europe's frozen food market. We expect recent lock downs could fuel a resurgence in organic sales growth as it did in 2Q20 and to a lesser extent in 3Q20. Looking ahead, we expect the company to lean into its plant-based offering to attract new customers while investing in marketing initiatives to retain customers that it gained during the pandemic.”Saleh rates NOMD a Buy, and sets a $30 price target to indicate his belief in a 26% upside for the next year. (To watch Saleh’s track record, click here)Overall, Nomad has 6 recent reviews, breaking down in a 5-to-1 split of Buy versus Hold. This makes the analyst consensus view a Strong Buy. The average price target is $28.33, for a 19% one-year upside from the current share price of $23.84. (See NOMD stock analysis on TipRanks)Rackspace Technology (RXT)Rackspace Technology is a cloud computing company out of Texas, offering data management and data security, across applications and at any scale. Rackspace’s customer base is global, and the company has offices in Australia, Singapore, India, Germany, and the UK.This cloud-tech innovator is newcomer in the stock markets, having held its IPO just this past August. The company sold 33.5 million shares at $21 each, the low end of the target range, and has been volatile since.The third quarter results were somewhat mixed for RXT. The company reported a 13% year-over-year gain in revenue, to $682 million, with a quarterly record of $315 million in bookings – an impressive 64% yoy gain. Net income, however, registered a 54-cent per share loss. That loss came even as Core Revenue – Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform combined – gained 18% compared to the year-ago quarter.Analysts are willing, for now, to forgive Rackspace’s slightly shaky entry into the stock markets. Covering this stock for Deutsche Bank, 5-star analyst Bryan Keane notes the company’s strong Core Revenue performance and adds, “…RXT delivered continued broad-based bookings momentum and further expansion of the pipeline (exceeding its sales target into Oct). As a result, RXT raised FY20 core pro-forma revenue growth guidance by ~50bps to ~14-15% implying an estimated ~2ppts of pro-forma organic growth acceleration at the mid-point into 4Q20 which we believe could have modest potential for upside based on recent bookings and retention trends.”To this end, Keane rates RXT a Buy, and his $26 price target implies a solid 45% one-year upside. (To watch Keane’s track record, click here)The Deutsche Bank view is in-line with Wall Street here; the analyst consensus on RXT is a unanimous Strong Buy, based on 5 positive reviews. The stock is selling for $17.85 and its $28 average price target suggests it has a 57% upside on the one-year time horizon. (See RXT stock analysis on TipRanks)EQT Corporation (EQT)Last but not least is EQT Corporation, an energy player in the natural gas market. In fact, it’s the largest natural gas producer in the US, with operations in the Appalachian Basin in the states of Ohio, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania. The company holds lease and exploration rights more than 1 million acres, and has nearly 20 trillion cubic feet in proven reserves.Unfortunately, low energy prices have taken a toll here. Except for 1Q20, EQT has been posting net losses since the second quarter of last year. The most recent report, for Q3 2020, showed a net EPS loss of 15 cents per share. While the loss was less than expected by the analysts, it was deeper than the year-ago quarter.Despite the recurring quarterly losses, EQT shares are up an impressive 34% so far this year – and there are still 5 weeks left. The gains have completely erased losses taken at the start of the corona crisis, and reflect investor confidence in the gas industry as a vital utility. Among the bulls is Wells Fargo analyst Tom Hughes who wrote, "While northeast gas differentials continue to struggle in the shoulder season and weighed on 4Q20 guidance for realizations ahead of a potentially bullish backdrop for the commodity in 2021, EQT’s solid operational update for 3Q20 should help buoy investor confidence that the operational improvements at EQT since Mr. Rice and his team took over last year still have momentum.""EQT continues to work on its operating and financial metrics ahead of what should hopefully be a constructive macro environment," the analyst concluded.Accordingly, Hughes rates EQT shares an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and sets a price target of $21. This represents a 31% upside from current levels. (To watch Hughes’ track record, click here)EQT is another company with a unanimous Strong Buy analyst consensus rating, this one based on 6 positive reviews. The stock is trading now for $14.49, and its $19.25 average price target suggests ~33% one-year upside potential. (See EQT stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Tesla bear Chanos reduces size of his short bet: Bloomberg News

    The billionaire hedge fund manager told Bloomberg News he has never met or had a conversation with Elon Musk, the chief executive officer of Tesla, but if they were to meet he would say "job well done so far." The change in tone from the bearish investor comes ahead of Tesla's entry into the S&P 500 benchmark index on Dec. 21. "Obviously this is not being valued as a car company, it's being valued on Musk ... he's the reason people own the stock," Chanos had said in 2017.

