U.S. markets open in 1 hour 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,872.75
    -8.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,252.00
    -67.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,771.25
    -22.75 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,118.10
    -12.10 (-0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.77
    -1.41 (-2.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,728.40
    -4.80 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    24.83
    -0.40 (-1.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1809
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.46
    +1.16 (+5.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3702
    +0.0012 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0800
    +0.3460 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    52,596.43
    -3,969.42 (-7.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,051.83
    -44.68 (-4.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,651.17
    -61.72 (-0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,729.88
    +324.36 (+1.14%)
     
COMING UP:

Another 730,000 Americans likely filed new unemployment claims for week ended March 20

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

Corvus Gold Reports From One Drill Hole, 38.3 Metres @ 2.15 g/t Gold, 34.7 Metres @ 4.24 g/t Gold, 35.9 Metres @ 1.77 g/t Gold, 24.8 Metres @ 2.47 g/t Gold & 40.5 Metres @ 1.45 g/t Gold, Expanding the Mother Lode Deposit, Bullfrog Gold District, Nevada

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Corvus Gold
·16 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Corvus Gold Drill Plan Map at the Nevada, Mother Lode Project Mar 25, 2021

Location Drill Map at the Mother Lode Project, drill holes ML20-161CT &amp; 162CT
Location Drill Map at the Mother Lode Project, drill holes ML20-161CT & 162CT
Location Drill Map at the Mother Lode Project, drill holes ML20-161CT & 162CT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Gold Inc. (“Corvus” or the “Company”) - (TSX: KOR, NASDAQ: KOR) announces it has received additional results from the high-grade Central Intrusive Zone (CIZ) in the central feeder zone target of the at the Mother Lode project. Hole ML20-162CT drilled through the Main Zone returning typical width and grade (38.3m @ 2.15 g/t gold) and then went through multiple high-grade zones in the dominantly oxide lower CIZ, returning 34.7m @ 4.24 g/t gold, 35.9m @ 1.77 g/t gold, 24.8m @ 2.47 g/t gold & 8.9 g/t silver, 40.5m @ 1.45 g/t gold. These multiple high-grade intercepts cover a total of 196.7 metres of down hole length and outline an important gold zone in the central high-grade feeder with increased potential to continue at depth. As with all intercepts in the deep CIZ oxide target these high-grade zones are related to intrusive dikes and show a strong association with a deeper, hotter gold system.

Hole ML20-161CT was lost in the top of the CIZ due to poor drilling conditions but did intersect the Main Zone (11.0m @ 1.15 g/t gold) and the first high-grade zone of the CIZ with 73.2m of 1.58 g/t gold, including 40.7m @ 2.40 g/t gold. Corvus will look to follow this hole up with another core-tail hole to extend the zone at depth in the future.

The central high-grade feeder zone was the site of the original CIZ discover hole (NR20-06, May 13, 2020, ML20-123CT with 125.5m @ 2.6 g/t gold including 14.8m @ 8.9 g/t gold & 24.7m @ 4.9 g/t gold). The more this deeper part of the Mother Lode deposit is explored, the stronger the association there appears to be with a deep, hot, porphyry related mineralizing environment, which could be an important driver of gold systems along the large regional, Mother Lode – Silicon belt (including the Lynnda Strip discovery).

Jeffrey Pontius, President and CEO of Corvus, said, “The expansion of the central feeder zone continues to enlarge our higher-grade zones, many of which present interesting underground mining potential with attractive widths and grades should they continue below the currently projected pit bottom. As Mother Lode expands, it is emerging as a key asset to us in a major new Nevada gold belt stretching from Mother Lode in the south to Silicon in the north. Corvus controls an impressive and growing gold mineral resource and highly strategic land package in this belt representing significant value for our shareholder with multiple development options.”

Table 1: Mother Lode - Mineral Resource Expansion Phase - 4 Results
(Reported intercepts are not true widths as there is currently insufficient data to calculate true orientation in space. Mineralized intervals are calculated using a 0.3 g/t cut-off unless otherwise indicated below)

Drill Hole #

from (m)

to (m)

Interval (m)

Gold (g/t)

Silver (g/t)

Comment

ML20-161CT
AZ 085 dip-65

218.54

222.56

4.02

0.15

0.60

Upper Oxide Zone

241.40

252.37

10.97

1.15

1.14

Main Zone

inc

242.93

247.50

4.57

1.84

1.19

1 g/t cut

265.79

338.94

73.15

1.58

2.07

CIZ

inc

266.40

307.14

40.74

2.40

2.41

1 g/t cut

inc

278.27

285.60

7.33

4.20

1.75

3 g/t cut

inc

332.84

338.94

6.10

1.29

3.47

1 g/t cut
Hole lost in top of CIZ








ML20-162CT
AZ 083 dip-77

140.82

186.68

45.86

0.69

0.57

Upper Oxide Zone

245.28

283.57

38.29

2.15

2.11

Main Zone

378.58

390.91

12.33

0.24

0.12

CIZ

400.65

435.34

34.69

4.24

3.90

439.14

474.99

35.85

1.77

3.29

inc

439.14

454.25

15.11

3.83

6.96

1 g/t cut

481.83

506.58

24.75

2.47

8.89

inc

482.80

492.99

10.19

5.74

21.10

1 g/t cut

514.65

520.29

5.64

0.20

0.07

531.88

536.45

4.57

0.13

0.25

556.87

597.32

40.45

1.45

1.92

inc

567.04

580.64

13.60

3.74

4.35

1 g/t cut

609.60

616.00

6.40

0.25

1.45











Figure 1 Location Map: Mother Lode drill hole ML20-161CT & 162CT: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/60d58e0a-fa4c-4d22-904f-26e7fe63bf36

