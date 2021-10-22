U.S. markets open in 3 hours 18 minutes

Corus Studios Builds on Slate of Sales to Hulu Including Pre-sale of Original Series Deadman's Curse

International Sales Grow With Multiple New Deals

For additional photography materials visit the Corus Media Centre

To share this release socially use: https://bit.ly/2Z9YHY9

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Corus Studios finished a strong year with more than 1,600 episodes and over 1,300 hours of original content sold in the past twelve months. As the go-to destination for lifestyle and unscripted programming for buyers worldwide, Corus Studios announced additional sales to U.S. streaming service Hulu, and multiple deals overseas this fall.

Cast of Deadman&#x002019;s Curse Photo credit: Corus Studios (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.)
Cast of Deadman’s Curse Photo credit: Corus Studios (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.)

"Corus Studios' incredible momentum this past twelve months has continued into the fall," said Lisa Godfrey, Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios. "Our success reflects our commitment to grow our multi-season catalogue and produce high quality content that appeals globally."

In its fourth fiscal quarter, Corus Studios expanded its partnership with Hulu in the U.S., adding even more titles of its marquee content to Hulu's lineup. These include a pre-sale of gold-hunting series Deadman's Curse (8x60), currently slated to make its worldwide premiere on HISTORY in Canada come 2022. In addition to over 200 episodes sold earlier this year, Hulu has also acquired Project Bakeover (10x60), unscripted demolition and restoration series Salvage Kings (Season 1 – 10x60 and 2 – 10x60), and home renovation series Worst to First (Season 1 – 10x60 and 2 – 10x60).

Corus Studios content continues to resonate in international markets with over 70 hours of content already sold in Q1. Recent sales include new seasons pickups of unscripted series Rust Valley Restorers (Season 3 – 12x60), Salvage Kings (Season 2 – 10x60) and Backroad Truckers (Season 1- 8x60) to Foxtel in Australia. Israel's Talit Communications returns for more home renovation content securing Making It Home with Kortney & Kenny (10x60), Worst to First (10x60) and the third season of Island of Bryan (10x60). Blaze, an AMC Networks International channel in Spain and Portugal, acquires Salvage Kings (Season 2 – 10x60) and heartwarming bakery overhaul series Project Bakeover (10x60) is picked up by Talpa Networks in the Netherlands, to air on Net5.

To respond to the increased popularity of its slate, Corus Studios has expanded its worldwide sales team with the addition of Pooja Nirmal Kant, overseeing Asia and Central Eastern Europe. Nirmal Kant joins Leyla Formoso, representing Latin American and select European territories, and Rita Carbone Fleury, leading worldwide sales for Corus Studios.

For Corus Studios full catalogue of content, visit www.corusstudios.com

Corus Studios is a division of Corus Entertainment.

About Corus Studios
Established in 2015, Corus Studios, a division of Corus Entertainment, is a premium content studio that develops, produces and distributes a wide array of original lifestyle, unscripted and factual content globally. Offering dynamic programming that entertains, informs and drives audiences across platforms, Corus Studios content is featured across Corus' suite of channels, including HGTV Canada, HISTORY®, Food Network Canada, and SLICE™. To date, Corus Studios content has been sold in over 150 territories worldwide.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.
Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital and streaming assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with broadly distributed Canadian streaming platforms STACKTV, Nick+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/22/c1750.html

    (Bloomberg) -- K-pop boy band BTS is ending its distribution deal with Sony Music’s Columbia Records and will instead partner with Universal Music Group.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.The move, confirmed by BTS’s mana