CORTELCO Signs Sollensys to Provide Blockchain-Powered Cybersecurity Safety Net to its Customers

·4 min read
  • SOLS

PALM BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022/ Sollensys Corp (OTC PINK:SOLS), one of the first major cybersecurity companies specializing in ransomware recovery built on blockchain technology, today announced entry into a strategic reseller agreement with CORTELCO, an IT solutions for digital transformation company specializing in tailored solutions for businesses ranging from security to data centers.

"The future of advanced and reliable cybersecurity recovery is happening today in Palm Bay, Florida," said Juan Carlos Ramos, President of CORTELCO Puerto Rico. "Don Beavers, along with his talented team of engineers, has harnessed the brilliance of blockchain technology into a cybersecurity juggernaut that we are 100% confident will give our customers an advantage, providing them business continuity in the event of a cyber attack."

Rather than starting with penetrable endpoints, Sollensys begins with securing a copy of what the hackers want most to hold hostage and corrupt: organizations' digital intellectual property and operational data. Sollensys exists to ensure companies and institutions never pay a ransom and their business can continue swiftly by safeguarding an immutable and uncorrupted copy of your data.

"The mission of Sollensys is to create a next generation blockchain cybersecurity company that makes the world safer for all of us by creating a ransomware safety net which is becoming more essential as each day passes," said Don Beavers, CEO of Sollensys Corp. "We are honored to partner with CORTELCO, as it has a rich history of delivering proven IT solutions for over 1,500 companies across Puerto Rico for almost 60 years."

About Sollensys

Sollensys understands that cybersecurity is one of the biggest threats to our way of life. Destabilization, financial loss, data leaks, and corporate espionage create ripple effects that can be devastating. We are constantly reimagining technology to create a safer, better world to safeguard infrastructure, prevent disruptions to industry, and protect personal health, wealth, and well-being. Sollensys is based in Palm Bay, Florida and is publicly traded under the symbol SOLS. For more information please visit: https://www.sollensys.com

About CORTELCO Systems Puerto Rico

CORTELCO Systems Puerto Rico, Inc. ("CPROF") is a leading provider of Collaboration, Data Center and Security solutions and services in Puerto Rico. With almost 60 years of experience in technology, CPROF works with strategic customers in the government, healthcare, banking, education, hospitality, and manufacturing sector. CPROF has partnered with strategic suppliers and utilizes a direct consultant's force to design its solutions and services, which are installed by CPROF technicians. To find out more information about CPROF and its solutions, visit www.cortelcopr.com, or call 787-704-0000.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included herein are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks and uncertainties are discussed in Sollensys' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). You should carefully consider these factors, risks and uncertainties described in, and other information contained in, the reports we file with or furnish to the SEC before making any investment decision with respect to our securities. Readers should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond Sollensys' control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects Sollensys' current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. Sollensys is under no obligation (and expressly disclaim any such obligation) to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Investor Relations:

Sollensys Corp
866.438.7657
www.sollensys.com
info@sollensys.com
https://www.linkedin.com/company/sollensys-corp/

SOURCE: Sollensys Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/690944/CORTELCO-Signs-Sollensys-to-Provide-Blockchain-Powered-Cybersecurity-Safety-Net-to-its-Customers

    A U.S. judge has ruled that venture investor Chamath Palihapitiya, Clover Health Investments Corp and its executives must face a lawsuit that claims they misled investors about the health insurance company when it went public via one of Palihapitiya's many special purpose acquisition companies. U.S. District Judge Aleta Trauger in Nashville on Monday declined to dismiss the case, allowing investors to proceed with allegations Clover lied about the source of its growth and the existence of a U.S. Department of Justice probe into the company. Palihapitiya has been dubbed the "SPAC King" for his run of so-called "blank check" firms, which are empty shells of cash that are raised for the specific purpose of merging with a private target within two years of the SPAC being listed.