  • Apple, Tesla, DocuSign And 12 Others In Morgan Stanley's 'Secular Growth Stocks' Lineup For 2021

    Morgan Stanley has released its "Secular Growth Stocks" list for 2021, as reported by CNBC on Wednesday.Analysts at the investment bank said it based the selection of stocks on criteria like sustainable competitive advantages, product cycles, market share gains, and pricing power that would drive strong growth.The stocks included in the list -- which features Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) -- all have "reasonable valuations" and only stocks rated Overweight or Equal Weight by Morgan Stanley analysts are included, the report says, as per CNBC.The stocks in the list, also featuring Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), are expected to generate positive revenue growth in the two fiscal years following 2020, as per one of the criteria chosen by Morgan Stanley.The investment bank, which recently upgraded Tesla to Overweight, said the electric vehicle maker is anticipated to generate a "higher percentage of revenue from recurring/high-margin services revenue."See Also: Tesla Gets Goldman Sachs Upgrade With 0 Price TargetAmazon has benefited from the COVID-19 pandemic and is well-positioned for the post-pandemic era with the expansion of its fulfillment and shipping network, as per Morgan Stanley. Advertising, subscriptions, and cloud segment seeing fast growth also contributes to the bank's outlook of the e-commerce giant.Apple's addition is primarily based on the outlook for the new line of 5G iPhones, as per CNBC. Morgan Stanley also sees Google parent Alphabet as a secular growth play based on advertising segment and video streaming through YouTube.Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) also features as a secular play, having established as the leader of the $25 billion+ eSignature market, Morgan Stanley reportedly noted.Other secular growth stocks listed by the investment bank, as per CNBC, include:Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY)Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG)Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ: EQIX)Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB)Lulumelon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU)Mastercard Inc. (NYSE: MA)Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT)Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX)Prologis Inc. (NYSE: PLD)Salesforce.com Inc. (NYSE: CRM)Related Link: Tesla, Nio, Nikola, Zoom -- Stocks The Largest US Pension Fund Is Betting OnPhoto courtesy: WikimediaLatest Ratings for FB DateFirmActionFromTo Oct 2020Truist SecuritiesMaintainsBuy Oct 2020Wells FargoMaintainsOverweight Oct 2020MizuhoMaintainsBuy View More Analyst Ratings for FB View the Latest Analyst RatingsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Twitter Fleets Could Be Accessed Long Beyond 24 Hours Due To Glitch(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 20 electric vehicle stocks besides Tesla and Nio that analysts expect to rise the most over the next year

    Analysts favor companies that supply EV manufacturers or develop technology to support infrastructure and autonomous driving.

  • Top Solar Stocks for Q1 2021

    The solar energy industry has grown rapidly even as fossil fuels remain the dominant source of global energy use. While some large utilities and energy companies have solar and renewable energy divisions, these businesses typically are not included in the industry's listings because the parent's primary focus is not solar. TAN has provided a total return of 199.9% over the last 12 months, well above the Russell 1000's total return of 20.7%, as of December 1, 2020.﻿﻿ All statistics in the tables below are as of December 2.

  • Jim Cramer: Here Comes the 'Pent-Up Demand' Bull Market

    The great news about the pent-up demand rally? While these stocks have been creeping up they are now going to explode higher.

  • Snowflake Is the World’s Most Expensive Software Company. The Street Just Raised Its Price Targets.

    At least 10 analysts have raised their price targets on Snowflake. The challenge for the Street is valuation, as the company is easily the world’s most expensive software company.

