Corum Client Crossware Acquired by eKomi

Corum Group
·3 min read

SEATTLE, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corum announces today that their client, New Zealand-based Crossware, the leading email signature software company, has been acquired by eKomi. Crossware's technology not only curbs the problem of non-corporate controlled email signatures but leverages the digital real estate of email signatures for corporate and marketing communications. The Crossware acquisition will advance eKomi's mission to become the leading European customer experience group.

“We have been watching Crossware grow for years to become a leading provider of email signature solutions,” said Daniel Bernstein, Executive Vice President and Director at the Corum Group. “We are honored to have helped Per Andersen and Crossware achieve this excellent outcome.”

"It was a great journey that Corum and especially my advisor Daniel Bernstein took us through," said Per Andersen, Crossware Managing Director. "It was really a pleasure to work with Dan and his team to find a partner with the passion and capability to expand and grow the Crossware business."

"Thanks to Dan at Corum for helping get this transaction completed," states Michael Ambros, eKomi CEO. "We look forward to working with Corum on other opportunities."

Corum is the world's leading educator on tech trends, valuations, growth strategies and Tech M&A. Dan Bernstein will host a half-day online workshop for New Zealand tech CEOs, Selling Up Selling Out, on November 10th, 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM NZDT. Tech CEOs and founders will learn to prepare, position, research, value, negotiate and execute due diligence for maximum price and optimal structure in an M&A transaction. To register, visit www.corumgroup.com/events.

About Corum Group
Corum Group is the global leader in merger and acquisition services, specializing in serving sellers of software and related technology companies worldwide. With offices globally, Corum has completed over $10B in software M&A transactions over the last 36 years. Corum's M&A advisors are highly experienced former tech CEOs, supported by industry-leading researchers, writers and valuators. For more information, visit www.corumgroup.com.

About Crossware
Crossware has 1,000,000+ users of their flagship product, Crossware Mail Signature. Crossware's clients are in over 73 countries. Their award-winning work has led them to become the largest, most experienced IBM Software-focused organization in New Zealand and a Gold Certified Microsoft Partner. Crossware is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand, with additional Sales and Support teams in the US and London. For more information, visit www.crossware.co.nz.

About eKomi
eKomi, The Feedback Company, is Europe's premier & largest independent provider of transaction-based reviews & ratings. As a Google worldwide partner with over 250+ employees, eKomi has gathered & published over 40,000,000 reviews for customers. More than 15,000 companies leverage eKomi's social commerce solution to enable trust, increase sales, reduce returns, and drive organic traffic through self-perpetuating User-Generated-Content. eKomi's groundbreaking social commerce technology enables online businesses to generate seller ratings, customer reviews, product reviews, social recommendations and create viral effects on websites, social media, and search engines, allowing for a successful revenue-generating impact for businesses. eKomi is headquartered in Berlin, Germany and Los Angeles, California, with offices in London, Paris, Madrid, and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.ekomi.com.

Contact:

Heidi Owen

+1 425-526-3107

heidio@corumgroup.com