Qualified Person and Quality Control/Quality Assurance

Jeffrey A. Pontius (CPG 11044), a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”), has supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release and has reviewed and approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Pontius is not independent of Corvus, as he is the CEO & President and holds common shares and incentive stock options.

Carl E. Brechtel, (Nevada PE 008744 and Registered Member 353000 of SME), a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, has coordinated execution of the work outlined in this news release and has also reviewed and approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Brechtel is not independent of Corvus, as he is the CAO and holds common shares and incentive stock options.

The work program at North Bullfrog was designed and supervised by Mark Reischman, Corvus Gold’s Nevada Exploration Manager, who is responsible for all aspects of the work, including the quality control/quality assurance program. On-site personnel at the project log and track all samples prior to sealing and shipping. Quality control is monitored by the insertion of blind certified standard reference materials and blanks into each sample shipment. All mineral resource sample shipments are sealed and shipped to American Assay Laboratories (“AAL”) in Reno, Nevada, for preparation and assaying. AAL is independent of the Company. AAL’s quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 9001:2000 and ISO 17025:1999. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the analysis of reagent blanks, reference material and replicate samples. Finally, representative blind duplicate samples are forwarded to AAL and an ISO compliant third-party laboratory for additional quality control. Mr. Pontius, a qualified person, has verified the data underlying the information disclosed herein, including sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information by reviewing the reports of AAL, methodologies, results and all procedures undertaken for quality assurance and quality control in a manner consistent with industry practice, and all matters were consistent and accurate according to his professional judgement. There were no limitations on the verification process.

Metallurgical testing on North Bullfrog and Mother Lode samples has been performed by McClelland Analytical Services Laboratories Inc. of Sparks Nevada (“McClelland”), Resource Development Inc. of Wheatridge, CO (RDi) and Hazen Research Inc. of Golden, CO (HRi). McClelland is an ISO 17025 accredited facility that supplies quantitative chemical analysis in support of metallurgical, exploration and environmental testing using classic methods and modern analytical instrumentation. McClelland has met the requirements of the IAS Accreditations Criteria for Testing Laboratories (AC89), has demonstrated compliance with ANS/ISO/IEC Standard 17025:2005, General requirements for the competence of testing and calibration laboratories, and has been accredited, since November 12, 2012. Hazen Research Inc. (“Hazen”), an independent laboratory, has performed flotation, AAO testing and cyanide leach testing on samples of sulphide mineralization from the YellowJacket zone and Swale area of Sierra Blanca, and roasting tests on Mother Lode flotation concentrate. Hazen holds analytical certificates from state regulatory agencies and the US Environmental Protection Agency (the “EPA”). Hazen participates in performance evaluation studies to demonstrate competence and maintains a large stock of standard reference materials from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), the Canadian Centre for Mineral and Energy Technology (CANMET), the EPA and other sources. Hazen’s QA program has been developed for conformance to the applicable requirements and standards referenced in 10 CFR 830.120 subpart A quality assurance requirements, January 1, 2002. Resource Development Inc. is a state-of-the-art laboratory for metallic and industrial minerals filling a need for high quality, cost-effective, and timely technical services for the international mining industry.

For additional information see the following: “Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment for Gravity Milling and Heap Leach Processing at the North Bullfrog Project, Bullfrog Mining District, Nye County, Nevada”, dated November 21, 2020 with an effective date of October 7, 2020 and “Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment for BIOX Mill and Heap Leach Processing at the Mother Lode Project, Bullfrog Mining District, Nye County, Nevada” dated November 21, 2020 with an effective date of October 7, 2020, each of which is available under Corvus’ profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About the North Bullfrog & Mother Lode Projects, Nevada

Corvus controls 100% of its North Bullfrog Project, which covers approximately 90.5 km2 in southern Nevada. The property package is made up of a number of private mineral leases of patented federal mining claims and 1,134 federal unpatented mining claims. The project has excellent infrastructure, being adjacent to a major highway and power corridor as well as a large water right. The Company also controls 445 federal unpatented mining claims on the Mother Lode project which totals approximately 36.5 km2 which it owns 100%. The total Corvus 100% land ownership now covers over 127 km2, hosting two major new Nevada gold discoveries.

About Corvus Gold Inc.

Corvus Gold Inc. is a North American gold exploration and development company, focused on its near-term gold-silver mining project at the North Bullfrog and Mother Lode Districts in Nevada. In addition, the Company controls a number of royalties on other North American exploration properties representing a spectrum of gold, silver and copper projects. Corvus is committed to building shareholder value through new discoveries and the expansion of its projects to maximize share price leverage in an advancing gold and silver market.

