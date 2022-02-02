U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,589.38
    +42.84 (+0.94%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,629.33
    +224.13 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,417.55
    +71.55 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,029.52
    -21.22 (-1.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.02
    -0.18 (-0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.20
    +5.70 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    22.66
    +0.06 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1307
    +0.0032 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7660
    -0.0340 (-1.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3578
    +0.0052 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3900
    -0.2920 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,902.31
    -1,865.37 (-4.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    856.92
    -38.55 (-4.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,583.00
    +47.22 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,533.60
    +455.10 (+1.68%)
     

Corteva Delivers Strong Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results Led by Broad-Based Execution, Provides 2022 Guidance

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·15 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CTA-PA
  • CTA-PB
  • CTVA

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) ("Corteva" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and 12 months ended December 31, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/DowDuPont)

4Q 2021 Results Overview


Net Sales

Income from Cont.
Ops (After Tax)

EPS

GAAP

$3.48B

$155M

$0.21

vs. 4Q 2020

+8%

+57%

+62%



Organic1 Sales

Operating EBITDA1

Operating EPS1

NON-GAAP

$3.49B

$262M

$0.08

vs. 4Q 2020

+9%

+11%

+100%

FY 2021 Results Overview


Net Sales

Income from Cont.
Ops (After Tax)

EPS

GAAP

$15.65B

$1.82B

$2.44

vs. FY 2020

+10%

+141%

+149%



Organic1 Sales

Operating EBITDA1

Operating EPS1

NON-GAAP

$15.50B

$2.58B

$2.15

vs. FY 2020

+9%

+23%

+43%

Full-Year 2021 Highlights

  • Full-year 2021 net sales increased 10% versus prior year. Organic1 sales rose 9% in the same period. Sales increased in both Crop Protection and Seed segments and all regions grew on a reported and organic1 basis as compared to 2020.

  • Crop Protection net sales grew 12% and organic1 sales increased 11% for the full year, led by double-digit sales gains in Latin America. Volume gains were driven by continued penetration of new products, including Enlist and Arylex herbicide and Isoclast insecticide. Price gains reflected strong execution across all regions.

  • Seed net sales and organic1 sales grew 8% compared to the year-ago period, with notable gains in both Latin America and North America2 driven by increased planted area, share gains and continued penetration of Enlist E3™3 soybeans. Price was up 4% globally, led by continued execution of our price for value strategy.

  • GAAP income and earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations were $1.82 billion and $2.44 per share for the full-year 2021, respectively. Operating EBITDA1 was $2.58 billion, a 23% improvement over prior year on strong price execution and volume gains in all regions and both segments. Operating EPS1 was $2.15 per share.

  • Corteva delivered cash flow from operations of $2.7 billion for the year, reflecting earnings growth and working capital improvements, primarily from higher advanced payments from customers for the 2022 season.

  • Management provided full-year 2022 guidance and expects net sales in the range of $16.7 billion to $17.0 billion. Operating EBITDA1 is expected to be in the range of $2.8 billion to $3.0 billion, an increase of 9-16% compared to prior year. Operating EPS1 for 2022 is expected to be in the range of $2.30 to $2.50 per share.

"I am pleased with Corteva's overall performance in 2021. Against the backdrop of strong agriculture markets and customer demand, our teams delivered solid performance in technology penetration, customer delivery and financial results. This performance is testimony to our innovative portfolios, strong market positions and the execution by our more than 20,000 employees worldwide.

"Global agriculture fundamentals remain strong going into 2022, and we expect demand across the industry to remain resilient despite other macro challenges. We expect to deliver continued growth by advancing our market-leading technologies, while maintaining a focus on operational excellence. We also remain committed to a disciplined capital deployment strategy, which includes investing for future growth while returning cash to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases," said Chuck Magro, Corteva Chief Executive Officer.

