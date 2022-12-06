U.S. markets open in 1 hour 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,004.75
    +1.50 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,996.00
    +10.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,822.00
    +16.25 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,842.30
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.60
    -1.33 (-1.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.30
    +10.00 (+0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    +0.27 (+1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0526
    +0.0029 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5990
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.72
    +1.66 (+8.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2224
    +0.0030 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1050
    -0.5800 (-0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,002.59
    -257.87 (-1.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    401.21
    -10.01 (-2.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,543.24
    -24.30 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,885.87
    +65.47 (+0.24%)
     

CORVIA MEDICAL ANNOUNCES RANDOMIZATION OF FIRST PATIENT IN THE RESPONDER-HF CONFIRMATORY TRIAL

·4 min read

Corvia® Atrial Shunt has the potential to change the way heart failure is treated

TEWKSBURY, Mass., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corvia Medical, Inc., a company dedicated to transforming the treatment of heart failure (HF), announced the first patient has been randomized in RESPONDER-HF, a global confirmatory trial of the Corvia Atrial Shunt in heart failure patients with preserved (HFpEF) or mildly reduced (HFmrEF) ejection fraction.

Corvia InterAtrial Shunt Device (IASD) (PRNewsfoto/Corvia Medical, Inc.)
Corvia InterAtrial Shunt Device (IASD) (PRNewsfoto/Corvia Medical, Inc.)

We anticipate RESPONDER-HF will validate the REDUCE LAP-HF II responder group findings.

The first patient was enrolled and randomized by Scott Lilly, M.D., Interventional Cardiologist, and Rami Kahwash, M.D., Heart Failure Cardiologist at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. "We are pleased to participate in RESPONDER-HF and continue the important work of studying atrial shunt therapy, which may represent significant clinical benefit for millions of heart failure patients," commented Dr. Lilly.  Dr. Kahwash added, "Despite ongoing pharmaceutical advances, the treatment of HFpEF remains challenging, and multiple therapies are needed to treat such a heterogenous disease. We are pleased to offer access to a novel treatment option that has the potential to relieve our patients' breathlessness and improve their quality of life."

RESPONDER-HF is a randomized, sham-controlled trial including up to 260 patients from 60 centers across the US, Europe, and Australia. The trial will evaluate the efficacy of the Corvia Atrial Shunt to reduce HF hospitalizations and improve quality of life (QoL). Sanjiv Shah, M.D., Director of Research for the Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute, and Director of the HFpEF Program at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, and Martin Leon, M.D., Director of Interventional Cardiovascular Care at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, serve as lead investigators for the study.

The RESPONDER-HF confirmatory trial builds on extensive scientific data and progressive learnings from REDUCE LAP-HF II, the largest randomized controlled trial of a device-based therapy for HFpEF patients. As published in Circulation,1 REDUCE LAP-HF II is the only study of an implantable therapeutic device to show clinical benefit in this population. Within the large responder group, representing 50% of study patients, treatment with the Corvia Atrial Shunt resulted in a 45% reduction in HF events and a 55% greater improvement in QoL compared to sham control.

"We are committed to demonstrating the potential benefit of atrial shunt therapy and anticipate RESPONDER-HF will validate the REDUCE LAP-HF II responder group findings, which correspond to two-thirds of people with HFpEF, or 2 million people in the US alone," commented Dr. Leon.  Dr. Shah further added, "The RESPONDER-HF trial will not only continue to advance our scientific understanding of shunting in HFpEF, but also has the potential to change the treatment paradigm, and in doing so, move us one step closer to precision medicine in heart failure."

More than 26 million people worldwide have HF,2 and the majority have HFpEF,3 the largest unmet clinical need in cardiovascular medicine. The Corvia Atrial Shunt is designed to reduce elevated left atrial pressure (LAP), the primary contributor of HF symptoms in HFpEF patients. The shunt is placed via catheter between the left and right atria, forming a passage that allows blood to flow from the high pressure left atrium to the lower pressure right atrium, with the aim of reducing HF symptoms and events and improving QoL.

About Corvia Medical, Inc.

Corvia Medical, Inc. is revolutionizing the treatment of heart failure through novel transcatheter cardiovascular devices. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Tewksbury, MA, Corvia is dedicated to transforming the standard of care for heart failure treatment, enabling patients to reclaim their lives. The Corvia Atrial Shunt was granted Breakthrough Device designation by the FDA in 2019. Privately held, the company is backed by Third Rock Ventures, General Catalyst Partners, AccelMed, Lumira Ventures, Edwards Lifesciences, and an undisclosed strategic investor. Visit https://corviamedical.com/.

For information regarding RESPONDER-HF study eligibility, please visit https://treatmyheartfailure.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lisa Ensz
+1 978-654-6120
lensz@corviamedical.com
https://corviamedical.com/newsroom/

  1. Borlaug BA et al. Latent Pulmonary Vascular Disease May Alter the Response to Therapeutic Atrial Shunt Device in Heart Failure. Circulation. 2022;10.1161.

  2. Savarese G, Lund LH. Global Public Health Burden of Heart Failure. Card Fail Rev. 2017;3(1):7-11.

  3. Owan TE et al. Trends in prevalence and outcome of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. N Engl J Med. 2006;355:251-259

www.corviamedical.com
www.corviamedical.com
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/corvia-medical-announces-randomization-of-first-patient-in-the-responder-hf-confirmatory-trial-301695321.html

SOURCE Corvia Medical, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Anavex's (AVXL) Lead Alzheimer's Drug Meets Study Goal

    Top-line data from a phase IIb/III study shows that Anave's (AVXL) lead drug exhibited statistical and clinical improvement in cognition and function in patients with early Alzheimer's disease.

