U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,605.38
    +8.96 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,819.56
    +89.08 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,498.39
    +50.27 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,297.19
    -0.79 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.22
    +0.41 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.00
    -17.60 (-0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    -0.16 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1562
    -0.0123 (-1.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5570
    -0.0110 (-0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3688
    -0.0106 (-0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0000
    +0.4280 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,179.94
    +1,658.77 (+2.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,522.08
    +21.11 (+1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.57
    -11.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.69
    +72.60 (+0.25%)
     

Cortexyme Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud At Cortexyme, Inc.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Cortexyme, Inc. (“Cortexyme” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CRTX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company.

On August 9, 2021, before the market opened, Cortexyme issued a press release providing a business update regarding its GAIN trial for disease modification in Alzheimer’s disease. Among other things Cortexyme’s chief executive officer, co-founder and chair was quoted as stating “[e]vidence demonstrating a causal link between the infectious pathogen P. gingivalis and neurodegeneration continues to grow. . . .” Additionally, the Company’s chief medical officer stated “Cortexyme is confident that we have enrolled the right population and that the study is powered to show a meaningful treatment effect.”

Following this news, Cortexyme’s shares increased by $31.77 per share, more than 47%, on August 9, 2021 to close at $98.91 per share. The next day Cortexyme’s shares increased in price by an additional $21.30 per share, or 21.5%, to close at $120.21 per share on August 10, 2021.

On October 26, 2021 after the market closed, Cortexyme issued a press release "report[ing] top-line results from its Phase 2/3 GAIN Trial, a double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating the efficacy of atuzaginstat (COR388), an investigational orally administered small-molecule that targets gingipain proteases from the bacterium Porphyromonas gingivalis (P. gingivalis)." The press release reported that the study “did not meet statistical significance in its co-primary cognitive and functional endpoints . . .” in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease.

Following this news, Cortexyme's stock price plummeted $44.17 per share, more than 76%, to close at $13.51 per share on October 27, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Cortexyme securities and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling (646) 315-9003.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com. If you have any questions about this investigation, your rights, or your interests, please contact:

Frederic S Fox
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor
New York, New York 10022
(646) 315-9003
E-mail: ffox@kaplanfox.com

Laurence D. King
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
1999 Harrison Street, Suite 1560
Oakland, California 94612
(415) 772-4704
Fax: (415) 772-4707
E-mail: lking@kaplanfox.com



Recommended Stories

  • Cortexyme's Alzheimer's Drug Fails -- 2 Lessons for Investors

    Another new drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease failed miserably in a clinical trial.

  • Down 76%: Is Cortexyme Stock a Bargain?

    The biotech's stock took a big hit after its lead product candidate flunked a key clinical trial.

  • Dow Jones Fights Back As Microsoft Snatches Apple's Crown; Donald Trump SPAC Dives Bigly; Amazon Falls On This

    The Dow Jones rallied as Microsoft stole the market cap crown of Apple stock. The Donald Trump SPAC made a huge weekly loss. Amazon fell.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest went shopping on Thursday, including two stocks taking big hits after reporting disappointing earnings this week.

  • Lucid shares soar on news of first electric sedan deliveries

    As part of the weekend’s events, the first customers to receive their cars — which were built in Arizona — will participate in what is being dubbed as the inaugural Lucid Rally. The company's shares saw huge gains on the news.

  • In a market full of crazy swings, Warren Buffett's 'bargain' ideas might have the best upside

    Boring is often better. Especially at a discount.

  • Yale University Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of Yale University. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Yale University Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Yale University is one of the richest academic institutions across the world, boasting an endowment value of more than $42 billion […]

  • In a market full of wild valuations, Bill Gates holds these stocks for the stable income growth

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.

  • Why Starbucks Stock Sank Today

    Shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) fell on Friday after the global coffeehouse chain warned of cost pressures and a slowdown in its most important growth market. As of 3:15 p.m. EDT, Starbucks' stock was down more than 7%. Starbucks' U.S. comparable-store sales jumped 22% in its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter, as people returned to its cafes once social distancing requirements eased.

  • Why MicroVision Shares Are Cratering Today

    Shares of lidar (light detection and ranging) technology outfit MicroVision (NASDAQ: MVIS) are down nearly 20% as of midday Friday following the release of its fiscal Q3 results. The company's top and bottom lines both missed analyst estimates, extending and rekindling a pullback that's been underway since June's peak. For the three-month stretch ending in September, MicroVision lost $9.3 million on $718 million worth of revenue.

  • Amazon shares see major declines after earnings- here's why

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss Amazon's Q3 earnings.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Rising Today

    After climbing nearly 7% yesterday, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are continuing to climb higher today. While some investors who missed the news Thursday morning that President Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan may still benefit fuel cell stocks like Plug Power, other investors are likely picking up shares in response to an analyst's optimistic take on the stock. As of 2:44 p.m. EDT, Plug Power' stock is up 2.2%, giving back some of the 3.1% rise that it had gained earlier this morning.

  • Why United States Steel Stock Soared Friday

    Steel prices are slightly off recent highs but remain up more than 75% year to date. Domestic steelmakers are making hay while the sun shines, and United States Steel (NYSE: X) is no exception. After the company reported third-quarter earnings last night, U.S. Steel shares are soaring today.

  • Why Atlassian Stock Jumped 15.8% Today

    The project management software company from Down Under crushed Wall Street's estimates in the first quarter.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; JMP Says ‘Buy’

    Are we running with the bulls? The three main indexes, the Dow, the S&P 500, and the NASDAQ, are all at or near their all-time highs. They’re experiencing a run-up after a ‘September swoon’ that reversed in early October. The key point here is not so much the market lows or highs, but the volatility it’s been experiencing in getting there. Sharp swings within a general trend make it difficult to predict the market’s short-term moves. The natural play to counter market volatility is to shore up t

  • Novavax Stock Offers ‘Another Attractive Entry Point,’ Says Analyst

    Well folks, it finally happened. After a series of delays which culminated in a recent Politico article saying Novavax (NVAX) was unable to get its Covid-19 vaccine (NVX-CoV2373) manufacturing up to the standard required for filing with the regulators, the company at last submitted its EUA filing to the UK MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency). “Importantly,” said B. Riley analyst Mayank Mamtani, “The filing with MHRA includes all modules required for regulatory review, incl

  • AbbVie Performs Third-Quarter Hat Trick — Here's What You Need To Know

    AbbVie performed a hat trick Friday — beating and raising for the third time in 2021 — and AbbVie stock inched closer to a buy point.

  • Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY)

    Although the masses and most of the financial media blame hedge funds for their exorbitant fee structure and disappointing performance, these investors have proved to have great stock picking abilities over the years (that’s why their assets under management continue to swell). We believe hedge fund sentiment should serve as a crucial tool of an […]

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade

    The stock market is among the best ways to build wealth, but there's no one-size-fits-all strategy. For instance, an exchange traded fund (ETF) offers instant diversification, and buying an ETF that tracks the S&P 500 is a simple way to generate solid returns.

  • Why A10 Networks Stock Soared 34% on Friday

    A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN) shareholders were celebrating on Friday. The software services specialist jumped 34% after management announced strong third-quarter results and issued a bullish outlook for the final quarter of 2021 and beyond. A10 Networks is finding plenty of room to build on its portfolio, including by pushing deeper into cybersecurity services.