Company Update

  • Company Drives Progress on EnlistWeed Control System:

  • High-Value Innovation Driving Market Share Gains:

  • Pricing, Productivity and Supply Chain Execution Contribute to Margin Expansion:

  • Accelerated Returns to Shareholders Reinforces Company's Commitment to Long-Term Value Creation:

2022 Outlook

The Company provided guidance4 for the full-year 2022. Corteva expects net sales in the range of $16.7 billion to $17.0 billion, which at the mid-point represents expected net sales growth of 8% for the year and organic1 sales growth of 11% for the year. Operating EBITDA1 is expected to be in the range of $2.8 billion to $3.0 billion and operating EPS1 range is expected to be between $2.30 and $2.50 per share. The Company is not able to reconcile its forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to its most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, as it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty items outside of its control, such as Significant Items, without unreasonable effort.

Click here to download the full press release, including segment detail and reconciliations of non-GAAP and GAAP measures, or visit the Corteva Investor Relations website.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that combines industry-leading innovation, high-touch customer engagement and operational execution to profitably deliver solutions for the world's most pressing agriculture challenges. Corteva generates advantaged market preference through its unique distribution strategy, together with its balanced and globally diverse mix of seed, crop protection, and digital products and services. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and a technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the Company is committed to maximizing productivity for farmers, while working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. More information can be found at www.corteva.com.

Follow Corteva on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Cautionary Statement About Forward-Looking Statements

This report contains certain estimates and forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and may be identified by their use of words like "plans," "expects," "will," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "outlook," or other words of similar meaning. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including statements about Corteva's strategy for growth, product development, regulatory approvals, market position; capital allocation strategy; liquidity; environmental, social and governance ("ESG") targets; the anticipated benefits of acquisitions, restructuring actions, or cost savings initiatives; and the outcome of contingencies, such as litigation and environmental matters, expenditures, and financial results are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements and other estimates are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events which may not be accurate or realized. Forward-looking statements and other estimates also involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Corteva's control. While the list of factors presented below is considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Consequences of material differences in results as compared with those anticipated in the forward-looking statements could include, among other things, business disruption, operational problems, financial loss, legal liability to third parties and similar risks, any of which could have a material adverse effect on Corteva's business, results of operations and financial condition. Some of the important factors that could cause Corteva's actual results to differ materially from those projected in any such forward-looking statements include: (i) failure to successfully develop and commercialize Corteva's pipeline; (ii) failure to obtain or maintain the necessary regulatory approvals for some of Corteva's products; (iii) effect of the degree of public understanding and acceptance or perceived public acceptance of Corteva's biotechnology and other agricultural products; (iv) effect of changes in agricultural and related policies of governments and international organizations; (v) effect of competition and consolidation in Corteva's industry; (vi) effect of competition from manufacturers of generic products; (vii) costs of complying with evolving regulatory requirements and the effect of actual or alleged violations of environmental laws or permit requirements; (viii) effect of climate change and unpredictable seasonal and weather factors; (ix) failure to comply with competition and anti-trust laws; (x) capital markets sentiment towards ESG matters (xi) competitor's establishment of an intermediary platform for distribution of Corteva's products; (xii) impact of Corteva's dependence on third parties with respect to certain of its raw materials or licenses and commercialization; (xiii) effect of industrial espionage and other disruptions to Corteva's supply chain, information technology or network systems; (xiv) effect of volatility in Corteva's input costs; (xv) failure to raise capital through the capital markets or short-term borrowings on terms acceptable to Corteva; (xvi) failure of Corteva's customers to pay their debts to Corteva, including customer financing programs; (xvii) increases in pension and other post-employment benefit plan funding obligations; (xviii) risks related to environmental litigation and the indemnification obligations of legacy EID liabilities in connection with the separation of Corteva; (xix) risks related to Corteva's global operations; (xx) failure to effectively manage acquisitions, divestitures, alliances cost savings initiatives, and other portfolio actions; (xxi) risks related to COVID-19; (xxii) Corteva's ability to recruit and retain key personnel; (xxiii) Corteva's intellectual property rights or defend against intellectual property claims asserted by others; (xxiv) effect of counterfeit products; (xxv) Corteva's dependence on intellectual property cross-license agreements; (xxvi) other risks related to the Separation from DowDuPont.

