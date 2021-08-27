U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,509.37
    +39.37 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,455.80
    +242.68 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,129.50
    +183.69 (+1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,277.15
    +63.17 (+2.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.67
    +1.25 (+1.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.50
    +25.30 (+1.41%)
     

  • Silver

    24.03
    +0.48 (+2.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1804
    +0.0044 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    -0.0300 (-2.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3759
    +0.0058 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8100
    -0.2460 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,060.07
    +1,958.97 (+4.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,231.85
    +63.96 (+5.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

Corum Client S-FRAME, AEC Structural Simulation Innovator, Acquired by Altair

Corum Group
·2 min read

SEATTLE, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corum announces today that their client, British Columbia, Canada-based S-FRAME Software, has been acquired by Altair, the global leader converging simulation, HPC, and AI. S-FRAME’s structural analysis software platform is used by engineers to evaluate a structure’s ability to withstand external loads (like wind, water, and snow) and meet design code requirements around the world. Altair will offer S-FRAME software through its Altair Units platform, expanding its product offering for architects and civil engineers.

“Congratulations to the S-FRAME team. S-FRAME software is used to design some of the world’s iconic structures by leading design and engineering firms. We’re excited for them to now be part of the Altair family,” said David Levine, Executive Vice President – Director and transaction lead for Corum Group.

“Joining the Altair team is a strategic way to accelerate our growth and become part of a full solutions suite with their advanced structural design offerings," said Marinos Stylianou, former Chief Executive Officer, S-FRAME Software. "We are confident our combined offerings will be able to empower engineers, designers, and builders to reach new heights. Many thanks to David Levine of the Corum Group for bringing S-FRAME and ALTAIR together and guiding us through the acquisition process.”

Corum is the world’s leading educator on tech trends, valuations, growth strategies and Tech M&A. David Levine will hosting a half-day online workshop, Selling Up Selling Out, on August 31st, 9:00AM to 11:00AM PDT. Tech CEO’s and founders will learn to prepare, position, research, value, negotiate and execute due diligence for maximum price and optimal structure in an M&A transaction.

About Corum Group
Corum Group is the global leader in merger and acquisition services, specializing in serving sellers of software and related technology companies worldwide. With offices globally, Corum has completed over $10B in software M&A transactions over the last 36 years. Corum's M&A advisors are highly experienced former tech CEOs, supported by industry-leading researchers, writers and valuators. Corum is the leading tech M&A educator worldwide with its popular conferences and publishes the most widely distributed software M&A research. For more information, visit www.corumgroup.com.

Contact:
Heidi Owen
+1 425-526-3107
heidio@corumgroup.com


