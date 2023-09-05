Is Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Potentially Undervalued?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA). The company's stock received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$58.57 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$49.08. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Corteva's current trading price of US$51.11 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Corteva’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Corteva Worth?

Corteva is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Corteva’s ratio of 32.62x is above its peer average of 16.73x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Chemicals industry. In addition to this, it seems like Corteva’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to fall back down to an attractive buying range, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Corteva generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Corteva's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in CTVA’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe CTVA should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CTVA for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for CTVA, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Corteva at this point in time. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Corteva you should know about.