Additionally, there may be other risks and uncertainties that Corteva is unable to currently identify or that Corteva does not currently expect to have a material impact on its business. Where, in any forward-looking statement or other estimate, an expectation or belief as to future results or events is expressed, such expectation or belief is based on the current plans and expectations of Corteva's management and expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that the expectation or belief will result or be achieved or accomplished. Corteva disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law. A detailed discussion of some of the significant risks and uncertainties which may cause results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in the "Risk Factors" section of Corteva's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as modified by subsequent Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Regulation G (Non-GAAP Financial Measures)

This earnings release includes information that does not conform to U.S. GAAP and are considered non-GAAP measures. These measures may include organic sales, organic growth (including by segment and region), operating EBITDA, operating earnings per share, and base tax rate. Management uses these measures internally for planning and forecasting, including allocating resources and evaluating incentive compensation. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures best reflect the ongoing performance of the Company during the periods presented and provide more relevant and meaningful information to investors as they provide insight with respect to ongoing operating results of the Company and a more useful comparison of year over year results. These non-GAAP measures supplement the Company's U.S. GAAP disclosures and should not be viewed as an alternative to U.S. GAAP measures of performance. Furthermore, such non-GAAP measures may not be consistent with similar measures provided or used by other companies. Reconciliations for these non-GAAP measures to U.S. GAAP are provided in the Selected Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures starting on page A-5 of the Financial Statement Schedules.

Corteva is not able to reconcile its forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to its most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, as it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty items outside of the Company's control, such as Significant Items, without unreasonable effort. For Significant items reported in the periods presented, refer to page A-10 of the Financial Statement Schedules. Beginning January 1, 2020, the Company presents accelerated prepaid royalty amortization expense as a significant item. Accelerated prepaid royalty amortization represents the noncash charge associated with the recognition of upfront payments made to Monsanto in connection with the Company's non-exclusive license in the United States and Canada for Monsanto's Genuity® Roundup Ready 2 Yield® Roundup Ready 2 Xtend® herbicide tolerance traits. During the five-year ramp-up period of Enlist E3™, Corteva is expected to significantly reduce the volume of products with the Roundup Ready 2 Yield® and Roundup Ready 2 Xtend® herbicide tolerance traits beginning in 2021, with expected minimal use of the trait platform after the completion of the ramp-up. Organic sales is defined as price and volume and excludes currency and portfolio impacts. Operating EBITDA is defined as earnings (loss) (i.e., income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes) before interest, depreciation, amortization, non-operating benefits (costs) and foreign exchange gains (losses), and net unrealized gain or loss from mark-to-market activity for certain foreign currency derivative instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting, excluding the impact of significant items. Non-operating (benefits) costs consists of non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit (OPEB) benefits (costs), tax indemnification adjustments, environmental remediation and legal costs associated with legacy businesses and sites of Historical DuPont and the 2021 officer indemnification payment. Tax indemnification adjustments relate to changes in indemnification balances, as a result of the application of the terms of the Tax Matters Agreement, between Corteva and Dow and/or DuPont that are recorded by the Company as pre-tax income or expense.

Operating earnings (loss) per share are defined as "Earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations – diluted" excluding the after-tax impact of significant items, the after tax impact of non-operating benefits (costs), and the after-tax impact of amortization expense associated with intangible assets existing as of the Separation from DowDuPont, and the after-tax impact of net unrealized gain or loss from mark-to-market activity for certain foreign currency derivative instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting. Although amortization of the Company's intangible assets is excluded from these non-GAAP measures, management believes it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation. Amortization of intangible assets that relate to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. Any future acquisitions may result in amortization of additional intangible assets. Net unrealized gain or loss from mark-to-market activity for certain foreign currency derivative instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting represents the non-cash net gain (loss) from changes in fair value of certain undesignated foreign currency derivative contracts. Upon settlement, which is within the same calendar year of execution of the contract, the net gain (loss) from the changes in fair value of the non-qualified foreign currency derivative contracts will be reported in relevant non-GAAP financial measures, allowing quarterly results to reflect the economic effects of the foreign currency derivative contracts without the resulting unrealized mark to fair value volatility. Base tax rate is defined as the effective tax rate excluding the impacts of foreign exchange gains (losses) net, non-operating benefits (costs), amortization of intangibles as of the Separation from DowDuPont, and significant items.