  • The Pros And Cons Of Investing In Cruise Stocks Right Now

    Cruise lines were some of the hardest hit stocks in the market during the pandemic sell-off in early 2020, but they've been some of the top performers since the market bottomed.Cruises won't be resuming until 2021, but one analyst raised his price targets for cruise stocks based on increasing optimism about 2022 and beyond.The Analyst: Bank of America analyst Andrew Didora made the following price target adjustments on Thursday: * Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) reiterated a Neutral rating, price target raised from $15 to $22. * Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCL), reiterated Neutral rating, price target raised from $34 to $60. * Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) reiterated Underperform rating, price target raised from $18 to $25. * Related Link: Cruise Stocks Sink After CDC Lifts Ban, Analyst Says New Guidelines Delay RecoveryThe Thesis: Didora highlighted some of the pros and cons of investing in cruise stocks at this point.Pros include the fact that cruise stocks are a pure play on a return to leisure activity, and the potential for highly effective coronavirus vaccines could put prior peak earnings back in play.Cons to investing in cruise stocks include a long path to revenue recovery and the need to potentially raise additional capital in the meantime. Didora is projecting revenue-generating cruise services will begin again in March based on the latest CDC requirements. Between now and then, Didora said the cruise lines will continue to pile on more net debt to stay afloat."With a delay in revenue service, additional capital is key, and balance sheet stress could continue," Didora wrote in the note.Bank of America is projecting 2021 year-end net debt for Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian will be 100%, 77% and 47% higher than 2019 levels, respectively. At the same time, diluted share counts will also be 56%, 6% and 46% higher, respectively.Benzinga's Take: The three cruise stocks are all up at least 80% since the March market low, which is a huge run for three businesses that are still dead in the water until at least March. The ultimate fate of the industry will be determined by how long it takes the leisure travel business to recover and whether or not the pandemic has permanently changed consumer demand.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Michael Burry Of 'The Big Short' Fame Confirms He's Shorting Tesla * Option Trader Bets .5M On Facebook Despite Trump's Section 230 Threat(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Pfizer Stock Trips As Supply-Chain Issues Hamper Covid Vaccine Delivery

    Pfizer stock tumbled Thursday after the company reportedly slashed its expectations for coronavirus vaccine deliveries in 2020 due to supply-chain issues.