On behalf of
Corvus Gold Inc.

(signed) Jeffrey A. Pontius
Jeffrey A. Pontius,
President & Chief Executive Officer

Contact Information:
Ryan Ko
Investor Relations
Email: info@corvusgold.com
Phone: 1-844-638-3246 (toll free) or (604) 638-3246

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian and US securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the possible events, conditions or financial performance that is based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action; potential expansion of the deposit; the rapid and effective capture of the potential of our Mother Lode project; the potential for new deposits and expected increases in the system’s potential; anticipated content, commencement and cost of exploration programs; anticipated exploration program results and expansion of existing programs; the discovery and delineation of mineral deposits/resources/reserves; the potential to discover additional high grade veins or additional deposits; the growth potential of the Mother Lode projects; and the potential for any mining or production at the Mother Lode & North Bullfrog projects, are forward-looking statements. Information concerning mineral resource estimates may be deemed to be forward-looking statements in that it reflects a prediction of the mineralization that would be encountered if a mineral deposit were developed and mined. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located, variations in the market price of any mineral products the Company may produce or plan to produce, the Company's inability to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its activities, the Company's inability to produce minerals from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company’s 2019 Annual Information Form and latest interim Management Discussion and Analysis filed with certain securities commissions in Canada and the Company’s most recent filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All of the Company’s Canadian public disclosure filings in Canada may be accessed via www.sedar.com and filings with the SEC may be accessed via www.sec.gov and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company’s mineral properties.

Cautionary Note to US Investors

NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators which establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. Unless otherwise indicated, all resource estimates contained in or incorporated by reference in this press release have been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and the guidelines set out in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (the “CIM”) Standards on Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserves, adopted by the CIM Council on November 14, 2004 (the “CIM Standards”) as they may be amended from time to time by the CIM.

United States investors are cautioned that the requirements and terminology of NI 43-101 and the CIM Standards differ significantly from the requirements and terminology of the SEC set forth in the SEC’s Industry Guide 7 (“SEC Industry Guide 7”). Accordingly, the Company’s disclosures regarding mineralization may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by companies subject to SEC Industry Guide 7. Without limiting the foregoing, while the terms “mineral resources”, “inferred mineral resources”, “indicated mineral resources” and “measured mineral resources” are recognized and required by NI 43-101 and the CIM Standards, they are not recognized by the SEC and are not permitted to be used in documents filed with the SEC by companies subject to SEC Industry Guide 7. Mineral resources which are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability, and US investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of a mineral resource will ever be converted into reserves. Further, inferred resources have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and as to whether they can be mined legally or economically. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of the inferred resources will ever be upgraded to a higher resource category. Under Canadian rules, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of a feasibility study or prefeasibility study, except in rare cases. The SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute SEC Industry Guide 7 compliant “reserves” as in-place tonnage and grade without reference to unit amounts. The term “contained ounces” is not permitted under the rules of SEC Industry Guide 7. In addition, the NI 43-101 and CIM Standards definition of a “reserve” differs from the definition in SEC Industry Guide 7. In SEC Industry Guide 7, a mineral reserve is defined as a part of a mineral deposit which could be economically and legally extracted or produced at the time the mineral reserve determination is made, and a “final” or “bankable” feasibility study is required to report reserves, the three-year historical price is used in any reserve or cash flow analysis of designated reserves and the primary environmental analysis or report must be filed with the appropriate governmental authority. The mine economics presented herein and derived from the PEA are preliminary in nature and may not be realized. The PEA is not a feasibility study. U.S. investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our latest reports and registration statements filed with the SEC. You can review and obtain copies of these filings at http://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml. U.S. Investors are cautioned not to assume that any defined resource will ever be converted into SEC Industry Guide 7 compliant reserves.

This press release is not, and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer to buy or sell securities in the United States.

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) limits disclosure for U.S. reporting purposes to mineral deposits that a company can economically and legally extract or produce. Resource estimates contained in this press release are made pursuant to NI 43-101 standards in Canada and do not represent reserves under the standards of the SEC’s Industry Guide 7. Under the currently applicable SEC Industry Guide 7 standards, a “final” or “bankable” feasibility study is required to report reserves, the three-year historical average price is used in any reserve or cash flow analysis to designate reserves and all necessary permits and government approvals must be filed with the appropriate governmental authority. This press release uses the terms “Measured Resources”, “Indicated Resources”, and “Inferred Resources”. We advise U.S. investors that while these terms are Canadian mining terms as defined in accordance with NI 43-101, such terms are not recognized under SEC Industry Guide 7 and normally are not permitted to be used in reports and registration statements filed with the SEC. Mineral resources described in this press release have a great amount of uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. The SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute SEC Industry Guide 7 compliant “reserves” as in-place tonnage and grade, without reference to unit measures. “Inferred Resources” have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that any or all part of an Inferred Resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. U.S. Investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into SEC Industry Guide 7 reserves.



Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive: Goldman sends Indian employees back home as local COVID-19 cases rise

    Goldman Sachs told all but critical staff at its operation in Indian IT capital Bengaluru to return to working from home on Wednesday, reversing moves to get staff back to one of its biggest global offices as coronavirus infections in the city grew. India earlier reported a new variant of the coronavirus as new infections and deaths nationwide hit the highest this year, prompting the imposition of new restrictions in some states. Bengaluru reported 1,280 new infections on Tuesday, according to city data, and several sources at Goldman told Reuters that teams had been told to return to working from home ahead of an all-office townhall call at 2 p.m. local time on Thursday.

  • China Tech Giants Dive as Delisting Threat Joins Crackdown Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Tech giants from Tencent Holdings Ltd. to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. dived after U.S. regulators revived threats to toss China’s largest corporations off U.S. bourses, compounding concerns of a widening domestic antitrust crackdown.Alibaba slid almost 4% in Hong Kong Thursday, joining a U.S. selloff that wiped at least 20% off Chinese tech names including Tencent Music Entertainment and iQiyi Inc., Baidu Inc.’s Netflix-like streaming subsidiary. The Hang Seng Technology Index slid to its lowest since November before ending down just 1.2%.Tencent, which on Wednesday sought to allay investor concerns about the fallout to its fintech division from growing regulatory pressure, slid 2.8% and has now shed more than $200 billion of market value since a January peak. Following Tencent’s fourth-quarter results, brokerages including Goldman Sachs, Macquarie and HSBC cut their price targets on Asia’s largest company for the first time in at least a year.Read more: Tencent Dives Despite Assurances on China Antitrust FalloutBaidu, the search giant that debuted in the city only on Monday, finished 9.7% lower while Alibaba-rival JD.com Inc. lost 3.6%. Food delivery giant Meituan, which reports 2020 results Friday, shed 1.6%. The losses followed a warning from the Securities and Exchange Commission that it’s taking steps to force accounting firms to let U.S. regulators review the financial audits of overseas companies -- the penalty for non-compliance being ejection from exchanges.That threat worsened sentiment in China’s giant tech sector just as Beijing is widening a crackdown on the country’s largest corporations, fearful of their growing clout after years of relatively unfettered expansion.“Sentiment got hurt after Chinese technology stocks slumped overnight on Nasdaq,” while local reasons accelerated the selloffs, including a lack of upside surprises in Tencent earnings and worries about government regulation on the sector, said Daniel So, a CMB International analyst.On Wednesday, Bloomberg News reported China’s government has proposed establishing a joint venture with local technology giants that would oversee the lucrative data they collect from hundreds of millions of consumers. The preliminary plan, which is being led by the People’s Bank of China, would mark a significant escalation in regulators’ attempts to tighten their grip over the country’s internet sector. Tencent executives sought to tamp down the impact of Beijing’s heightened scrutiny after reporting revenue growth that barely met expectations.“The major reason is still valuation,” said Linus Yip, First Shanghai Securities analyst. “Even after such a big drop, the sector is still not cheap. I don’t think the tech stocks will resume upward trend any time soon. Any bad news will trigger further selloffs, be it Nasdaq plunge or news about China’s regulation.”Read more: Tencent Dives Despite Assurances About China Antitrust FalloutFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Futures Erase Gain, Oil Drops Amid Suez Block: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures were little changed, erasing earlier gains, as investors weighed Washington’s assessment of a recovery in the world’s largest economy. Oil turned lower after a rally spurred by the blockage of the Suez Canal fizzled.Contracts on the Nasdaq 100 index held on to minor gains, signaling a potential recovery for tech stocks caught on the losing end of a rotation into cyclical re-opening trades Wednesday. Futures on the S&P 500 Index and Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped.In the premarket, Nike Inc. lost 4% as the company risked a boycott in China over its practice of not sourcing cotton from the contentious Xinjiang region. Carnival Corp. rose from its worst three-day slump since November on prospects for the return of cruise-line operations.West Texas Intermediate crude fell below $60 a barrel, after adding almost 6% Wednesday. Tugs and diggers are trying to dislodge the ship stuck for a third day in the Suez Canal, a critical waterway for trade.Attention is turning to Thursday’s seven-year Treasury auction to gauge the direction of bond yields, as poor demand for this maturity at last month’s sale helped trigger a global selloff in government debt and interest-rate sensitive stocks. U.S. benchmark 10-year yields were steady around 1.6%.Investors are mulling which sectors of the stock market are best-placed to benefit from faster growth, while monitoring the risks of higher inflation. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell balanced their positive assessments of the recovery with reminders that it still has a long way to go in a second day of Congressional testimony.“The reflation trade will have further legs to run,” Lale Akoner, BNY Mellon Investment Management senior market strategist, said on Bloomberg TV. “We do see higher inflationary pressures building, higher interest rates and softer dollar to continue.”In Europe, concern over lockdown extensions and vaccine hiccups is keeping cyclical stocks on the back foot, with energy firms and banks among the biggest contributors to the slight loss on the Stoxx Europe 600 index.Meanwhile, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has started an inquiry into the the blank-check company frenzy that’s gripping Wall Street, according to a report. Elsewhere, Bitcoin fell as much as 4.7%, to the lowest in about two weeks. The fifth-day decline in the cryptocurrency is its longest stretch this year.These are some key events to watch this week:The U.S. Treasury auctions seven-year debt.U.S. personal income and spending data on Friday.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nationwide tells 13,000 staff to 'work anywhere'

