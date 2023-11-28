Corteva Insiders Added US$2.76m Of Stock To Their Holdings

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Corteva

The CEO & Director Charles Magro made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.4m worth of shares at a price of US$60.64 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$45.73. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Corteva insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Corteva Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Corteva insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Overall, four insiders shelled out US$335k for shares in the company -- and none sold. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Does Corteva Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.09% of Corteva shares, worth about US$29m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Corteva Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Insiders likely see value in Corteva shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

