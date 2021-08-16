U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,479.71
    +11.71 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,625.40
    +110.02 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,793.76
    -29.13 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,203.41
    -19.69 (-0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.43
    -1.01 (-1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.10
    +10.90 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    +0.06 (+0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1781
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2570
    -0.0400 (-3.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3842
    -0.0032 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2520
    -0.3180 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,994.53
    -756.01 (-1.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,160.56
    -37.02 (-3.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,153.98
    -64.73 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,523.19
    -453.96 (-1.62%)
     

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Acceptance for Phase 1/1b Clinical Trial of CPI-818 in China

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Corvus Partner Angel Pharmaceuticals Plans to Initiate Trial by Year-end 2021

BURLINGAME, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that an IND application submitted by its partner in China, Angel Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Angel Pharma), for the initiation of a Phase 1/1b clinical trial of Corvus’ small molecule ITK inhibitor CPI-818 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T cell lymphomas has been accepted by the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). Angel Pharma plans to initiate the trial before the end of 2021 and will be responsible for all expenses related to executing the trial in China.

“The pending initiation of a Phase 1/1b clinical trial of CPI-818 in China through our partner Angel Pharma is an important milestone for our pipeline and our global growth strategy,” said Richard A. Miller, M.D., co-founder, president and chief executive officer of Corvus. “In China, there is a higher prevalence of T cell lymphomas, which have limited treatment options, leaving a significant opportunity to improve clinical outcomes. Based on its proposed mechanism, CPI-818 also has the potential to expand into the treatment of autoimmune diseases over time. CPI-818 is the first-and-only clinical stage ITK-inhibitor in China and we believe that Angel Pharma is well-positioned to accelerate its development for this market and globally.”

CPI-818 is an investigational, orally bioavailable, covalent inhibitor of ITK designed to have low nanomolar affinity. In vitro studies have shown that it potently inhibited T cell receptor signal transduction. Angel Pharma licensed the rights from Corvus to develop, manufacture and commercialize CPI-818 in greater China.

Corvus is studying CPI-818 in a Phase 1/1b clinical trial that was designed to select the optimal dose of CPI-818 and evaluate its safety, pharmacokinetics (PK), target occupancy, biomarkers and efficacy. Interim data from the Phase 1/1b clinical trial of CPI-818 for T cell lymphoma demonstrated tumor responses in very advanced, refractory, difficult to treat T cell malignancies. As of March 4, 2021, of seven patients with PTCL, there has been one complete response lasting over 15 months and one partial response lasting for over five months; both responses are ongoing. The interim data was presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition in December 2020.

Separately, Corvus announced that in July 2021 Angel Pharma launched new research centers in Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province, in China and in Burlingame, CA in the United States. The new research center in China occupies over 30,000 square feet of state-of-the-art research and development facilities including chemistry, molecular biology and pharmaceutical development laboratories. The new research center in the United States occupies more than 1,000 square feet dedicated to research and development. Since its launch in October 2020, Angel Pharma has built an experienced R&D team with expertise in clinical sciences, clinical operations, pharmacovigilance, CMC, regulatory, early discovery and pharmacology.

About Angel Pharmaceuticals
Angel Pharma is a privately held biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of precisely targeted investigational medicines for cancer, autoimmune, infectious and other serious diseases in China. Angel Pharma was launched through a collaboration with U.S.-based Corvus Pharmaceuticals and investments from investors in China. Angel Pharma licensed the rights to develop and commercialize Corvus’ three clinical-stage candidates – mupadolimab, CPI-818 and ciforadenant – in greater China and obtained global rights to Corvus’ BTK inhibitor preclinical programs. Under the collaboration, Corvus initially retained a 49.7% equity stake in Angel Pharma and designated three individuals on Angel’s five-person Board of Directors. For more information, visit www.angelpharma.com

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Corvus’ lead product candidate is mupadolimab (CPI-006), a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against CD73 that has exhibited immunomodulatory activity and activation of immune cells in preclinical studies. The Company’s second clinical program, CPI-818, is an investigational, oral, small molecule drug that selectively inhibited ITK in preclinical studies, and is in a multicenter Phase 1/1b clinical trial in patients with several types of T-cell lymphomas. Its third clinical program, ciforadenant (CPI-444), is an oral, small molecule inhibitor of the A2A receptor. For more information, visit www.corvuspharma.com.