    The UK's biggest building society says it wants to give employees more control over their lives.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate officers, board members, and others ‘in the know’ – don’t just manage the companies, they know the details. Legally, they are not supposed to trade that knowledge, or to blatantly trade on it, and disclosure rules by government regulators help to keep the insiders honest. Their honest stock transactions, however, can be highly informative. These are the people with the deepest knowledge of particular stocks. So, when they buy or sell, especially in bulk, take note. In this case, we’ve used the TipRanks Insiders’ Hot Stocks tool to find two stocks whose price has dropped recently – and that drop has coincided with some ‘informative buy’ insider trades. Let's take a closer look. Intercept Pharma (ICPT) We’ll start in the pharmaceutical sector, with Intercept, a specialist in the treatment of chronic liver conditions. Intercept Pharma is working to develop treatment for several chronic and serious diseases of the liver, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company’s chief compound, obeticholic acid (OCA), was developed as an analog of the CDCA bile acid, and can play a role in treating liver conditions through the FXR receptor pathway. OCA, also called Ocaliva, has received approval by the US FDA and in Europe for use to treat PBC. Intercept has, in recent months, seen important changes. First, the company has experienced churn in the upper management. Effective this past January 1, the company’s COO Jerome Durso stepped up to the CEO post, and earlier this month CFO Sandip Kapadia announced that he will step down on March 26. His position will be filled on an acting basis by Rocco Venezia as an interim measure. On the business side, the company reported 4Q20 results at the end of February. The release showed significant gains in worldwide sales of OCA. Q4 net sales reached $83.3 million, up 18% year-over-year, and the full year sales grew 25% yoy to reach $312.7 million. The company gave guidance toward $325 million to $355 million for 2021 net sales of OCA. On a negative note, the EPS net loss in Q4 was worse than expected, coming in at $1.58 against a forecast loss of $1.47. And, while the OCA sales were up from last year, quarterly revenue was also below expectations. After the earnings release, the stock fell 19%. That loss came on top of a difficult 9 months for Intercept. The stock is down ~74% over that period. The run of losses started last June, when the FDA rejected an application for approval of OCA to treat NASH-related liver fibrosis. OCA is currently undergoing an extensive Phase 3 trial for this condition, to back new applications for approval by the end of this year. There are no current medications for the treatment of NASH and its complications, and Intercept anticipates the market could reach $5 billion in annual sales. Turning to the insider trading, we see that Srinivas Akkaraju, of the Board of Directors, purchased 237,000 shares of ICPT in three tranches between March 10 and March 12. The total cost came to $5.02 million, and Akkarju’s stake in the company is now worth $13.95 million. Looking to the future, Wedbush's Liana Moussatos remains cautiously optimistic. The 5-star analyst rates ICPT an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and her $88 price target implies an impressive upside of 331% over the next 12 months. (To watch Moussatos’ track record, click here) “We are making multiple adjustments to our model. Management plans to resubmit the OCA/NASH NDA to the FDA by YE:21. Consequently, we pushed our U.S. launch date for OCA/NASH from 7/15/2022 to 2/15/2023 to allow enough time to fulfill FDA requirements and commercial preparations. We decreased our estimated treatable PBC population from about 34K to 32K due to the impact of potential OCA/PBC label changes for patients reaching the most advanced stages of PBC,” Moussatos noted. Moussatos is the bullish outlier here; Wall Street’s analyst corps is clearly divided on this stock, as shown by the breakdown of the 14 recent reviews. These include 6 Buys, 7 Holds, and 1 Sell, making the consensus rating a Moderate Buy. Shares are priced at $20.40 and the average price target of $43.33 suggests an upside of 112% from that level. (See ICPT stock analysis on TipRanks) Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Shifting gears, we’ll move over to the insurance industry, where Kinsale Capital is a provider of excess and surplus lines insurance products. These are policies which customers take out to protect against ‘excess’ risk, or risks that are too high for their regular insurance company. Kinsale focuses exclusively on these high-risk insurance products, and keeps control of both its claims and underwriting processes. Kinsale has seen significant growth in both revenues and earnings over the past year. At the top line, revenues in 4Q20 were up 51% to $139.33 million, and EPS, at $1.65 per share based on $38.2 million in net income, was up 109% from the prior year. For the full year, Kinsale’s revenues reached $459.88 million, a gain of 45% year-over-year. Full year EPS rose from $2.86 in 2019 to $3.87 in 2020, a yoy gain of 35%. The gains in revenues and income were driven by increases in all of the company’s main business segments. For both the quarter and the full year, Kinsale saw significant increases in gross written premiums, net investment income, underwriting income, and operating return on equity. The company finished 2020 with $1.3 billion in cash and invested assets, up 44% from December 2019. Despite the sound results reported, KNSL shares are down over the past three months. The shares peaked in mid-December, and have lost 35% since then. The drop in share price has not discouraged Steven Bensinger, from the company’s Board of Directors, from increasing his holding. On March 10, Bensinger bought two tranches of stock totaling 3,500 shares, paying $607,000. This brings his full holding in the company to more than 30,000 shares, valued at over $5.3 million. Wall Street likes this insurance company, and Casey Alexander, covering the company for Compass Point, lays out a solid bull case. “We continue to believe that the basic fundamental picture remains positive for KNSL. E&S premiums growth continues strong (46% YoY) and underwriting is strongly profitable, leading to an industry-leading combined ratio... KNSL also claims a technology-enabled expense advantage over peers that should lead to additional reserve redundancy. KNSL is making some inroads to the insuretech space, although moving cautiously while this new paradigm develops,” Alexander opined. Alexander rates the stock a Buy, and puts a $225 price target that indicates room for 39% upside in the year ahead. (To watch Alexander’s track record, click here) Solid results in a traditional finance sector like insurance will always get a thumbs up on Wall Street, so it is not surprising to see that the Strong Buy consensus rating here is unanimous, based on 3 recent reviews. The stock has an average price target of $235, for a 45% upside potential from the current share price of $161.94. (See KNSL stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • In 2020 the ultra-rich got richer. Now they're bracing for the backlash