® ™ Corteva Agriscience and its affiliated companies.

1. Organic Sales, Operating EPS and Operating EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. See page A-6 for further discussion. 2. North America is defined as U.S. and Canada. EMEA is defined as Europe, Middle East and Africa. 3. Enlist E3™ soybeans are jointly developed by Corteva Agriscience LLC and MS Technologies™. 4. The Company does not provide the most comparable GAAP measure on a forward-looking basis. See page 6 for further discussion. 5. Shares of the Company's common stock may be repurchased periodically in open-market or private transactions. The actual timing, number and value of shares repurchased under the Company's authorized share repurchase program will be determined by management at its discretion and will depend on a variety of factors including the market price of Corteva common stock, general market and economic conditions, applicable legal requirements and other business considerations.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/corteva-delivers-strong-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-results-led-by-broad-based-execution-provides-2022-guidance-301474079.html

SOURCE Corteva, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Meta earnings miss expectations amid Apple privacy changes, stock plummets

    Facebook parent Meta's shares took a beating after the company missed on Q4 earnings amid Apple's iOS privacy changes.

  • Meta shares slide more than 20% on earnings miss, weak guidance

    Shares of Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. tumbled 19% in extended trading Wednesday on an earnings miss, weak guidance and intensifying competition.

  • Why PayPal stock is plunging

    Investors weren't happy with the quarter and outlook out of PayPal. Here's why the stock sold off sharply.

  • Meta Plunges as Facebook Users Stall, Forecast Falls Short

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. said user additions stalled in the fourth quarter and gave a disappointing forecast for the current period, raising concerns about the company’s future growth. Shares plunged as much as 24% in late trading.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsLate Earnings Sink Tech After Stocks Close Higher: Markets WrapTesla, Who? Bid

  • Why Shopify Stock Is Tumbling 10% Today

    Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were tumbling in morning trading Wednesday after peer PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported disappointing earnings yesterday after the market's close. As of 10:40 a.m. EST, Shopify's stock was down 9.5% while PayPal had lost nearly a quarter of its value. Fears of runaway inflation and a recession caused by the Federal Reserve raising interest rates to rein in rising prices have weighed on the retail sector after a lackluster Christmas season.

  • Meta shares plunge 20% as Facebook owner sees slowing growth

    Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc shares plunged 20% late on Wednesday as the social media company missed on Wall Street earnings estimates and posted a weaker-than-expected forecast. Meta said it faced hits from Apple Inc's privacy changes to its operating system, which have made it harder for brands to target and measure their ads on Facebook and Instagram, and from macroeconomic issues like supply-chain disruptions.

  • Meta Stock Tumbles on Weak Earnings and a Disappointing Outlook

    Fourth-quarter results from Facebook's parent company came in below Wall Street estimates. The first-quarter outlook was even weaker. The stock is down more than 20% in late trading.

  • PayPal falls after hours following Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith reports on how PayPal stock is plunging after the company reported weaker-than-expected guidance.

  • Why Are Affirm, Upstart, and StoneCo Getting Crushed on Wednesday?