About CPI-818
CPI-818 is an investigational small molecule drug given orally that has selectively inhibited ITK (interleukin-2-inducible T-cell kinase) in preclinical studies. It was designed to possess dual properties: to block malignant T-cell growth and to modulate immune responses. ITK, an enzyme, is expressed predominantly in T-cells and plays a role in T-cell and natural killer (NK) cell lymphomas and leukemias, as well as in normal immune function. Interference with ITK signaling can modulate immune responses to various antigens. The Company believes the inhibition of specific molecular targets in T-cells may be of therapeutic benefit for patients with T-cell lymphomas and in patients with autoimmune diseases. Corvus is conducting a Phase 1/1b trial in patients with refractory T-cell lymphomas in the United States and Angel Pharma, which has rights to CPI-818 in China, is leading a global Phase 1/1b trial in patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) T-cell lymphomas.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to the potential safety and efficacy of mupadolimab, CPI-818 and ciforadenant, the Company’s ability and Angel Pharma’s ability to develop and advance product candidates into and successfully complete preclinical studies and clinical trials, including Angel Pharma’s plans to initiate a clinical trial of CPI-818 before the end of 2021 and whether CPI-818 has the potential to expand into the treatment of autoimmune diseases over time. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “seek,” “will,” “may” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or about August 2, 2021, as well as other documents that may be filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: the Company’s ability to demonstrate sufficient evidence of efficacy and safety in its clinical trials of mupadolimab, CPI-818 and ciforadenant; the accuracy of the Company’s estimates relating to its ability to initiate and/or complete preclinical studies and clinical trials; the results of preclinical studies may not be predictive of future results; the unpredictability of the regulatory process; regulatory developments in the United States, and other foreign countries; regulatory developments in the United States, and other foreign countries; the costs of clinical trials may exceed expectations; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s operations and clinical development plans, as well as the operations of its partners and suppliers; and the Company’s ability to raise additional capital. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that the events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur, and the timing of events and circumstances and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Leiv Lea
Chief Financial Officer
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
+1-650-900-4522
llea@corvuspharma.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Sheryl Seapy
Real Chemistry
+1-949-903-4750
sseapy@realchemistry.com


Recommended Stories

  • DYAI: Sorrento Deal Provides Upfront Cash

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:DYAI READ THE FULL DYAI RESEARCH REPORT Second Quarter 2021 Operational & Financial Results Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) released second quarter 2021 operational and financial results on August 12, 2021 and concurrently filed its Form 10-Q with the SEC. Following the release, an investor conference call was held. Highlights for the year to date

  • Buying Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Now Could Double Your Money Within 5 Years: Here's How

    If you bought shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) in August 2016 and held them, you'd have a gain of 92% right now. The company was successful in the past in winning approvals for Kalydeco and Orkambi.

  • Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Covid Booster Vaccine Data to FDA

    The data comes from the first part of a three-part study on booster doses in people who received their first two doses as part of an earlier trial.

  • Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

    The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. have all been found to be highly effective. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.RELATED: If You Did This Before Your Pfizer Vaccine, You May Be

  • Pfizer Stock Heats Up On Booster Shot OK, But Is It A Buy Amid Its Climax-Run?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company won authorization to offer Covid vaccine booster shots to immunocompromised people?

  • Enlivex stock soars to lead premarket gainers after getting OK to start Phase 2b trial of COVID-19 treatment

    Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. soared 21.4% toward a five-month high, enough to pace all premarket gainers early Monday, after the Israel-based immunotherapy company said it received the OK to start a Phase 2b clinical trial for its treatment of severe and critical COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory distressed syndrome (ARDS). The Israel Ministry of Health authorized the trial after reviewing Phase 2 trial data. The Phase 2b trial is expected to recruit up to 152 patients in Israel an

  • CureVac and GSK Say Second Covid-19 Vaccine Was Better in Preclinical Test

    CureVac and partner GlaxoSmithKline say their second-generation Covid-19 vaccine was more effective than their first in a test with monkeys. Their first vaccine was a disappointment.

  • HTBX: Y’all Can Find me Down in San Antone

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:HTBX READ THE FULL HTBX RESEARCH REPORT Second Quarter 2021 Results Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) reported second quarter 2021 results on August 11, 2021, concurrent with the submission of Form 10-Q to the SEC. Highlights for the second quarter ending June 30, 2021 and to date include: ➢ Preclinical data report on PTX-35 demonstrating delayed tumor

  • Verizon Delays Office Return; India Advisory Cut: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- New York City’s museums and cultural institutions will require visitors and staff to be vaccinated, Mayor Bill de Blasio said. New York state mandated that all health-care workers must have at least their first dose of a Covid vaccine by Sept. 27.The number of people dying with Covid-19 in hospitals is hitting previous highs in some hot-spot states with low-to-average vaccination rates, upending hopes the virus has become less lethal. Hopes that the world will ever to reach herd i