    Now some are talking to their wealth managers about how to keep a hold of and consolidate their fortunes amid the global debris of the pandemic. The plans being discussed by the ultra-rich range from philanthropy, to shifting money and businesses into trust funds, and relocating to other countries or states with favourable tax regimes, according to Reuters interviews with seven millionaires and billionaires and more than 20 advisers to the wealthy. "It's quite evident that the bill is coming for everybody," said Rob Weeber, CEO at Swiss wealth manager Tiedemann Constantia, who said some clients were also considering selling major assets like businesses before tax rates rise.

  • If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Investors who have owned stocks in the last year have generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return over the last 12 months is 74.3%. But there is no question some investments performed better than others along the way. Bitcoin’s Big Run: As strong as the stock market has been since it bottomed on March 23, 2020, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) has been much stronger. After a wild ride that took Bitcoin prices near $20,000 in late 2017, the previous Bitcoin bubble burst in 2018 and the cryptocurrency finished the year down 72.6%. Bitcoin came back to life in 2019, however, finishing the year up 87.2% and priced at around $7,200. Several factors led to a surge in Bitcoin buying in 2020. First, investors concerned about the potential long-term damage that trillions of dollars in federal stimulus could do to the value of the dollar have flooded into Bitcoin as a potential safe-haven play. Second, younger Americans receiving three rounds of direct stimulus payments have poured a significant chunk of that cash into investments, including Bitcoin. Mizuho recently estimated the most recent round of $1,400 stimulus payments alone could contribute to roughly $24 billion in Bitcoin buying. After starting 2020 at around $7,200, Bitcoin prices had reached $10,000 by mid-February. By the beginning of March, the volatile cryptocurrency was back down to around $8,600 after news of the coronavirus spreading in China prompted concerns about a U.S. pandemic. When the stock market bottomed on March 23, Bitcoin investors were feeling the pain as well. Investors who had purchased Bitcoin as a COVID-19 flight-to-safety trade were down big with Bitcoin priced at around $5,800 at the time. However, once the government stimulus payments started flowing, Bitcoin regained its swagger. By May 31, Bitcoin prices were back above $10,000, and they haven’t traded below $10,000 since September 2020. Related Link: If You Invested ,000 In Ford Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now Bitcoin In 2021, Beyond: Bitcoin made it to new all-time highs above $20,000 in December 2020, almost exactly three years after its last new high. The cryptocurrency eventually made it as high as $61,643 in recent weeks, more than tripling its 2017 high. In recent days, the cryptocurrency has pulled back from all-time highs, settling back down to around $55,500 at publication time. Still, Bitcoin investors who bought one year ago and held on have generated a massive return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in Bitcoin bought on March 23, 2020, would be worth about $8,816 today. Given the exponential rise in Bitcoin prices in the past year coupled with the loss of stimulus payment support in the coming months, some investors are understandably growing concerned about a potential repeat of the 2018 sell-off. Bitcoin has experienced three boom-to-bust drawdowns of more than 80% in the past decade, and a similar sell-off in 2021 could send its price tumbling back down to around the $12,000 level. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga'Stimmy' Checks And The Stock Market: Will The Retail Trading Frenzy Continue?Cash App Is Giving Away M In Bitcoin: What You Need To Know© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • S&P 500 slips as tech stocks pull market lower

    The S&P 500 closed lower on Wednesday as optimism about the economic recovery by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was unable to halt a decline in technology shares for a second straight day. The remarks by the top two U.S. economic officials mirrored what they told Congress the day before, with Powell saying on Wednesday the most likely case is 2021 will be "a very, very strong year." While the three major indexes closed lower, investors sold last year's big performers, the technology shares that doubled the Nasdaq index from year-ago lows, and bought the underpriced value-oriented stocks poised to do well in the recovery.