    Just to name some of the biggest losers, buy now, pay later leader Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) had declined by 11%, lending technology platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) was down by nearly 10%, and so was Brazil-based payment technology company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE). StoneCo received an underperform rating and $10 price target from Autonomous Research. Instead, the real reason for all of the downward momentum is PayPal Holdings' (NASDAQ: PYPL) fourth-quarter earnings report, which was released after the closing bell on Tuesday.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Down 55% and 75% to Buy and Hold

    In the early days of the pandemic, the broader market fell sharply in a matter of weeks, then promptly rebounded to deliver impressive returns in 2020 and 2021. Unfortunately, that frenzied atmosphere came alongside business closures and supply chain disruptions that caused an uptick in inflation. In response, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates three or four times in 2022, a move that makes it more difficult for companies to fund growth with debt.

  • Social Media Stocks In Focus As Snap, Pinterest To Report Earnings

    Snap stock, and Pinterest, too, have tanked since both reported third-quarter results. What will happen for them in the fourth-quarter?

  • Viatris Hiked Its Dividend: Is It a Buy?

    Let's take a look at Viatris' fundamentals and valuation to answer these questions. What led Viatris' Board of Directors to hand out a huge raise to shareholders? Viatris' average analyst estimate for non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) is $3.71 for 2021.

  • Did The Smart Money Play Roku, Inc. (ROKU) Correctly?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey have plowed through 867 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds’ and investors’ portfolio positions as of September 30th, when the S&P 500 Index was trading around the […]

  • Why Pinterest, Fastly, and Teladoc Stocks Fell Sharply on Wednesday

    Shares of edge computing company Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), visual and search social media platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), and telehealth specialist Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) all fell sharply on Wednesday. The pullback in the three companies' shares was likely primarily due to a tough morning in the market for many tech stocks -- particularly for growth tech stocks like these three companies. While the S&P 500 index was flat at the time of this writing, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down about 0.5% on Wednesday morning, highlighting a challenging day for many tech stocks.

  • PayPal Plunges, Forced to Close 4.5 Million Accounts

    PayPal Holdings Inc.&nbsp;said it closed 4.5 million accounts and lowered its forecast for new customers after finding "bad actors" were taking advantage of its incentives and rewards programs. Shares of the company fell by the most on record. Kriti Gupta reports.

  • Qualcomm forecasts current-quarter revenue above estimates

    With 5G services rolling out across the United States and being increasingly adopted worldwide, Qualcomm is set to gain with its flagship chips that enable phones to connect to mobile data networks. The company continues to benefit from the exit of Huawei Technologies from the smart phone market, which has led to many other Chinese phone brands including Xiaomi, Honor and Oppo to turn to Qualcomm for their chip needs.

  • Is PayPal Stock a Buy Now?

    PayPal Holdings' (NASDAQ: PYPL) stock price recently plummeted to its lowest levels since May 2020 after it posted its fourth-quarter earnings report on Tuesday. The digital payment company's revenue rose 13% year over year to $6.

  • Insurer MetLife's quarterly profit beats on higher investment gains

    New York-based MetLife's net investment income jumped 7% on an adjusted basis to $5.2 billion, bolstered by higher returns from its private equity investments. Insurance providers worldwide have recorded rising investment returns over the past year as markets continue to rebound from a pandemic-induced slump, helping offset a jump in claim payouts related to the coronavirus crisis. Adjusted earnings for the insurer's U.S. business fell 37% to $640 million from unfavorable underwriting, while Asia posted a 19% rise thanks to higher investment income.

  • Google is finally splitting its stock; will Amazon be next, leading to a Dow shakeup?

    Alphabet Inc. followed in the footsteps of Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. on Tuesday, by making its stock seem more affordable through a 20-to-1 stock split, the first split in eight years for the internet ad and search giant.

  • ARK investors have lost $4 billion — ‘We believe we’re going to see the turn sooner rather than later,’ Cathie Wood says

    It’s also how much investors have lost, so far, in the rising and falling fortunes of star manager Cathie Wood’s flagship ETF ARK Innovation (ARKK)  That’s based on calculations by Morningstar Inc., the fund analyst company. ARK Innovation declined to comment. “Investors have put in about $15.7 billion, and the current assets total is $11.6 billion,” calculates Morningstar portfolio strategist Amy Arnott.