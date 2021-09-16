Corus Entertainment Revises Quarterly Dividend Payment Date for Class A and Class B Shareholders

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) announced today that its Board of Directors has revised the payment date for its quarterly dividend announced on June 29, 2021 to September 29, 2021. The change has been made in light of a new statutory holiday in Canada which will come into effect on the previously announced payment date of September 30, 2021. The dividend record date of September 15, 2021 will remain unchanged.

The revised paragraph of the original press release from June 29, 2021 should therefore be read as follows:

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) announced that its Board of Directors has declared quarterly dividends of $0.06 per Class B Share and $0.05875 per Class A Share payable on September 29, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2021. The foregoing dividends are designated as "eligible" dividends for the purpose of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial legislation.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital and streaming assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with broadly distributed Canadian streaming platforms STACKTV, Nick+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

Story continues

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc.

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/16/c9283.html