  • Billionaire Investor Ray Dalio Believes That Governments Are Likely To Outlaw Bitcoin

    Ray Dalio, the billionaire investor behind the world’s largest hedge fund firm Bridgewater Associates, recently said that there is a “good probability” that Bitcoin will be banned. What Happened: In an interview with Yahoo Finance’s editor-in-chief, Dalio said, “Every country treasures its monopoly on controlling the supply and demand. They don’t want other monies to be operating or competing because things can get out of control. So I think that it would be very likely that you will have it, under a certain set of circumstances, outlawed the way gold was outlawed.” The investor went on to point out that the Indian government is currently considering banning cryptocurrencies entirely and said he would have to evaluate what that means for the asset class. Why It Matters: Although Dalio does believe that the cryptocurrency could be outlawed, he was clear on the fact that Bitcoin has proven itself as an asset class over the past ten years. “It hasn’t been hacked. It’s by and large, therefore, worked on an operational basis. It has built a significant following. It is an alternative, in a sense, store hold of wealth. It’s like digital cash. And those are the pluses,” he said. The fact that he views the digital asset in a largely positive light isn’t news to many after he recently called Bitcoin “one hell of an investment” in a January research paper from Bridgewater. Price Action: Bitcoin regained momentum today, reaching a 24-hour high of $57,262 after falling under $54,000 yesterday, according to data from CoinMarketCap. At press time, the market-leading cryptocurrency was trading at $54,082. Image: Web Summit via WikiCommons See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaJim Cramer Says He Made More Money On Bitcoin Than Gold, StocksBitcoin Price Dips Under ,000 As Its Largest Holders Take Profits© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Oil gains more than $3/bbl after Suez Canal ship grounding

    Oil prices jumped about 6% on Wednesday after a ship ran aground in the Suez Canal, and worries that the incident could tie up crude shipments gave prices a boost after a slide over the last week. The crude benchmarks, U.S. crude and London-based Brent, added to gains after U.S. inventory figures showed a further rebound in refining activity, suggesting U.S. refiners are mostly recovered from the cold snap that slammed Texas in February. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) settled at $61.18 a barrel, rising $3.42, or 5.9%, having lost 6.2% on Tuesday.

  • China Tech Giants Dive as Delisting Threat Joins Crackdown Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Tech giants from Tencent Holdings Ltd. to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. dived after U.S. regulators revived threats to toss China’s largest corporations off U.S. bourses, compounding concerns of a widening domestic antitrust crackdown.Alibaba slid almost 4% in Hong Kong Thursday, joining a U.S. selloff that wiped at least 20% off Chinese tech names including Tencent Music Entertainment and iQiyi Inc., Baidu Inc.’s Netflix-like streaming subsidiary. The Hang Seng Technology Index slid to its lowest since November before ending down just 1.2%.Tencent, which on Wednesday sought to allay investor concerns about the fallout to its fintech division from growing regulatory pressure, slid 2.8% and has now shed more than $200 billion of market value since a January peak. Following Tencent’s fourth-quarter results, brokerages including Goldman Sachs, Macquarie and HSBC cut their price targets on Asia’s largest company for the first time in at least a year.Read more: Tencent Dives Despite Assurances on China Antitrust FalloutBaidu, the search giant that debuted in the city only on Monday, finished 9.7% lower while Alibaba-rival JD.com Inc. lost 3.6%. Food delivery giant Meituan, which reports 2020 results Friday, shed 1.6%. The losses followed a warning from the Securities and Exchange Commission that it’s taking steps to force accounting firms to let U.S. regulators review the financial audits of overseas companies -- the penalty for non-compliance being ejection from exchanges.That threat worsened sentiment in China’s giant tech sector just as Beijing is widening a crackdown on the country’s largest corporations, fearful of their growing clout after years of relatively unfettered expansion.“Sentiment got hurt after Chinese technology stocks slumped overnight on Nasdaq,” while local reasons accelerated the selloffs, including a lack of upside surprises in Tencent earnings and worries about government regulation on the sector, said Daniel So, a CMB International analyst.On Wednesday, Bloomberg News reported China’s government has proposed establishing a joint venture with local technology giants that would oversee the lucrative data they collect from hundreds of millions of consumers. The preliminary plan, which is being led by the People’s Bank of China, would mark a significant escalation in regulators’ attempts to tighten their grip over the country’s internet sector. Tencent executives sought to tamp down the impact of Beijing’s heightened scrutiny after reporting revenue growth that barely met expectations.“The major reason is still valuation,” said Linus Yip, First Shanghai Securities analyst. “Even after such a big drop, the sector is still not cheap. I don’t think the tech stocks will resume upward trend any time soon. Any bad news will trigger further selloffs, be it Nasdaq plunge or news about China’s regulation.”Read more: Tencent Dives Despite Assurances About China Antitrust FalloutFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nio Sold $31M Factory Equipment To Tesla To Get Through A Difficult Time