  • NOVN: Hard to Top Novan’s Big June: Study Readouts, Capital Raise & Russell Inclusion

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:NOVN READ THE FULL NOVN RESEARCH REPORT Second Quarter 2021 Results On August 12, 2021, Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) reported second quarter financial results in a press release concurrent with the filing of Form 10-Q . A conference call and webcast with supporting presentation was also held to update investors on financial and operational results. The period included

  • 4 Reasons to (Still) Be Optimistic About Coronavirus Vaccine Stocks

    Rumors of the coronavirus's demise have, unfortunately, been very much exaggerated. There's still plenty of upside for companies like Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), Pfizer, (NYSE: PFE), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), and a handful of new developments should make investors optimistic about their continued strong performance. The biggest reason to be optimistic about coronavirus vaccine stocks is that they're eventually going to start registering new revenue from sales of booster shots -- once the companies can prove that additional doses will be safe and beneficial, that is.

  • Pfizer, BioNTech submit trial data on COVID-19 booster shot to FDA

    Pfizer Inc. and partner BioNTech SE announced Monday that data from a Phase 1 study has been submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, for the evaluation of a third, booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccine. The companies said they will also submit the data to the European Union's version of the FDA, the European Medicines Agency, as well as other regulatory authorities, in the coming weeks. In the U.S., Pfizer-BioNTech plan to seek licensure of a third dose in people at least 16 years o

  • Do I need a COVID-19 booster shot? 6 questions answered on how to stay protected

    A booster shot may be necessary to maintain COVID-19 immunity. Daniel Schludi/Unsplash, CC BY-SAThe increasing prevalence of new coronavirus variants is raising questions about how well protected those who’ve already had their COVID-19 shots are against evolving forms of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Here, microbiology and infectious disease specialist William Petri of the University of Virginia answers some common questions about COVID-19 booster shots. 1. What is a booster shot? Boosters are an extra

  • Pfizer submits initial data for COVID-19 vaccine booster authorization

    Pfizer has said its vaccine's efficacy drops over time, citing a study that showed 84% effectiveness from a peak of 96% four months after a second dose. Some countries including Israel have already gone ahead with plans to give booster doses.

  • As Delta spreads, some travelers double up on COVID-19 vaccine in U.S.

    Alison Toni felt lucky to get Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine in Chile earlier this year. Toni, an American living in Chile, was visiting her parents in Minneapolis in April when she got her first Pfizer shot at a CVS pharmacy. Toni is among the group of people coming from abroad who have been vaccinated a second time, or plan to do so, in the United States.

  • PsyBio Therapeutics Files Patent Application with USPTO for Production Methods of Methylated Trypatamines and Associated Analogs

    PsyBio Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV: PSYB, OTCQB:PSYBF) ("PsyBio" or the "Company"), an intellectual property driven biotechnology company developing novel formulations of psychoactive medications produced by genetically modified bacteria and other innovative mediums for the potential treatment of mental health challenges and other neurological disorders, has filed a new provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) entitled Methods for the Production of a

  • Taiwan rejects COVID vaccine candidate, president to get domestic shot

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan has rejected an application for the emergency use of UBI Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, the government said on Monday, though the president said she would get a separate domestic shot in a show of support for the scheme. Although Taiwan has ordered millions of Moderna and AstraZeneca shots, developing a local vaccine has been a major goal and it is due next week to start administering its first domestic vaccine, made by Medigen Vaccine Biologics. The health ministry, explaining the rejection of the request for emergency use authorisation (EUA), said the antibodies triggered by UBI's candidate did not match up with those of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

  • Factbox-Countries weigh 'mix and match' COVID-19 vaccines

    A growing number of countries are looking at switching to different COVID-19 vaccines for second doses or booster shots after supply delays and safety concerns slowed their vaccination campaigns. The World Health Organization said on July 12 that the practice was a dangerous trend since there was little data about the health impact. Europe's drug regulator on July 14 made no definitive recommendations on switching vaccines.

  • Amid shortages, Africans scramble to be fully immunized

    At a COVID-19 vaccination site in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, tempers flared among those waiting for scarce AstraZeneca jabs, with some accusing others of trying to jump the queue. Nurses intervened, telling them the accused had been waiting since the previous day and averting violence in what has become a tense atmosphere as Ugandans jostle for vaccinations. The delta surge has touched off a vaccination rush across Africa that the slow trickle of donated doses can’t keep up with, compounding the continent’s vaccine disadvantage compared with the rest of the world.

  • Covid vaccine trial volunteers offered free PCR tests when travelling abroad

    Thousands of volunteers in Covid vaccine trials are being offered free PCR tests when they travel abroad after they were unable to get vaccine passports.