  • Narcan Maker Gets Fast-Tracked for Over-the-Counter Nasal Spray

    The FDA’s priority review gives opioid-overdose reversal drug an expected approval date of March 2023, company says.

  • Alzheimer’s Treatment Thrills Investors as Doctors Debate Effect

    The data presented for Eisai and Biogen’s drug wasn’t convincing enough to settle a debate among experts, but investors are betting on commercial success anyway.

  • Tetra Bio-Pharma Announces Results of Artificial Intelligence Study of ARDS-003 Combined with Favipiravir

    Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ("Tetra" or the "Company") (TSX: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF) (FRA: JAM1), a leader in cannabinoid-derived drug discovery and development announced today significant results from the study of Onternabez combined with Favipiravir against ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome), Sepsis, and COVID-19 through PREPAiRE, an AI (Artificial Intelligence) powered platform which purposely integrates target identification, validation, lead discovery optimization, drug synthesis, and preclin

  • Dante Labs: Innovating Whole Genome Sequencing

    By Exec Edge Editorial Staff Until recently, DNA tests have been costly and inaccessible for many individuals, researchers, and clinicians. But, over the past seven years, Andrea Riposati and Mattia Capulli’s global genomics and precision medicine company, Dante Labs, has made these tests more accessible to people all over the world. Dante Labs uses the […]

  • Our Next Best COVID Drug Has Been Hiding In Plain Sight

    SimpleImages / GettyThe fight against COVID seems to have fallen into a ping-ponging rhythm at this point, where every step forward seems undercut by one backward. Vaccines are available, and hospitalization rates have fallen dramatically from previous peaks. But just a sliver of eligible Americans have received the most recent bivalent shot, and the specter of a new, somehow worse variant looms large in our collective psyche. Elsewhere, such as in China, we seem to be losing ground to the virus

  • Why Shares of Provention Bio Went Up 30.3% in November

    Shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ: PRVB) rose 30.3% in November, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. The pharmaceutical company closed out October at $6.94 and opened November at $7. The move up can be directly tied to the approval of Provention therapy Tzield (teplizumab-mzwv) by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Nov. 17.

  • FDA Takes Tougher Line on Fast-Tracked Drugs

    GSK and Roche have pulled drugs approved on an accelerated basis, while other drugmakers win speedy approvals only after starting confirmatory studies.

  • Is This Biotech Stock a Buy Following a Landmark Approval?

    Provention Bio (NASDAQ: PRVB) is a small-cap biotech whose shares have doubled in the past three months. The company can thank the expected and eventual approval of Tzield for that performance. In mid-November, Tzield became the first and only treatment approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the delay of the onset of type 1 diabetes (T1D) in at-risk patients.

  • Verve Slides as FDA Seeks Data Before Allowing Gene-Therapy Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- Verve Therapeutics Inc. shares fell the most in five months, pulling down shares of rival drugmakers, after the biotechnology company said US regulators requested additional information before allowing a test of its gene therapy to begin. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapRussia Blames Ukraine for Blasts at Bases That Damaged WarplanesElon Musk’s Impossible E

  • Novartis prostate cancer drug trial meets primary endpoint

    The data will be submitted for regulatory approval next year to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration , Novartis said.

  • Is Biogen Stock a Buy Now?

    Thanks to well-received clinical trial data for its investigational Alzheimer's therapy, lecanemab, shares of Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) are up by more than 51% in the past three months -- and the company hasn't even made a single dollar from the positive findings yet. Including lecanemab, Biogen has a dozen programs in late-stage clinical trials, all but four of which are being developed for indications in neurology. Its areas of focus within neurology are Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, though it also has a trio of programs for multiple sclerosis (MS) in development.

  • These are the worst pains humans can experience: From kidney stones to cracked ribs

    Less well known pain-inducing conditions include trigeminal neuralgia- often described as an electric shock shooting through the face

  • How much protein should you be eating? Dietitians weigh in

    Can you eat too much protein? While the macronutrient is an essential part of any diet, dietitians say quality is just as important as quantity.

  • Woman diagnosed with dementia aged 57 reveals early signs everyone should know

    Jude Thorp, 59, who lives in Oxford, said she first started noticing changes in 2016, but she did not receive a formal diagnosis until 2021

  • Covid Cases Are Rising. L.A. Could Bring Back Masks.

    Covid-19 cases are surging, few people are getting updated boosters, and there's even talk of mask mandates in California.

  • Why Shares of Editas Medicine Dropped 15.5% in November

    What happened Shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT), a clinical-stage biotech company, fell by 15.5% in November, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. The stock closed October at $12.55 a share, then opened November at $13.

  • Teen Marijuana Poisonings Have Skyrocketed. How to Keep Your Child Safe

    Poisonings involving cannabis are on the rise in the U.S. Here's how to talk to your child about marijuana.

  • Masimo (MASI) Announces Positive Study Results on PBM by SpHb

    Masimo's (MASI) SpHb is likely to enhance transfusion management and post-operative patient outcomes on patients.

  • Flu season worsens as 44 states report high activity

    NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. flu season keeps getting worse. Health officials said Friday that 7.5% of outpatient medical […] The post Flu season worsens as 44 states report high activity appeared first on TheGrio.