    Nio Limited’s (NYSE: NIO) sale of RMB 200 million (about $31 million) worth of factory equipment to rival Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) helped the Chinese electric vehicle maker to get through its toughest time in 2019, cnEVpost reported Wednesday. What Happened: Nio sold the stamping line equipment that it had previously ordered to Tesla in order to maintain its capital chain during the most difficult period, the report quoted Nio’s CEO William Li as saying in a recent interview with Chinese media. Nio had reportedly paid half the price as a down payment but was unable to take delivery of the equipment when it arrived at the customs and sold it to Tesla. Nio’s sale of the equipment to Tesla saved the Elon Musk-led automaker at least six or seven months as it had not even pre-ordered the equipment at that time. The money received from Tesla was a sort of mutual help as it enabled Nio to tide through the crisis, Li reportedly said. At that time, Nio also restructured its workforce by firing more than 3,000 employees, including 30% of its managers, as per the report. See Also: Nio, Xpeng, Li Auto Hire Investment Advisors For Hong Kong IPO: Report Why It Matters: Shares of Nio had fallen to as low as $1.19 in 2019, the worst year for the company, but rebounded in 2020 and rose to as high as about $67. It was reported earlier this month that Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc.’s (NYSE: XPEV) CEO He Xiaopeng bought shares in Nio during the latter’s toughest time in 2019. Xiaopeng reportedly said he backed Nio because the failure of companies like Xpeng and Nio would create a big problem for the group of electric car companies in China. Nio unveiled its first-ever sedan, named ET7, at the Nio Day event held in January this year. The company is taking aim at high-end competitors with the technology, performance and user experience features it announced. Price Action: Nio shares closed almost 10.3% lower on Wednesday at $36.96, while Tesla shares closed 4.8% lower at $630.27. Read Next: Tesla Hikes Model Y Prices In China Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTesla Hikes Model Y Prices In ChinaTesla On Geely's Mind As It Launches A High-End EV Line: Reuters© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Exclusive: Goldman sends Indian employees back home as local COVID-19 cases rise

    Goldman Sachs told all but critical staff at its operation in Indian IT capital Bengaluru to return to working from home on Wednesday, reversing moves to get staff back to one of its biggest global offices as coronavirus infections in the city grew. India earlier reported a new variant of the coronavirus as new infections and deaths nationwide hit the highest this year, prompting the imposition of new restrictions in some states. Bengaluru reported 1,280 new infections on Tuesday, according to city data, and several sources at Goldman told Reuters that teams had been told to return to working from home ahead of an all-office townhall call at 2 p.m. local time on Thursday.

  • 37 million more stimulus payments are coming — so check your mail

    Another wave of $1,400 stimulus payments rolling out this week --- and this time, many are coming as paper checks or pre-paid debit cards, the Internal Revenue Service announced Monday.

  • Bitcoin Traders Brace for Record $6B in Options to Expire Friday

    The record bitcoin options expiry could be bearish overhang on the market.

  • Warren Buffett says make this the priority for your $1,400 stimulus check

    Though he's not getting a payment, he has this good advice on what to do with yours.

  • Biden will regret the $1.9 trillion stimulus because it squanders the money he’ll need for other priorities

    President Joe Biden’s $1.9 American Rescue Plan will certainly give the economy a jolt, but he may regret not spending the money differently. In 2020, COVID spending raised the federal deficit to $3.1 trillion in 2020 from $1 trillion in 2019. Households saved a good deal of their stimulus checks.

  • The 5 worst things people are doing with stimulus checks, Suze Orman says

    There are absolutely some wrong ways to spend this money, says the personal finance expert

  • Bitcoin could become ‘outlawed the way gold was outlawed’ in 1934, speculates Bridgewater’s Dalio

    Bitcoin is enjoying its moment in the sun now but the world's No. 1 digital asset could face major resistance by government's looking to rein in the decentralized crypto, according to Bridgewater Associates Ray Dalio.

  • Jim Cramer Says He Made More Money On Bitcoin Than Gold, Stocks

    CNBC'S Mad Money host Jim Cramer said that he made a “ton of money” in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) thanks to popular Bitcoin proponent Anthony Pompliano. What Happened: In a recent podcast with Pompliano, Cramer said that he bought into the advice he received from Pompliano earlier and put half a million dollars in Bitcoin over the course of a few days. “I mentioned the money because it's never happened to me before. I've bought a lot of stocks in my life...it happened just as you said,” said Cramer, adding that it also happened “much faster” than he expected. The CNBC host did not get into exactly how profitable his investment turned out, but if he did indeed invest $500,000 in Bitcoin after his first podcast appearance with Pompliano, it would now be worth around $2.4 million. Cramer explained that Pompliano’s advice about Bitcoin really resonated with him because what he said was what he was searching for with gold all along. “But gold let me down,” said Cramer, who has now changed his stance on the asset for the first time since 1983. “Now I say five percent of gold, five percent of Bitcoin.” Why It Matters: Bitcoin’s price has been steadily increasing since December 2020, as more retail investors and institutions have bought into the narrative that the digital asset can serve as an “alternative store of value.” The market-leading cryptocurrency touched an all-time high of $61,500 earlier this month but has since consolidated around $56,000. Despite a recent dip in price, on-chain data seems to indicate that institutions are still buying, and market sentiment remained positive overall. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBitcoin Price Dips Under ,000 As Its Largest Holders Take ProfitsWhy NFT Token THETA Rallied 17,892% In One Year, Became Top 10 Crypto By Market Cap© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.