  • 6 IPOs To Watch In December: Airbnb, DoorDash And More

    The 2020 IPO market could end with a big bang, with several high-profile names scheduled to offer shares during December.Other companies have not confirmed dates, but could try to complete IPOs before the end of the year.Affirm: Fintech company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) filed for an IPO that could occur before the end of 2020. The company was founded by Max Levchin, the co-founder of Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL).Affirm helps over 6,500 merchants and 6.2 million customers pay for goods online without a credit card.The company had gross merchandise volume of $4.6 billion in fiscal 2020, which was up 77% year-over-year. In the first quarter of the current fiscal year, Affirm had revenue of $174 million, which was up 98% year-over-year.The filing from Affirm did reveal that it receive 28% and 30% of its total revenue in fiscal 2020 and the first quarter of 2021, respectively, from its top merchant partner Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON).In July, Affirm was rumored to be seeking a valuation of $10 billion and was considering the special purpose acquisition company route to market. The IPO terms have not yet been filed. Related Link: Ozon IPO: What Investors Should Know About The Amazon Of RussiaAirbnb: Vacation rental company Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) is set to IPO in December. The company is seeking to sell 51.9 million shares at a price point of $44 to $50. The company could be valued at up to $35 billion with its IPO.Airbnb had 54 million active bookers and 247 million guest arrivals in 2019.Gross booking revenue and company revenue were up 29% and 32%, respectively, year-over-year for 2019. Gross booking revenue and company revenue fell 39% and 32%, respectively, year-over-year for the first nine months of 2020.Travel restrictions from COVID-19 hurt the company in early 2020\. The filing shows a recovery in July, August and September, with nights booked down 28% year-over-year compared to triple digit declines in the earlier 2020 months.C3.ai Inc: Enterprise artificial intelligence company C3.ai Inc (NYSE: AI) plans on offering 15.5 million shares at a price point of $31 to $34. The IPO is scheduled for early December.The company saw revenue grow 71% year-over-year to $157 million. Eighty-six percent of the company's revenue came from subscriptions.C3.ai has alliances with Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), IBM (NYSE: IBM) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL).The SaaS company said it projects a total addressable market of $271 billion by 2024.In the filing, C3.ai said its main competition is do-it-yourself platforms and that it is unaware of any end-to-end enterprise AI companies in direct competition.Partner Baker Hughes Company (NYSE: BKH), which helps C3.ai gain customers in the oil and gas industry, will own 12% of the company after the IPO.DoorDash: The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a spike in restaurant deliveries across the country. DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) has been a benefactor of this trend, with order volume significantly higher.In 2019, DoorDash had total transaction volume of $8 billion and 263 million orders placed. In the first nine months of 2020, DoorDash had 543 million orders placed, including 236 million in the third quarter.Revenue for the company was $1.9 billion in the first nine months of 2020, which was up compared to the $587 million in the comparable period of the previous year. DoorDash's revenue was $885 million in fiscal 2019.DoorDash holds the No. 1 market share position in the food delivery market with over 18 million customers. The company competes with Uber Eats, owned by Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER); Grubhub Inc; and Postmates, which is merging with Uber Eats.DoorDash has grown its market share from 17% in January 2018 to 50% in October 2020.The company is planning on offering 33 million shares at a price point of $75 to $85.Roblox: Mobile gaming company Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) is planning on going public with an IPO that could occur before the end of 2020.In the first nine months of 2020, Roblox had daily active users of 31.1 million, up 82% year-over-year. Revenue in the first nine months of 2020 was $588.7 million, up 68% year-over-year. Third-quarter revenue was up 91% year-over-year to $242 million.Roblox had 22.2 billion hours of engagement in the first nine months of 2020, compared to 10 billion in the prior year period.Roblox has been installed 447.8 million times since 2014, according to Sensor Tower.Roblox announced in its filing it plans to launch its game in China in the future with partner and part owner Tencent Holding (Pink: TCEHY), the world's largest gaming company. The companies will have a joint venture, with Roblox owning a 51% stake.Roblox is said to be seeking a valuation of around $8 billion according to Reuters, which would be double its February valuation.Wish: Another company that could IPO before the end of 2020 is Wish (NASDAQ: WISH).The China-based affordable goods company competes with the likes of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN). Nearly all of the company's products are made in China, which led to supply chain issues in early 2020.Revenue fell 8% in the first quarter of 2020 and then rose 67% and 33%, respectively, year-over-year for the second and third quarters.The company is valued at $11.2 billion.Photo courtesy of Airbnb. See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Gap, Macy's, Nike And More Face UPS Delivery Delays Due To Soaring Cyber Monday Demand * Why Take-Two Doesn't Need To Rush 'Grand Theft Auto VI'(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Oil Advances Toward $50 After OPEC+ Clinches Compromise Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended gains toward $50 a barrel after OPEC+ reached a compromise deal to gradually taper production cuts, ending days of uncertainty after cracks emerged in the alliance earlier in the week.Futures surged 1.9% in London after closing at the highest level in nine months on Thursday. The group will start adding 500,000 barrels a day of crude to the market in January, with ministers holding monthly meetings to decide on the next steps. The deal avoided a breakdown of OPEC+ unity after a tense split between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.See also: OPEC+ Finds Its Way to an Exhausting Compromise on Output CutsThe oil futures curve, meanwhile, is signaling tighter supply and a brighter long term outlook. The prompt timespread for global benchmark Brent crude moved further into backwardation, while the nearest December contract is trading at a higher level than the same contract for December 2022.The OPEC+ deal -- agreed after almost a week of fraught negotiations -- offers something to those members concerned about the fragility of the market, and also to nations wanting to pump more to take advantage of higher prices. Oil has rallied recently on optimism fuel demand will start to rebound once Covid-19 vaccines are widely distributed.See also: OPEC+ Show of Unity on Output Deal Welcomed by Oil Analysts“The market is happy there was a decision by OPEC+ to move cautiously and in small steps,” said Victor Shum, vice president of energy consulting at IHS Markit. “It sounds like a reasonable move given the uncertainty ahead. The enduring fact is that as oil prices rise, the willingness to restrain supply withers.”Prior to the OPEC+ meeting, market watchers were expecting the alliance to delay the easing of planned output cuts by three months. Adjustments to the tapering can be in any direction, with a potential decision based on all factors, both negative and positive, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said after the meeting on Thursday.The deal will still allow for the oil market to remain in deficit throughout the first quarter of next year, according to TD Securities. There should be a steady and sustainable rally in prices through 2021 with OPEC+ exiting its production cuts in a coordinated way, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said in a note.“Energy markets are embracing OPEC+’s decision to ease up production cuts,” said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at Oanda. “There’s uncertainty but also good reason to be optimistic for the demand outlook toward the later part of the first quarter.”Adding to positive sentiment are signs that the U.S. may be closing in on new stimulus to boost the pandemic-hit economy ahead of a vaccine rollout. The global demand recovery is uneven, with the U.S. and Europe grappling with a resurgent coronavirus, while parts of Asia rebound strongly.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.